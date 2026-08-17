Nike Air Max Plus women's shoes & trainers: comfort you can see
Be in control of every step in Nike Air Max Plus women's trainers. You'll find designs that deliver premium stability, so you can move with confidence no matter what you're doing. Expect uppers crafted from airy mesh—these keep you cool when the temperature rises. Meanwhile, synthetic leather accents create a sleek, durable finish.
Discover Air Max Plus women's shoes with distinctive wavy lines. We've got pairs with a prominent TPU arch that takes inspiration from a whale's tail while adding structure. Plus, iconic TPU fingers are a subtle nod to palm trees. Sleek silhouettes with padded, low collars don't just look good—they feel comfy and streamlined. Want to make your shoes your own? Choose a By You pair and pick from different finishes. You can even add custom letters for the ultimate stamp of individuality.
Originally made for performance running, Nike Air units are designed to go the distance. Explore Nike Air Max TN women's shoes with visible Max Air units. These provide lightweight cushioning that keeps you springy all day. Meanwhile, foam midsoles feel smooth and plush. You'll also be secure on almost any surface. The reason? Rubber outsoles that create reliable traction. Look out for reinforced toe tips that add extra durability in high-wear areas, too.
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join our journey, choose Nike Air Max TN women's shoes with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the shoes with at least 20% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.