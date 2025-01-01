  1. Nike Sportswear
    2. /
  2. Clothing
    3. /
  3. Trousers & Tights

Sportswear Trousers & Tights(123)

Nike Club Fleece
Nike Club Fleece Men's Oversized French Terry Trousers
Bestseller
Nike Club Fleece
Men's Oversized French Terry Trousers
479,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's High-Waisted Oversized Tracksuit Bottoms
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Women's High-Waisted Oversized Tracksuit Bottoms
499,95 kr.
Nike Sportswear Classic
Nike Sportswear Classic Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Classic
Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
249,95 kr.
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Joggers
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Joggers
329,95 kr.
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Tracksuit
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Tracksuit
449,90 kr.
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Trousers
Nike Club
Men's Trousers
599,95 kr.
NOCTA
NOCTA NOCTA Fleece CS Tracksuit Bottoms
NOCTA
NOCTA Fleece CS Tracksuit Bottoms
899,95 kr.
Nike Sportswear Classic
Nike Sportswear Classic Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Classic
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
299,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear Everything Wovens
Nike Sportswear Everything Wovens Women's Mid-Rise Open-Hem Trousers
Sustainable Materials
Nike Sportswear Everything Wovens
Women's Mid-Rise Open-Hem Trousers
649,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's High-Waisted Wide-Leg Tracksuit Bottoms
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Women's High-Waisted Wide-Leg Tracksuit Bottoms
499,95 kr.
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's Mid-Rise Tracksuit Bottoms
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Women's Mid-Rise Tracksuit Bottoms
449,95 kr.
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Cargo Trousers
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Cargo Trousers
379,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Joggers (Extended Size)
Just In
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Joggers (Extended Size)
299,90 kr.
NOCTA
NOCTA NOCTA Fleece CS Open-Hem Tracksuit Bottoms
NOCTA
NOCTA Fleece CS Open-Hem Tracksuit Bottoms
899,95 kr.
NOCTA
NOCTA NOCTA Fleece CS Tracksuit Bottoms
NOCTA
NOCTA Fleece CS Tracksuit Bottoms
799,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's High-Waisted Wide-Leg Tracksuit Bottoms (Plus Size)
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Women's High-Waisted Wide-Leg Tracksuit Bottoms (Plus Size)
499,95 kr.
Nike Project F.R.O.G.
Nike Project F.R.O.G. Men's Parachute Trousers
Available in SNKRS
Nike Project F.R.O.G.
Men's Parachute Trousers
749,95 kr.
Nike Project F.R.O.G.
Nike Project F.R.O.G. Men's Tracksuit Bottoms
Available in SNKRS
Nike Project F.R.O.G.
Men's Tracksuit Bottoms
899,95 kr.
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Denim Woven Trousers
Nike Sportswear
Women's Denim Woven Trousers
749,95 kr.
Nike ACG 'Black Iguana'
Nike ACG 'Black Iguana' Men's 2-in-1 Trousers
Sustainable Materials
Nike ACG 'Black Iguana'
Men's 2-in-1 Trousers
1.099 kr.
Nike ACG 'Activitorium'
Nike ACG 'Activitorium' Women's High-Waisted UV Trousers
Sustainable Materials
Nike ACG 'Activitorium'
Women's High-Waisted UV Trousers
849,90 kr.
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Trousers
Nike Tech
Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Trousers
549,95 kr.
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Fleece Cargo Trousers
Nike Club
Men's Fleece Cargo Trousers
499,95 kr.
Nike Sportswear Classics
Nike Sportswear Classics Women's High-Waisted Graphic Leggings
Nike Sportswear Classics
Women's High-Waisted Graphic Leggings
349,90 kr.
Nike Windrunner
Nike Windrunner Men's Woven Lined Trousers
Sustainable Materials
Nike Windrunner
Men's Woven Lined Trousers
699,90 kr.
Nike Solo Swoosh
Nike Solo Swoosh Men's Fleece Trousers
Nike Solo Swoosh
Men's Fleece Trousers
749,95 kr.
Nike Dri-FIT Sport Essentials
Nike Dri-FIT Sport Essentials Younger Kids' Swoosh Leggings
Nike Dri-FIT Sport Essentials
Younger Kids' Swoosh Leggings
149,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') High-Waisted Fitted Trousers
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') High-Waisted Fitted Trousers
329,95 kr.
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Loose Trousers
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Loose Trousers
329,95 kr.
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Tracksuit
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Tracksuit
499,95 kr.
Nike Sportswear Chill Terry
Nike Sportswear Chill Terry Women's Slim High-Waisted French Terry Tracksuit Bottoms
Sustainable Materials
Nike Sportswear Chill Terry
Women's Slim High-Waisted French Terry Tracksuit Bottoms
449,90 kr.
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Men's UV Hiking Trousers
Sustainable Materials
Nike ACG
Men's UV Hiking Trousers
949,95 kr.
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Plush
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Plush Women's High-Waisted Wide-Leg Cosy Fleece Trousers
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Plush
Women's High-Waisted Wide-Leg Cosy Fleece Trousers
599,95 kr.
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Open-Hem Fleece Trousers
Nike Club
Men's Open-Hem Fleece Trousers
399,90 kr.
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Joggers
Nike Club
Men's Joggers
449,95 kr.
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's French Terry Joggers
Nike Club
Men's French Terry Joggers
449,95 kr.
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Cuffed Brushed Fleece Trousers
Nike Club
Men's Cuffed Brushed Fleece Trousers
399,90 kr.
NOCTA
NOCTA Northstar Nylon Tracksuit Bottoms
Sustainable Materials
NOCTA
Northstar Nylon Tracksuit Bottoms
799,95 kr.
Nike SB
Nike SB Older Kids' Chino Skate Trousers
Nike SB
Older Kids' Chino Skate Trousers
499,95 kr.
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Knit Joggers
Nike Club
Men's Knit Joggers
379,90 kr.
Nike Windrunner
Nike Windrunner Women's High-Waisted Woven Open-Hem Trousers
Sustainable Materials
Nike Windrunner
Women's High-Waisted Woven Open-Hem Trousers
599,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear City Utility
Nike Sportswear City Utility Older Kids' Cargo Trousers
Nike Sportswear City Utility
Older Kids' Cargo Trousers
499,95 kr.
Nike Sportswear City Utility EasyOn
Nike Sportswear City Utility EasyOn Older Kids' Fleece Trousers
Nike Sportswear City Utility EasyOn
Older Kids' Fleece Trousers
529,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Girls' Cargo Trousers
Nike Sportswear
Girls' Cargo Trousers
499,95 kr.
Nike Sportswear Classic
Nike Sportswear Classic Girls' High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Nike Sportswear Classic
Girls' High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
199,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear Classic
Nike Sportswear Classic Girls' High-Waisted Leggings
Nike Sportswear Classic
Girls' High-Waisted Leggings
249,95 kr.
Nike Sportswear Classic
Nike Sportswear Classic Girls' High-Waisted Flared Leggings
Nike Sportswear Classic
Girls' High-Waisted Flared Leggings
239,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's High-Waisted Oversized Tracksuit Bottoms (Plus Size)
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Women's High-Waisted Oversized Tracksuit Bottoms (Plus Size)
449,90 kr.