  1. Running
    2. /
  2. Shoes

Running At Least 20% Sustainable Material Shoes

Cushioning Type 
(0)
Gender 
(0)
Kids 
(0)
Shop By Price 
(0)
Sale & Offers 
(0)
Colour 
(0)
Sports 
(1)
Running
Collections 
(0)
Width 
(0)
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Men's Road Running Shoes
Sustainable Materials
Nike Vomero 18
Men's Road Running Shoes
1.149 kr.
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Women's Road Running Shoes
Sustainable Materials
Nike Vomero 18
Women's Road Running Shoes
1.149 kr.
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
Sustainable Materials
Nike Vomero 18
Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
879,95 kr.
Nike Pegasus 41
Nike Pegasus 41 Men's Road Running Shoes
Sustainable Materials
Nike Pegasus 41
Men's Road Running Shoes
1.049 kr.
Nike Pegasus EasyOn
Nike Pegasus EasyOn Men's Road Running Shoes
Sustainable Materials
Nike Pegasus EasyOn
Men's Road Running Shoes
1.049 kr.
Nike Juniper Trail 3
Nike Juniper Trail 3 Women's Trail-Running Shoes
Sustainable Materials
Nike Juniper Trail 3
Women's Trail-Running Shoes
679,90 kr.
Nike Downshifter 13
Nike Downshifter 13 Women's Road Running Shoes
Sustainable Materials
Nike Downshifter 13
Women's Road Running Shoes
529,95 kr.
Nike Revolution 8
Nike Revolution 8 Men's Road Running Shoes
Sustainable Materials
Nike Revolution 8
Men's Road Running Shoes
479,90 kr.
Nike Revolution 8
Nike Revolution 8 Women's Road Running Shoes
Sustainable Materials
Nike Revolution 8
Women's Road Running Shoes
479,90 kr.
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX Men's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
Sustainable Materials
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX
Men's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
1.199 kr.
Nike Pegasus 41 GORE-TEX
Nike Pegasus 41 GORE-TEX Men's Waterproof Road Running Shoes
Sustainable Materials
Nike Pegasus 41 GORE-TEX
Men's Waterproof Road Running Shoes
1.199 kr.
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX Women's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
Sustainable Materials
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX
Women's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
1.299 kr.
Nike Juniper Trail 3
Nike Juniper Trail 3 Men's Trail-Running Shoes
Sustainable Materials
Nike Juniper Trail 3
Men's Trail-Running Shoes
679,90 kr.
Nike Revolution 7
Nike Revolution 7 Women's Road Running Shoes
Sustainable Materials
Nike Revolution 7
Women's Road Running Shoes
479,95 kr.
Nike Pegasus Trail 5
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 Women's Trail-Running Shoes
Sustainable Materials
Nike Pegasus Trail 5
Women's Trail-Running Shoes
1.049 kr.
Nike Pegasus 41
Nike Pegasus 41 Men's Road Running Shoes (Extra Wide)
Just In
Nike Pegasus 41
Men's Road Running Shoes (Extra Wide)
1.049 kr.
Nike Pegasus Trail 5
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 Men's Trail-Running Shoes
Sustainable Materials
Nike Pegasus Trail 5
Men's Trail-Running Shoes
1.149 kr.
Nike Pegasus Trail 5
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 Older Kids' Trail-Running Shoes
Sustainable Materials
Nike Pegasus Trail 5
Older Kids' Trail-Running Shoes
799,90 kr.
Nike Journey Run
Nike Journey Run Men's Road Running Shoes
Sustainable Materials
Nike Journey Run
Men's Road Running Shoes
749,90 kr.
Nike Omni Multi-Court
Nike Omni Multi-Court Older Kids' Indoor Court Shoes
Sustainable Materials
Nike Omni Multi-Court
Older Kids' Indoor Court Shoes
399,95 kr.
Nike Winflo 11
Nike Winflo 11 Women's Road Running Shoes
Sustainable Materials
Nike Winflo 11
Women's Road Running Shoes
799,90 kr.
Nike Journey Run
Nike Journey Run Women's Road Running Shoes
Sustainable Materials
Nike Journey Run
Women's Road Running Shoes
799,95 kr.
Nike Cosmic Runner
Nike Cosmic Runner Older Kids' Shoes
Just In
Nike Cosmic Runner
Older Kids' Shoes
379,90 kr.
Nike Winflo 11
Nike Winflo 11 Men's Road Running Shoes
Sustainable Materials
Nike Winflo 11
Men's Road Running Shoes
799,90 kr.

At Least 50% Sustainable Materials – Apparel

These products feature at least 50% organic cotton, recycled polyester or a blend of organic cotton and recycled polyester. Organic cotton is grown without synthetic chemicals and uses less water than conventional, and recycled polyester reduces waste and our carbon footprint.

We obsess over what goes into our products, so you can feel great putting them on. Taking a zero-compromise approach, we look at how each material is grown, harvested and processed to create our products. We focus on the materials we use most, including polyester and cotton. Recycled polyester reduces waste and reduces carbon emissions by approximately 30% compared to virgin polyester. And organic cotton uses less water and chemicals than conventionally grown cotton. Giving you the same great quality and performance with a lower impact on the environment.

Learn more about sustainability at Nike, including how we’re working to make product responsibly and help protect the environment where we live and play.