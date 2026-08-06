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Older Kids Lifestyle Shoes

(96)
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Older Kids' Shoes
+5
Nike Air Max Plus
Older Kids' Shoes
1.099 kr.
Nike Court Borough Low Recraft
Nike Court Borough Low Recraft Older Kids' Shoes
+3
Bestseller
Nike Court Borough Low Recraft
Older Kids' Shoes
479,90 kr.
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Older Kids' Shoes
+8
Bestseller
Nike P-6000
Older Kids' Shoes
679,90 kr.
Nike Air Force 1 LE
Nike Air Force 1 LE Older Kids' Shoe
+5
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 LE
Older Kids' Shoe
749,90 kr.
Best Shoe for Growing Feet
Best Shoe for Growing Feet
Fit Guide
Nike V5 RNR
Nike V5 RNR Older Kids' Shoes
+5
Bestseller
Nike V5 RNR
Older Kids' Shoes
549,90 kr.
Nike Air Max 95 x LEGO® Collection
Nike Air Max 95 x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Shoes
+2
Nike Air Max 95 x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Shoes
1.149 kr.
Nike Shox TL
Nike Shox TL Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Shox TL
Older Kids' Shoes
1.049 kr.
Nike Air Max 95 x LEGO® Collection
Nike Air Max 95 x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max 95 x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Shoes
1.149 kr.
Jordan Franchise
Jordan Franchise Older Kids' Slides
Jordan Franchise
Older Kids' Slides
189,90 kr.
Nike Calm 2.0
Nike Calm 2.0 Older Kids' Slides
Just In
Nike Calm 2.0
Older Kids' Slides
299,90 kr.
Nike Kawa
Nike Kawa Younger/Older Kids' Slides
+1
Bestseller
Nike Kawa
Younger/Older Kids' Slides
219,90 kr.
Nike Air Max Bia
Nike Air Max Bia Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max Bia
Older Kids' Shoes
599,90 kr.
Air Jordan 1 Low
Air Jordan 1 Low Older Kids' Shoes
+1
Bestseller
Air Jordan 1 Low
Older Kids' Shoes
699,90 kr.
Air Jordan 6 Retro 'Infrared Salesman'
Air Jordan 6 Retro 'Infrared Salesman' Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 6 Retro 'Infrared Salesman'
Older Kids' Shoes
1.149 kr.
Nike Court Borough Mid 2
Nike Court Borough Mid 2 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Court Borough Mid 2
Older Kids' Shoes
549,90 kr.
Nike Dunk Low
Nike Dunk Low Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Dunk Low
Older Kids' Shoes
699,90 kr.
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Air Jordan 1 Mid Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Older Kids' Shoes
799,90 kr.
Air Jordan 6 Retro Low 'China Rose'
Air Jordan 6 Retro Low 'China Rose' Older Kids' Shoes
Just In
Air Jordan 6 Retro Low 'China Rose'
Older Kids' Shoes
1.099 kr.
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Older Kids' Shoes
849,90 kr.
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Older Kids' Shoes
749,90 kr.
Air Jordan Sixty Plus Low
Air Jordan Sixty Plus Low Older Kids' Shoes
+3
Air Jordan Sixty Plus Low
Older Kids' Shoes
949,90 kr.
Jordan Court Connect Low
Jordan Court Connect Low Older Kids' Shoes
Jordan Court Connect Low
Older Kids' Shoes
529,90 kr.
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Nike Air Max Moto 2K Older Kids' Shoes
+3
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Older Kids' Shoes
799,90 kr.
Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG
Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG
Older Kids' Shoes
1.049 kr.
Jordan Son of Mars Low
Jordan Son of Mars Low Older Kids' Shoes
+1
Jordan Son of Mars Low
Older Kids' Shoes
949,90 kr.
Jordan Spizike Low
Jordan Spizike Low Older Kids' Shoes
+3
Bestseller
Jordan Spizike Low
Older Kids' Shoes
949,90 kr.
Air Jordan 5 Retro OG 'White Metallic'
Air Jordan 5 Retro OG 'White Metallic' Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 5 Retro OG 'White Metallic'
Older Kids' Shoes
1.199 kr.
Nike Air Max Fire
Nike Air Max Fire Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max Fire
Older Kids' Shoes
679,90 kr.
Air Jordan 4 Retro
Air Jordan 4 Retro Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 4 Retro
Older Kids' Shoes
1.199 kr.
Jordan Trunner Flow
Jordan Trunner Flow Older Kids' Shoes
+1
Jordan Trunner Flow
Older Kids' Shoes
529,90 kr.
Nike Vomero 5
Nike Vomero 5 Older Kids' Shoes with Reflective Design Accents
Nike Vomero 5
Older Kids' Shoes with Reflective Design Accents
799,90 kr.
Air Jordan 3 Retro 'True Blue'
Air Jordan 3 Retro 'True Blue' Older Kids' Shoes
Available in SNKRS
Air Jordan 3 Retro 'True Blue'
Older Kids' Shoes
1.149 kr.
Nike Ava Rover
Nike Ava Rover Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Ava Rover
Older Kids' Shoes
799,90 kr.
Nike Air Max 270
Nike Air Max 270 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max 270
Older Kids' Shoes
879,90 kr.
Air Jordan 3 Retro
Air Jordan 3 Retro Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 3 Retro
Older Kids' Shoes
1.149 kr.
Nike Air Max 90 Tech
Nike Air Max 90 Tech Older Kids' Shoes
+2
Nike Air Max 90 Tech
Older Kids' Shoes
879,90 kr.
Jordan 1 Mid
Jordan 1 Mid Older Kids' Shoes
Jordan 1 Mid
Older Kids' Shoes
799,90 kr.
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Older Kids' Shoes
749,90 kr.
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Older Kids' Shoes
849,90 kr.
Nike Cosmic Runner SE 2
Nike Cosmic Runner SE 2 Older Kids' Running Shoes
Nike Cosmic Runner SE 2
Older Kids' Running Shoes
379,90 kr.
Nike Tennis Classic
Nike Tennis Classic Older Kids' Shoes
+3
Nike Tennis Classic
Older Kids' Shoes
599,90 kr.
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Craft
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Craft Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Craft
Older Kids' Shoes
749,90 kr.
Air Jordan 4 Retro 'She's A Star'
Air Jordan 4 Retro 'She's A Star' Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 4 Retro 'She's A Star'
Older Kids' Shoes
1.199 kr.
Nike Air Max Phoenix x LEGO® Collection
Nike Air Max Phoenix x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max Phoenix x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Shoes
999,90 kr.
Nike Rift
Nike Rift Younger/Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Rift
Younger/Older Kids' Shoes
599,90 kr.
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Air Jordan 1 Mid Older Kids' Shoes
+5
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Older Kids' Shoes
799,90 kr.
Jordan Hydrip
Jordan Hydrip Older Kids' Sandals
Jordan Hydrip
Older Kids' Sandals
379,90 kr.
Jordan Hydrip
Jordan Hydrip Older Kids' Slides
Jordan Hydrip
Older Kids' Slides
199,90 kr.
Jordan Spizike Low
Jordan Spizike Low Older Kids' Shoes
Jordan Spizike Low
Older Kids' Shoes
949,90 kr.
Nike Air Max Phoenix
Nike Air Max Phoenix Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max Phoenix
Older Kids' Shoes
879,90 kr.
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Nike ReactX Rejuven8 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Older Kids' Shoes
399,90 kr.
Nike Jr Streetgato x LEGO® Collection
Nike Jr Streetgato x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Jr Streetgato x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Shoes
479,90 kr.
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Older Kids' Shoes
849,90 kr.
Nike Air Max Dn
Nike Air Max Dn Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max Dn
Older Kids' Shoes
999,90 kr.
Jordan CMFT Era
Jordan CMFT Era Older Kids' Shoes
+1
Jordan CMFT Era
Older Kids' Shoes
679,90 kr.
Air Jordan Ultra
Air Jordan Ultra Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan Ultra
Older Kids' Shoes
799,90 kr.
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Older Kids' Shoes
749,90 kr.
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Air Jordan 1 Mid Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Older Kids' Shoes
849,90 kr.
Air Jordan 1 Low
Air Jordan 1 Low Older Kids' Shoes
+2
Bestseller
Air Jordan 1 Low
Older Kids' Shoes
699,90 kr.
Jordan Spizike Low
Jordan Spizike Low Older Kids' Shoes
Jordan Spizike Low
Older Kids' Shoes
949,90 kr.
Jordan Spizike Low FC
Jordan Spizike Low FC Older Kids' Shoes
Jordan Spizike Low FC
Older Kids' Shoes
949,90 kr.
Nike Ava X
Nike Ava X Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Ava X
Older Kids' Shoes
699,90 kr.
Air Jordan MVP 92
Air Jordan MVP 92 Older Kids' Shoes
+6
Air Jordan MVP 92
Older Kids' Shoes
799,90 kr.
Jordan Trunner O/S
Jordan Trunner O/S Older Kids' Shoes
+5
Jordan Trunner O/S
Older Kids' Shoes
679,90 kr.
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Older Kids' Shoes
749,90 kr.
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Older Kids' Shoes
849,90 kr.
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Older Kids' Shoes
749,90 kr.
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Older Kids' Shoes
849,90 kr.
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Older Kids' Shoes
749,90 kr.
Air Jordan 1 Low
Air Jordan 1 Low Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low
Older Kids' Shoes
699,90 kr.
Jordan Court Connect Mid
Jordan Court Connect Mid Older Kids' Shoes
Jordan Court Connect Mid
Older Kids' Shoes
549,90 kr.
Jordan 1 Mid
Jordan 1 Mid Older Kids' Shoes
Jordan 1 Mid
Older Kids' Shoes
799,90 kr.
Jordan Spizike Low
Jordan Spizike Low Older Kids' Shoes
Jordan Spizike Low
Older Kids' Shoes
949,90 kr.
Nike Air Max Phoenix
Nike Air Max Phoenix Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max Phoenix
Older Kids' Shoes
879,90 kr.
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Nike ReactX Rejuven8 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Older Kids' Shoes
399,90 kr.
Nike Jr Streetgato x LEGO® Collection
Nike Jr Streetgato x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Jr Streetgato x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Shoes
479,90 kr.
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Older Kids' Shoes
849,90 kr.
Nike Air Max Dn
Nike Air Max Dn Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max Dn
Older Kids' Shoes
999,90 kr.
Jordan CMFT Era
Jordan CMFT Era Older Kids' Shoes
+1
Jordan CMFT Era
Older Kids' Shoes
679,90 kr.
Air Jordan Ultra
Air Jordan Ultra Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan Ultra
Older Kids' Shoes
799,90 kr.
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Older Kids' Shoes
749,90 kr.
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Air Jordan 1 Mid Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Older Kids' Shoes
849,90 kr.
Air Jordan 1 Low
Air Jordan 1 Low Older Kids' Shoes
+2
Bestseller
Air Jordan 1 Low
Older Kids' Shoes
699,90 kr.
Jordan Spizike Low
Jordan Spizike Low Older Kids' Shoes
Jordan Spizike Low
Older Kids' Shoes
949,90 kr.
Jordan Spizike Low FC
Jordan Spizike Low FC Older Kids' Shoes
Jordan Spizike Low FC
Older Kids' Shoes
949,90 kr.
Nike Ava X
Nike Ava X Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Ava X
Older Kids' Shoes
699,90 kr.
Air Jordan MVP 92
Air Jordan MVP 92 Older Kids' Shoes
+6
Air Jordan MVP 92
Older Kids' Shoes
799,90 kr.
Jordan Trunner O/S
Jordan Trunner O/S Older Kids' Shoes
+5
Jordan Trunner O/S
Older Kids' Shoes
679,90 kr.
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Older Kids' Shoes
749,90 kr.
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Older Kids' Shoes
849,90 kr.
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Older Kids' Shoes
749,90 kr.
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Older Kids' Shoes
849,90 kr.
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Older Kids' Shoes
749,90 kr.
Air Jordan 1 Low
Air Jordan 1 Low Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low
Older Kids' Shoes
699,90 kr.
Jordan Court Connect Mid
Jordan Court Connect Mid Older Kids' Shoes
Jordan Court Connect Mid
Older Kids' Shoes
549,90 kr.
Jordan 1 Mid
Jordan 1 Mid Older Kids' Shoes
Jordan 1 Mid
Older Kids' Shoes
799,90 kr.