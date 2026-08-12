Winter joggers for women: stay cosy the easy way
Whether you're kicking back or preparing for kick-off, our women's winter joggers are ideal for helping you stay cosy. Look out for pairs crafted with smart fabric, like Nike Therma-FIT. It's designed to trap natural body heat between the brushed fibres, giving you plenty of warmth without excess bulk. Plus, the material can flex in all directions, so nothing holds you back from your next lunge, stretch or tackle. Expect relaxed shapes that give you total freedom to move, and also make it easy to layer your joggers over tights in the chilliest conditions. Plus, flat seams across our range help minimise irritation, meaning you can play harder for longer.
Getting ready for a training session in cold weather? Pick a pair of winter joggers for women with tapered legs for a streamlined effect. Stretchy cuffs help keep them securely in place as you move. If you want to make a statement, we've also got styles with wide legs and a high-waisted fit. Soft, yet structured, they'll take you from the studio to the street in style. Elasticated waistbands give you the perfect fit and move with you for all-day comfort. Plus, you can keep your essentials with you, thanks to slip pockets in the sides. Look out for our iconic Nike Swoosh across the collection, too—bringing a premium pop to your apparel. It's often in a contrasting colour to make it stand out from the crowd.
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose women's winter sweatpants with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.