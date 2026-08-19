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White Air Force 1 Shoes & Trainers

Nike Air Force 1 '01
Nike Air Force 1 '01 Men's Shoes
Available in SNKRS
Nike Air Force 1 '01
Men's Shoes
1.049 kr.
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Men's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Men's Shoes
879,90 kr.
Nike Air Force 1 Shadow
Nike Air Force 1 Shadow Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 Shadow
Women's Shoes
979,90 kr.
Nike Air Force 1 LE
Nike Air Force 1 LE Older Kids' Shoe
+1
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 LE
Older Kids' Shoe
749,90 kr.
Nike Air Force 1 '07 EasyOn
Nike Air Force 1 '07 EasyOn Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 '07 EasyOn
Women's Shoes
879,90 kr.
Nike Force 1 Low
Nike Force 1 Low Younger Kids' Shoes
+1
Nike Force 1 Low
Younger Kids' Shoes
529,90 kr.
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Women's Shoes
879,90 kr.
Nike Air Force 1 '07 'Florette'
Nike Air Force 1 '07 'Florette' Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 '07 'Florette'
Women's Shoes
979,90 kr.
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8 Men's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8
Men's Shoes
979,90 kr.
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Edge
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Edge Men's Shoes
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Edge
Men's Shoes
979,90 kr.
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Women's Shoes
1.049 kr.
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8 Men's Shoes
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8
Men's Shoes
879,90 kr.
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8 'USA'
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8 'USA' Men‘s shoes
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8 'USA'
Men‘s shoes
879,90 kr.
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Men's Shoes
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Men's Shoes
879,90 kr.
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8 Men's Shoes
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8
Men's Shoes
879,90 kr.
Nike Force 1 Low EasyOn
Nike Force 1 Low EasyOn Baby & Toddler Shoes
Nike Force 1 Low EasyOn
Baby & Toddler Shoes
449,90 kr.
Nike Air Force 1 Flyknit 2.0
Nike Air Force 1 Flyknit 2.0 Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 Flyknit 2.0
Shoes
979,90 kr.
Nike Air Force 1 Low Retro Premium
Nike Air Force 1 Low Retro Premium Men's shoes
Nike Air Force 1 Low Retro Premium
Men's shoes
1.049 kr.
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8 Men's Shoes
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8
Men's Shoes
879,90 kr.
Kobe Air Force 1 Low
Kobe Air Force 1 Low Men's Shoes
Kobe Air Force 1 Low
Men's Shoes
879,90 kr.
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Mid
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Mid Women's Shoe
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Mid
Women's Shoe
979,90 kr.
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LX Vibram®
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LX Vibram® Men‘s shoes
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LX Vibram®
Men‘s shoes
979,90 kr.
Nike Air Force 1 High By You
Nike Air Force 1 High By You Custom Women's Shoes
Customise
Customise
Nike Air Force 1 High By You
Custom Women's Shoes
1.249 kr.
Nike Air Force 1 Mid By You
Nike Air Force 1 Mid By You Custom Men's Shoes
Customise
Customise
Nike Air Force 1 Mid By You
Custom Men's Shoes
1.199 kr.

White Air Force 1 trainers & shoes: crisp court style

Feel fresh in white Air Force 1 shoes that can take you from the court to the street. This classic design may have started as a basketball shoe, but it's gone on to become a daily staple. The reason? A blend of style, comfort and support. Think stitched overlays on the upper that soften and gain vintage character the more you wear them. A mix of real and synthetic leather combines structure and durability. Plus, perforations on the toe keep you cool when you're moving at speed.


When it comes to comfort, choose an Air Force 1 in white with springy foam midsoles. Meanwhile, Nike Air cushioning adds a lightweight bounce, so every step feels airy. Pick from a range of sleek, low-profile designs with padded collars. You'll also notice grippy rubber soles that deliver traction you can count on. Look out for pairs with classic pivot circle patterns—they were designed to help basketball players twist and turn on the court.


Searching for kids' footwear that keeps up with them? Choose Nike Air Force 1 white kids' shoes. Our Nike EasyOn technology delivers a hands-free experience. A flexible heel collapses when they step in, then snaps back into place, so it's simple to get their shoes on and off. You'll also find options with stretchy elastic laces.


Ready to go the extra mile? Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose our Nike Air Force 1 white trainers featuring the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the shoes with at least 20% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.