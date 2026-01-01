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White Walking Shoes(34)

Nike V5 RNR
Nike V5 RNR Men's Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike V5 RNR
Men's Shoes
679,90 kr.
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Younger Kids' Shoes
Nike P-6000
Younger Kids' Shoes
599,90 kr.
Nike Flex Train
Nike Flex Train Women's Workout Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Flex Train
Women's Workout Shoes
599,90 kr.
Nike V5 RNR SE
Nike V5 RNR SE Women's Shoes
Nike V5 RNR SE
Women's Shoes
679,90 kr.
Nike Initiator
Nike Initiator Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Initiator
Women's Shoes
649,90 kr.
Nike V5 RNR
Nike V5 RNR Older Kids' Shoes
Nike V5 RNR
Older Kids' Shoes
549,90 kr.
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Nike Air Max Moto 2K Women's Shoes
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Women's Shoes
979,90 kr.
Nike P-6000 Utility
Nike P-6000 Utility Older Kids' Shoes
Nike P-6000 Utility
Older Kids' Shoes
699,90 kr.
Nike P-6000 SE
Nike P-6000 SE Women's Shoes
Nike P-6000 SE
Women's Shoes
879,90 kr.
Nike Motiva 2 SE
Nike Motiva 2 SE Women's Walking Shoes
Nike Motiva 2 SE
Women's Walking Shoes
799,90 kr.
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Men's Shoes
Just In
Nike P-6000
Men's Shoes
949,90 kr.
Nike Air Monarch IV
Nike Air Monarch IV Men's Workout Shoes (Extra Wide)
Nike Air Monarch IV
Men's Workout Shoes (Extra Wide)
599,90 kr.
Nike Aura Edge
Nike Aura Edge Women's Shoes
Nike Aura Edge
Women's Shoes
679,90 kr.
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Nike Air Max Moto 2K Women's shoes with reflective accents
Bestseller
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Women's shoes with reflective accents
979,90 kr.
Nike Mind 002
Nike Mind 002 Women's Shoes
Coming Soon
Nike Mind 002
Women's Shoes
1.049 kr.
Nike V5 RNR
Nike V5 RNR Baby/Toddler Shoes
Nike V5 RNR
Baby/Toddler Shoes
379,90 kr.
Nike Free 2025
Nike Free 2025 Men's Workout Shoes
Nike Free 2025
Men's Workout Shoes
749,90 kr.
Nike Defy All Day
Nike Defy All Day Men's Training Shoe
Nike Defy All Day
Men's Training Shoe
479,90 kr.
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Shoes
Nike P-6000
Shoes
879,90 kr.
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Women's Shoes
+1
Bestseller
Nike P-6000
Women's Shoes
879,90 kr.
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike P-6000
Older Kids' Shoes
679,90 kr.
Nike V5 RNR
Nike V5 RNR Men's Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike V5 RNR
Men's Shoes
679,90 kr.
NIke P-6000 Fade
NIke P-6000 Fade Baby & Toddler Shoes
NIke P-6000 Fade
Baby & Toddler Shoes
529,90 kr.
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Older Kids' Shoes
Just In
Nike P-6000
Older Kids' Shoes
679,90 kr.
Nike Air Monarch IV
Nike Air Monarch IV Men's Workout Shoes
Nike Air Monarch IV
Men's Workout Shoes
599,90 kr.
Nike Mind 001
Nike Mind 001 Men's Pregame Mules
Coming Soon
Nike Mind 001
Men's Pregame Mules
679,90 kr.
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Nike Air Max Moto 2K Men's Shoes
Just In
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Men's Shoes
979,90 kr.
Nike P-6000 Fade
Nike P-6000 Fade Younger Kids' Shoes
Just In
Nike P-6000 Fade
Younger Kids' Shoes
599,90 kr.
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Nike Air Max Moto 2K Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Older Kids' Shoes
799,90 kr.
Nike Mind 001
Nike Mind 001 Women's Pregame Mules
Coming Soon
Nike Mind 001
Women's Pregame Mules
679,90 kr.
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike P-6000
Older Kids' Shoes
679,90 kr.
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike P-6000
Older Kids' Shoes
679,90 kr.
Nike V5 RNR
Nike V5 RNR Younger Kids' Shoes
Nike V5 RNR
Younger Kids' Shoes
449,90 kr.
Nike Motiva
Nike Motiva Women's Walking Shoes
Nike Motiva
Women's Walking Shoes
27% off
Nike Air Monarch IV
Nike Air Monarch IV Men's Workout Shoes
Nike Air Monarch IV
Men's Workout Shoes
599,90 kr.
Nike Mind 001
Nike Mind 001 Men's Pregame Mules
Coming Soon
Nike Mind 001
Men's Pregame Mules
679,90 kr.
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Nike Air Max Moto 2K Men's Shoes
Just In
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Men's Shoes
979,90 kr.
Nike P-6000 Fade
Nike P-6000 Fade Younger Kids' Shoes
Just In
Nike P-6000 Fade
Younger Kids' Shoes
599,90 kr.
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Nike Air Max Moto 2K Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Older Kids' Shoes
799,90 kr.
Nike Mind 001
Nike Mind 001 Women's Pregame Mules
Coming Soon
Nike Mind 001
Women's Pregame Mules
679,90 kr.
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike P-6000
Older Kids' Shoes
679,90 kr.
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike P-6000
Older Kids' Shoes
679,90 kr.
Nike V5 RNR
Nike V5 RNR Younger Kids' Shoes
Nike V5 RNR
Younger Kids' Shoes
449,90 kr.
Nike Motiva
Nike Motiva Women's Walking Shoes
Nike Motiva
Women's Walking Shoes
27% off

White walking shoes: move with purpose

Walk with confidence in a pair of white walking shoes that are made to go the distance. Discover designs that combine lightweight foam with Nike Air cushioning, so you get springy support in every stride. Looking for ultimate comfort? Choose Nike white walking shoes that provide our highest level of cushioning. Innovative outsoles with specially designed grooves help absorb any bumps on the road. For a cloud-like feel when you're tackling the miles, look out for styles designed with a tall foam stack. Meanwhile, an exaggerated rocker helps to propel you forward with every step you take.


Be ready to stride in any weather with a pair of white walking shoes featuring GORE-TEX uppers. These deliver reliable protection during wet-weather walks. You'll also get a secure grip, thanks to solid rubber soles that deliver dependable traction—whether you're walking on the pavement, in the park or off-track. Enjoy unrestricted flexibility in the midsole and outsole with white walking shoes featuring responsive Zoom Air units. A combination of tuned support and carefully placed cushioning provides reliable responsiveness. Plus, the traction pattern on the outsole helps you feel stable and secure.


Keep your cool, even when the route gets tough. Find white walking shoes with engineered mesh uppers that deliver heightened flexibility and strength to tackle any trail conditions. Plush collars let you slip your shoes on and off with ease, while inner sleeves securely wrap your midfoot for a sock-like fit.


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, look out for white walking shoes with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the shoes with at least 20% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill. Since 2008, we've made all our Nike Air units at our Oregon and Missouri facilities with at least 25% post-manufacturing waste.