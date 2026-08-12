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Nike Cyber Monday Trainers & Shoes 2026

Air Jordan 1 Low
Air Jordan 1 Low Men's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low
Men's Shoes
28% off
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Craft
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Craft Men's shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Craft
Men's shoes
28% off
Nike Initiator
Nike Initiator Men's Running Shoe
Nike Initiator
Men's Running Shoe
26% off
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Men's Shoes
Nike P-6000
Men's Shoes
26% off
Nike Pegasus Plus
Nike Pegasus Plus Men's Road Running Shoes
Nike Pegasus Plus
Men's Road Running Shoes
29% off
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX Men's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX
Men's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
29% off
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Men's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Men's Shoes
28% off
Nike Star Runner 5
Nike Star Runner 5 Older Kids' Running Shoes
Nike Star Runner 5
Older Kids' Running Shoes
25% off
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Nike Air Max Moto 2K Women's Shoes
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Women's Shoes
28% off
Nike Air Max 270
Nike Air Max 270 Men's Shoes
Nike Air Max 270
Men's Shoes
29% off
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Men's Shoes
Nike Air Max Plus
Men's Shoes
30% off
Nike Air Max 270
Nike Air Max 270 Women's Shoes
Nike Air Max 270
Women's Shoes
29% off
Nike Dunk Low Retro SE
Nike Dunk Low Retro SE Men‘s shoes
Nike Dunk Low Retro SE
Men‘s shoes
26% off
Nike Shox R4
Nike Shox R4 Men's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Shox R4
Men's Shoes
26% off
Nike Vomero 18 GORE-TEX
Nike Vomero 18 GORE-TEX Men's Waterproof Road Running Shoes with Reflective Design Accents
Nike Vomero 18 GORE-TEX
Men's Waterproof Road Running Shoes with Reflective Design Accents
29% off
Nike Zoom Fly 6
Nike Zoom Fly 6 Men's Road Racing Shoes
Nike Zoom Fly 6
Men's Road Racing Shoes
29% off
Nike Metcon 10
Nike Metcon 10 Women's Workout Shoes
Nike Metcon 10
Women's Workout Shoes
28% off
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Men's Shoes
Bestseller
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Men's Shoes
28% off
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Academy
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Academy Multi-ground Football Boot
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Academy
Multi-ground Football Boot
28% off
Jordan Max Aura 7
Jordan Max Aura 7 Men's Shoes
Jordan Max Aura 7
Men's Shoes
26% off
Jordan 1 Mid SE
Jordan 1 Mid SE Baby & Toddler Shoes
Jordan 1 Mid SE
Baby & Toddler Shoes
28% off
Nike V5 RNR
Nike V5 RNR Baby/Toddler Shoes
Nike V5 RNR
Baby/Toddler Shoes
29% off
Nike Metcon 10
Nike Metcon 10 Men's Workout Shoes
Nike Metcon 10
Men's Workout Shoes
28% off
LeBron XXIII 'Motor King'
LeBron XXIII 'Motor King' Basketball Shoes
LeBron XXIII 'Motor King'
Basketball Shoes
26% off

Nike Cyber Monday deals for shoes 2026: step out with confidence

Put an extra spring in your step when you shop our Nike Cyber Monday shoe sale. Whether you're heading out for a run, warming up for the court or getting ready for your commute, we've got you covered. Plus, sizes for all ages mean everyone can be part of the team. Durable materials mean your pair will go the distance, while a range of styles makes it easy to find something to suit you. Underfoot, smart traction patterns give you plenty of grip on wet or uneven surfaces—so there's nothing stopping you from taking on your next challenge.


Want exceptional cushioning underfoot? Pick a pair of Nike Cyber Monday trainers featuring our clever Max Air units. Originally designed for performance running, you can find them across a range of styles for workouts and beyond. Pockets of air in the soles respond to your stride, giving you a personalised experience. By reducing the impact of your strike, you can move harder for longer and are less likely to sustain an injury. You'll also find springy foam engineered to give you extra bounce. Plus, cushioning on cuffs and tongues makes your shoes comfortable from the top to the toe.