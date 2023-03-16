Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Oversized Hoodies & Sweatshirts

      Nike Therma-FIT
      Nike Therma-FIT Women's Mock-Neck Training Top
      Nike Therma-FIT
      Women's Mock-Neck Training Top
      Nike Yoga Therma-FIT ADV
      Nike Yoga Therma-FIT ADV Women's Top
      Nike Yoga Therma-FIT ADV
      Women's Top
      1.149 kr.
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's Oversized Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Women's Oversized Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
      599,95 kr.
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's Over-Oversized Pullover Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Women's Over-Oversized Pullover Hoodie
      649,95 kr.
      Nike Dri-FIT Get Fit
      Nike Dri-FIT Get Fit Women's Training Crew
      Nike Dri-FIT Get Fit
      Women's Training Crew
      Jordan Flight
      Jordan Flight Women's Fleece Full-Zip Hoodie
      Jordan Flight
      Women's Fleece Full-Zip Hoodie
      799,95 kr.
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Nike Dri-FIT Women's Graphic 1/2-Zip Training Hoodie
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Women's Graphic 1/2-Zip Training Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Everyday Modern
      Nike Sportswear Everyday Modern Women's Fleece Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Everyday Modern
      Women's Fleece Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Women's Oversized Crop Graphic Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Women's Oversized Crop Graphic Hoodie
      499,95 kr.
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece+
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece+ Men's Full-Zip Reversible Winterized Top
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece+
      Men's Full-Zip Reversible Winterized Top
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's Oversized Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Women's Oversized Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
      549,95 kr.
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Women's Oversized Fleece Pullover Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear
      Women's Oversized Fleece Pullover Hoodie
      649,95 kr.
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Long-Sleeve Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' (Girls') Long-Sleeve Top
      449,95 kr.
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Women's Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
      649,95 kr.
      Jordan Flight
      Jordan Flight Women's Fleece Hoodie
      Jordan Flight
      Women's Fleece Hoodie
      Nike Forward Hoodie
      Nike Forward Hoodie Men's Hoodie
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Forward Hoodie
      Men's Hoodie
      1.149 kr.
      Jordan Flight
      Jordan Flight Women's Fleece Hoodie
      Jordan Flight
      Women's Fleece Hoodie
      749,95 kr.
      Nike Forward Crew
      Nike Forward Crew Men's Crew
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Forward Crew
      Men's Crew
      979,95 kr.
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's Over-Oversized Mock-Neck 3/4-Sleeve Sweatshirt
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Women's Over-Oversized Mock-Neck 3/4-Sleeve Sweatshirt
      499,95 kr.
      Nike Forward Crew
      Nike Forward Crew Women's Crew
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Forward Crew
      Women's Crew
      979,95 kr.
      Nike Forward Hoodie
      Nike Forward Hoodie Women's Hoodie
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Forward Hoodie
      Women's Hoodie
      1.149 kr.
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Funnel-Neck Fleece Sweatshirt
      Nike Sportswear
      Funnel-Neck Fleece Sweatshirt
      499,95 kr.
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
      649,95 kr.
      LeBron
      LeBron Men's Pullover Basketball Hoodie
      LeBron
      Men's Pullover Basketball Hoodie
      749,95 kr.

      Oversized hoodies: get comfortable

      When you're warming up or taking a break, sometimes an oversized hoodie is just what you need. Our collection of oversized sweatshirts and hoodies has colours and styles to suit every sport and every player. Zip-up hoodies let you adjust your temperature between sets, while breathable sweatshirts keep you comfortable during training sessions. For total comfort, choose roomy silhouettes that are easy to slip on and off on the sidelines.

      Make the most of the heat generated by your body with Nike Therma-FIT technology. We use innovative materials in our oversized hoodies to help you stay at the perfect temperature throughout your workout. You'll also find plenty of options from Nike's Move to Zero campaign—our plan to reach net-zero waste and emissions. Crafted with recycled materials, these hoodies and sweatshirts are better for you and the planet.