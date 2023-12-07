Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Kids At Least 20% Sustainable Material Shoes

      Kids 
      (0)
      Kids Age 
      (0)
      Sale & Offers 
      (0)
      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      Size 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Icon 
      (0)
      Shoe Height 
      (0)
      Brand 
      (0)
      Air Max 
      (0)
      Width 
      (0)
      Nike Revolution 6 FlyEase
      Nike Revolution 6 FlyEase Younger Kids' Easy On/Off Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Revolution 6 FlyEase
      Younger Kids' Easy On/Off Shoes
      399,95 kr.
      Nike Star Runner 4
      Nike Star Runner 4 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Star Runner 4
      Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
      449,95 kr.
      Nike Jr. Tiempo Legend 10 Academy
      Nike Jr. Tiempo Legend 10 Academy Younger/Older Kids' Turf Low-Top Football Shoes
      Just In
      Nike Jr. Tiempo Legend 10 Academy
      Younger/Older Kids' Turf Low-Top Football Shoes
      499,95 kr.
      Nike Revolution 7
      Nike Revolution 7 Baby/Toddler Shoes
      Just In
      Nike Revolution 7
      Baby/Toddler Shoes
      349,95 kr.
      Nike Omni Multi-Court
      Nike Omni Multi-Court Younger Kids' Shoes
      Just In
      Nike Omni Multi-Court
      Younger Kids' Shoes
      349,95 kr.
      Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 40
      Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 40 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
      Just In
      Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 40
      Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
      779,95 kr.
      Nike Revolution 7
      Nike Revolution 7 Older Kids' Shoes
      Just In
      Nike Revolution 7
      Older Kids' Shoes
      499,95 kr.
      Nike Court Borough Low Recraft
      Nike Court Borough Low Recraft Younger Kids' Shoes
      Just In
      Nike Court Borough Low Recraft
      Younger Kids' Shoes
      399,95 kr.
      Nike Star Runner 4
      Nike Star Runner 4 Baby/Toddler Shoes
      Just In
      Nike Star Runner 4
      Baby/Toddler Shoes
      329,95 kr.
      Nike Infinity Flow
      Nike Infinity Flow Younger/Older Kids' Running Shoes
      Just In
      Nike Infinity Flow
      Younger/Older Kids' Running Shoes
      699,95 kr.
      Nike Revolution 7
      Nike Revolution 7 Younger Kids' Shoes
      Just In
      Nike Revolution 7
      Younger Kids' Shoes
      399,95 kr.
      Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 15 Academy
      Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 15 Academy Younger/Older Kids' Indoor Court Low-Top Football Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 15 Academy
      Younger/Older Kids' Indoor Court Low-Top Football Shoes
      499,95 kr.
      Nike Revolution 6 FlyEase
      Nike Revolution 6 FlyEase Older Kids' Easy On/Off Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Revolution 6 FlyEase
      Older Kids' Easy On/Off Road Running Shoes
      499,95 kr.
      Nike Air VaporMax 2021 FK
      Nike Air VaporMax 2021 FK Older Kids' Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Air VaporMax 2021 FK
      Older Kids' Shoes
      1.499 kr.
      Nike Court Borough Low Recraft
      Nike Court Borough Low Recraft Younger Kids' Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Court Borough Low Recraft
      Younger Kids' Shoes
      349,95 kr.
      Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 9 Academy
      Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 9 Academy Younger/Older Kids' Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 9 Academy
      Younger/Older Kids' Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
      Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 15 Academy
      Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 15 Academy Younger/Older Kids' Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 15 Academy
      Younger/Older Kids' Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
      Nike Court Borough Low Recraft
      Nike Court Borough Low Recraft Baby/Toddler Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Court Borough Low Recraft
      Baby/Toddler Shoes
      329,95 kr.
      Nike Star Runner 3
      Nike Star Runner 3 Baby/Toddler Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Star Runner 3
      Baby/Toddler Shoes
      299,95 kr.
      Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 15 Academy
      Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 15 Academy Younger/Older Kids' Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 15 Academy
      Younger/Older Kids' Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
      499,95 kr.
      Nike Jr. Phantom GX Academy
      Nike Jr. Phantom GX Academy Older Kids' Multi-ground Football Boot
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Jr. Phantom GX Academy
      Older Kids' Multi-ground Football Boot
      Nike Court Borough Low Recraft
      Nike Court Borough Low Recraft Older Kids' Shoes
      Just In
      Nike Court Borough Low Recraft
      Older Kids' Shoes
      499,95 kr.
      Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 40
      Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 40 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 40
      Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
      779,95 kr.
      Nike Jr. Phantom GX Academy
      Nike Jr. Phantom GX Academy Older Kids' Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Jr. Phantom GX Academy
      Older Kids' Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot

      At Least 50% Sustainable Materials – Apparel

      These products feature at least 50% organic cotton, recycled polyester or a blend of organic cotton and recycled polyester. Organic cotton is grown without synthetic chemicals and uses less water than conventional, and recycled polyester reduces waste and our carbon footprint.

      We obsess over what goes into our products, so you can feel great putting them on. Taking a zero-compromise approach, we look at how each material is grown, harvested and processed to create our products. We focus on the materials we use most, including polyester and cotton. Recycled polyester reduces waste and reduces carbon emissions by approximately 30% compared to virgin polyester. And organic cotton uses less water and chemicals than conventionally grown cotton. Giving you the same great quality and performance with a lower impact on the environment.

      Learn more about sustainability at Nike, including how we’re working to make product responsibly and help protect the environment where we live and play.