  1. Clothing
    2. /
  2. Hoodies & Sweatshirts

Oversized Hoodies & Sweatshirts

Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
529,90 kr.
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Therma-FIT Fleece Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Therma-FIT Fleece Hoodie
679,90 kr.
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
+3
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
449,90 kr.
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized 1/4-Zip Cropped Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized 1/4-Zip Cropped Top
479,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear Athletic
Nike Sportswear Athletic Older Kids' (Boys') Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Just In
Nike Sportswear Athletic
Older Kids' (Boys') Oversized Pullover Hoodie
399,90 kr.
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Nike Pre-Game Fleece Women's Oversized Tracksuit Jacket
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Women's Oversized Tracksuit Jacket
879,90 kr.
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT Oversized Crew-Neck Top
+1
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Dri-FIT Oversized Crew-Neck Top
699,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear Studio
Nike Sportswear Studio Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
Nike Sportswear Studio
Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
299,90 kr.
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
479,90 kr.
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
+2
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
479,90 kr.
Nike MAVN
Nike MAVN Girls' Therma-FIT Knit Full-Zip Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike MAVN
Girls' Therma-FIT Knit Full-Zip Hoodie
479,90 kr.
Nike Phoenix Fleece
Nike Phoenix Fleece Women's Oversized Pullover Basketball Hoodie
Nike Phoenix Fleece
Women's Oversized Pullover Basketball Hoodie
749,90 kr.
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Nike Pre-Game Fleece Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
799,90 kr.
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Crew
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Crew
529,90 kr.
Nike Fairway Fresh
Nike Fairway Fresh Men's Therma-FIT Oversized Golf Hoodie
Nike Fairway Fresh
Men's Therma-FIT Oversized Golf Hoodie
799,90 kr.
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Fleece Pullover Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Tech
Men's Fleece Pullover Hoodie
1.049 kr.
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Pullover Hoodie
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Pullover Hoodie
679,90 kr.
Nike
Nike Men's Fleece Full-Zip Running Hoodie
Nike
Men's Fleece Full-Zip Running Hoodie
699,90 kr.
Boston Celtics Courtside
Boston Celtics Courtside Men's Jordan NBA Club Premium Pullover Hoodie
Boston Celtics Courtside
Men's Jordan NBA Club Premium Pullover Hoodie
599,90 kr.
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Fleece Full-Zip Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Tech
Men's Fleece Full-Zip Hoodie
1.149 kr.
Team 13 Courtside
Team 13 Courtside Women's Nike WNBA Cropped Pullover Hoodie
Team 13 Courtside
Women's Nike WNBA Cropped Pullover Hoodie
529,90 kr.
New York Knicks Courtside
New York Knicks Courtside Men's Jordan NBA Club Premium Pullover Hoodie
New York Knicks Courtside
Men's Jordan NBA Club Premium Pullover Hoodie
599,90 kr.
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Fleece Pullover Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Fleece Pullover Hoodie
399,90 kr.
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Older Kids' UV Long-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG
Older Kids' UV Long-Sleeve Top
379,90 kr.

Oversized hoodies: get comfortable

When you're warming up or taking a break, sometimes an oversized hoodie is just what you need. Our collection of oversized sweatshirts and hoodies has colours and styles to suit every sport and every player. Zip-up hoodies let you adjust your temperature between sets, while breathable sweatshirts keep you comfortable during training sessions. For total comfort, choose roomy silhouettes that are easy to slip on and off on the sidelines.

Make the most of the heat generated by your body with Nike Therma-FIT technology. We use innovative materials in our oversized hoodies to help you stay at the perfect temperature throughout your workout. You'll also find plenty of options from Nike's Move to Zero campaign—our plan to reach net-zero waste and emissions. Crafted with recycled materials, these hoodies and sweatshirts are better for you and the planet.