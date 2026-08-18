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  3. Joggers & Sweatpants

Club Fleece Joggers & Sweatpants

Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Men's Fleece Bungee Trousers
Nike Sportswear Club
Men's Fleece Bungee Trousers
449,90 kr.
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Cuffed Brushed Fleece Trousers
Nike Club
Men's Cuffed Brushed Fleece Trousers
399,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Loose Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Loose Trousers
299,90 kr.
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's French Terry Open-Hem Trousers
Nike Club
Men's French Terry Open-Hem Trousers
399,90 kr.
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Open-Hem Fleece Trousers
Nike Club
Men's Open-Hem Fleece Trousers
399,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Cargo Trousers
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Cargo Trousers
379,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Cargo Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Cargo Trousers
399,90 kr.
Nike Club Fleece
Nike Club Fleece Older Kids' French Terry Joggers
Nike Club Fleece
Older Kids' French Terry Joggers
299,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Joggers
+6
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Joggers
299,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Men's Joggers
+2
Nike Sportswear Club
Men's Joggers
399,90 kr.
Croatia 2026 Fleece Joggers
Croatia 2026 Fleece Joggers Men's Nike Club Joggers
Croatia 2026 Fleece Joggers
Men's Nike Club Joggers
479,90 kr.
Paris Saint-Germain Club
Paris Saint-Germain Club Men's Nike Football Joggers
Paris Saint-Germain Club
Men's Nike Football Joggers
449,90 kr.
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Fleece Cargo Trousers
Nike Club
Men's Fleece Cargo Trousers
449,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Men's Fleece Open-Hem Trousers
Nike Sportswear
Men's Fleece Open-Hem Trousers
449,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Kids' Loose Open-Hem Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Kids' Loose Open-Hem Trousers
299,90 kr.
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's French Terry Joggers
Nike Club
Men's French Terry Joggers
399,90 kr.
Nike Club Rules
Nike Club Rules Men's Open-Hem French Terry Trousers
Just In
Nike Club Rules
Men's Open-Hem French Terry Trousers
749,90 kr.
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece Older Kids' Football Joggers
Just In
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Older Kids' Football Joggers
399,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Boys') Loose Trousers
Just In
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Boys') Loose Trousers
379,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Little Kids Full-Zip Trousers
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Little Kids Full-Zip Trousers
199,90 kr.
Chelsea F.C. Club
Chelsea F.C. Club Men's Nike Football Joggers
Chelsea F.C. Club
Men's Nike Football Joggers
449,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Boys') Loose Trousers
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Boys') Loose Trousers
379,90 kr.
Chicago Bulls Courtside
Chicago Bulls Courtside Men's Nike NBA Club Fleece Joggers
Chicago Bulls Courtside
Men's Nike NBA Club Fleece Joggers
599,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' French Terry Open-Hem Trousers
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' French Terry Open-Hem Trousers
329,90 kr.

Club Fleece sweatpants and joggers: soft, streamlined apparel

Get high-performance apparel that combines comfort and a classic design when you go for Nike Club Fleece joggers. Explore midweight brushed options that are extra soft on the inside and smooth on the outside. These keep their structured shape while ensuring you stay snug. Looking for a different texture? Pick pairs made from French Terry fabric. With unbrushed loops on the inside, this material has exceptional breathability to keep you feeling good all day.


At Nike, we know getting the right fit is vital. That's why our Club Fleece sweatpants come in standard cuts that are relaxed through the seat and thighs. This gives you flexibility to move freely. Meanwhile, designs that taper towards the ankle have a sleek silhouette that's ideal for warming up and cooling down.


Discover Club Fleece joggers with elasticated waistbands and external drawcords, so you can fine-tune your fit. Want to keep your phone with you while you train? Check out pairs featuring convenient pockets with press-stud closures. These mean you can travel light and ensure your essentials stay close to hand. You'll also find cargo styles with extra-roomy flap pockets on the legs. Choose from streamlined designs with neat ribbed cuffs to keep out draughts and help you stay comfortable throughout the day.


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose Nike Club Fleece joggers and sweatpants with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.