Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      1. Lifestyle
        2. /
      2. Clothing
        3. /
      3. Hoodies & Sweatshirts

      Kids Lifestyle Hoodies & Sweatshirts

      Kids 
      (0)
      Boys
      Girls
      Shop by Promotion 
      (0)
      On Sale 
      (0)
      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      Kids Age 
      (0)
      Older Kids (7-15 yrs)
      Size Range 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (1)
      Lifestyle
      Brand 
      (0)
      Fit 
      (0)
      Length 
      (0)
      Sleeve Length 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      Benefits 
      (0)
      Material 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      Closure Type 
      (0)
      Club Football Teams 
      (0)
      Fleece 
      (0)
      More Sizes 
      (0)
      Neck Style 
      (0)
      Lined 
      (0)
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
      449,95 kr.
      Jordan
      Jordan Older Kids' (Boys') Pullover Hoodie
      Jordan
      Older Kids' (Boys') Pullover Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' French Terry Short-Sleeve Sweatshirt
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Older Kids' French Terry Short-Sleeve Sweatshirt
      349,95 kr.
      Jordan Paris Saint-Germain Fleece Pullover
      Jordan Paris Saint-Germain Fleece Pullover Younger Kids' Hoodie
      Jordan Paris Saint-Germain Fleece Pullover
      Younger Kids' Hoodie
      499,95 kr.
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Full-Zip Hoodie
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Older Kids' (Boys') Full-Zip Hoodie
      699,95 kr.
      Jordan
      Jordan Older Kids' (Boys') Pullover Hoodie
      Jordan
      Older Kids' (Boys') Pullover Hoodie
      399,95 kr.
      Nike ACG Therma-FIT
      Nike ACG Therma-FIT Older Kids' Full-Zip Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike ACG Therma-FIT
      Older Kids' Full-Zip Jacket
      779,95 kr.
      Nike Sportswear Icon Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Icon Fleece Older Kids' Fleece Sweatshirt
      Just In
      Nike Sportswear Icon Fleece
      Older Kids' Fleece Sweatshirt
      349,95 kr.
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Older Kids' (Boys') Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Long-Sleeve Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' (Girls') Long-Sleeve Top
      Nike ACG Icon Fleece
      Nike ACG Icon Fleece Older Kids' Oversized Hoodie
      Nike ACG Icon Fleece
      Older Kids' Oversized Hoodie
      Nike Air
      Nike Air Older Kids' Winterized Hoodie
      Nike Air
      Older Kids' Winterized Hoodie
      Nike ACG Icon Fleece Polartec® 'Wolf Tree'
      Nike ACG Icon Fleece Polartec® 'Wolf Tree' Older Kids' Oversized Hoodie
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike ACG Icon Fleece Polartec® 'Wolf Tree'
      Older Kids' Oversized Hoodie
      749,95 kr.
      Jordan
      Jordan Younger Kids' Pullover Hoodie
      Jordan
      Younger Kids' Pullover Hoodie
      349,95 kr.
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Pullover Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Pullover Hoodie
      499,95 kr.
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
      Jordan
      Jordan Older Kids' (Girls') Pullover Hoodie
      Jordan
      Older Kids' (Girls') Pullover Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Winterized Full-Zip Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Older Kids' (Boys') Winterized Full-Zip Hoodie
      799,95 kr.
      Nike Sportswear Club
      Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Club
      Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
      349,95 kr.
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Sweatshirt
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Older Kids' Sweatshirt
      329,95 kr.
      Nike Sportswear Repeat
      Nike Sportswear Repeat Older Kids' (Boys') Fleece Pullover Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Repeat
      Older Kids' (Boys') Fleece Pullover Hoodie
      Nike Air
      Nike Air Older Kids' Sweatshirt
      Nike Air
      Older Kids' Sweatshirt
      449,95 kr.
      Nike ACG Icon Fleece
      Nike ACG Icon Fleece Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
      Nike ACG Icon Fleece
      Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
      599,95 kr.
      Nike Sportswear Standard Issue
      Nike Sportswear Standard Issue Older Kids' (Boys') Fleece Sweatshirt
      Nike Sportswear Standard Issue
      Older Kids' (Boys') Fleece Sweatshirt
      349,95 kr.