  1. Clothing
    2. /
  2. Tops & T-Shirts
    3. /
  3. Long Sleeve Shirts
    4. /

Women's Dri-FIT Long Sleeve Shirts

Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's Full-Zip Training Top
Bestseller
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's Full-Zip Training Top
479,90 kr.
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's Dri-FIT 1/4-Zip Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Tempo
Women's Dri-FIT 1/4-Zip Running Top
349,90 kr.
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT UV 1/4-Zip Running Top (Plus Size)
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT UV 1/4-Zip Running Top (Plus Size)
529,90 kr.
Nike Pro Sculpt 'Keely Hodgkinson'
Nike Pro Sculpt 'Keely Hodgkinson' Women's Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt 'Keely Hodgkinson'
Women's Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Top
449,90 kr.
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Women's Dri-FIT Crew-Neck Long-Sleeve Football Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Women's Dri-FIT Crew-Neck Long-Sleeve Football Top
329,90 kr.
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT UV 1/4-Zip Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT UV 1/4-Zip Running Top
529,90 kr.
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Long-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Long-Sleeve Top
349,90 kr.
Nike One Fitted
Nike One Fitted Women's Dri-FIT Full-Zip Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike One Fitted
Women's Dri-FIT Full-Zip Jacket
379,90 kr.
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's Dri-FIT Full-Zip Jacket
Nike Zenvy
Women's Dri-FIT Full-Zip Jacket
699,90 kr.
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT UV Long-Sleeve Crew-Neck Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT UV Long-Sleeve Crew-Neck Running Top
479,90 kr.
Paris Saint-Germain Strike
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Crew-Neck Knit Top
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Strike
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Crew-Neck Knit Top
549,90 kr.
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT UV 1/4-Zip Running Top
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT UV 1/4-Zip Running Top
529,90 kr.
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Top
529,90 kr.
Nike Trail
Nike Trail Women's Dri-FIT 1/4-Zip Running Mid-Layer Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Trail
Women's Dri-FIT 1/4-Zip Running Mid-Layer Top
599,90 kr.
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's Dri-FIT Slim Hooded Long-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's Dri-FIT Slim Hooded Long-Sleeve Top
679,90 kr.
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch Women's Dri-FIT UV Protection Cropped Long-Sleeve Top
Just In
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Women's Dri-FIT UV Protection Cropped Long-Sleeve Top
799,90 kr.
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's Dri-FIT One-Sleeve Top
Nike Zenvy
Women's Dri-FIT One-Sleeve Top
529,90 kr.
Jordan Sport Essentials
Jordan Sport Essentials Women's Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Top
Just In
Jordan Sport Essentials
Women's Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Top
329,90 kr.
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Long-Sleeve Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Long-Sleeve Running Top
699,90 kr.
ACG Radical AirFlow NXT
ACG Radical AirFlow NXT Women's Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Trail-Running Top
Coming Soon
ACG Radical AirFlow NXT
Women's Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Trail-Running Top
1.149 kr.
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Goalkeeper
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Goalkeeper Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Goalkeeper
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
879,90 kr.
Chelsea F.C. Strike Third
Chelsea F.C. Strike Third Women's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Knit Crew-Neck Top
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. Strike Third
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Knit Crew-Neck Top
529,90 kr.
Jordan Sport Flightweight
Jordan Sport Flightweight Women's Long-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport Flightweight
Women's Long-Sleeve Top
449,90 kr.
ACG 'Aireez'
ACG 'Aireez' Women's Button-Up Long-Sleeve Graphic Trail-Running Top
Recycled Materials
ACG 'Aireez'
Women's Button-Up Long-Sleeve Graphic Trail-Running Top
849,90 kr.