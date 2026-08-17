Club Fleece Clothing & Apparel

Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Men's Joggers
+2
Nike Sportswear Club
Men's Joggers
399,90 kr.
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's French Terry Joggers
Nike Club
Men's French Terry Joggers
399,90 kr.
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece Older Kids' Nike Football Hoodie
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Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Older Kids' Nike Football Hoodie
399,90 kr.
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Nike x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Hoodie
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Hoodie
449,90 kr.
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Cuffed Brushed Fleece Trousers
Nike Club
Men's Cuffed Brushed Fleece Trousers
399,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Loose Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Loose Trousers
299,90 kr.
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's French Terry Pullover Hoodie
Nike Club
Men's French Terry Pullover Hoodie
479,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Men's Fleece Bungee Trousers
Nike Sportswear Club
Men's Fleece Bungee Trousers
449,90 kr.
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Fleece Crew
Nike Club
Men's Fleece Crew
449,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Kids' Loose Open-Hem Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Kids' Loose Open-Hem Trousers
299,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Joggers
+6
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Joggers
299,90 kr.
Nike Club Fleece
Nike Club Fleece Older Kids' French Terry Joggers
Nike Club Fleece
Older Kids' French Terry Joggers
299,90 kr.
England Club
England Club Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
England Club
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
379,90 kr.
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
+2
Nike Club
Men's Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
529,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear Athletic
Nike Sportswear Athletic Older Kids' (Boys') Oversized Pullover Hoodie
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Nike Sportswear Athletic
Older Kids' (Boys') Oversized Pullover Hoodie
399,90 kr.
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's French Terry Flow Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Club
Men's French Terry Flow Shorts
299,90 kr.
Netherlands Club
Netherlands Club Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
Netherlands Club
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
379,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
379,90 kr.
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's French Terry Open-Hem Trousers
Nike Club
Men's French Terry Open-Hem Trousers
399,90 kr.
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Open-Hem Fleece Trousers
Nike Club
Men's Open-Hem Fleece Trousers
399,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Men's Fleece Open-Hem Trousers
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Nike Sportswear
Men's Fleece Open-Hem Trousers
449,90 kr.
Inter Milan Club
Inter Milan Club Men's Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
Inter Milan Club
Men's Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
529,90 kr.
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Pullover Fleece Hoodie
+3
Nike Club
Men's Pullover Fleece Hoodie
479,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
+8
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
329,90 kr.
Paris Saint-Germain Club
Paris Saint-Germain Club Men's Nike Football Joggers
Paris Saint-Germain Club
Men's Nike Football Joggers
449,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
249,90 kr.
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece Older Kids' Nike Football Oversized Crew Neck
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Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Older Kids' Nike Football Oversized Crew Neck
399,90 kr.
Nike Club Rules
Nike Club Rules Men's Open-Hem French Terry Trousers
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Nike Club Rules
Men's Open-Hem French Terry Trousers
749,90 kr.
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece Older Kids' Football Joggers
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Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Older Kids' Football Joggers
399,90 kr.
Turkey 2026 Fleece
Turkey 2026 Fleece Men's Nike Pullover Club Hoodie
Turkey 2026 Fleece
Men's Nike Pullover Club Hoodie
529,90 kr.
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's French Terry Alumni Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Club
Men's French Terry Alumni Shorts
329,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Boys') Loose Trousers
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Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Boys') Loose Trousers
379,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Little Kids Full-Zip Trousers
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Little Kids Full-Zip Trousers
199,90 kr.
Nike Club Rules
Nike Club Rules Men's French Terry Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
Nike Club Rules
Men's French Terry Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
749,90 kr.
England Club
England Club Men's Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
England Club
Men's Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
529,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Oversized Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Oversized Hoodie
379,90 kr.
Croatia 2026 Fleece Joggers
Croatia 2026 Fleece Joggers Men's Nike Club Joggers
Croatia 2026 Fleece Joggers
Men's Nike Club Joggers
479,90 kr.
Springboks
Springboks Men's French Terry Crew
Springboks
Men's French Terry Crew
479,90 kr.
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Full-Zip French Terry Hoodie
Nike Club
Men's Full-Zip French Terry Hoodie
529,90 kr.
FFF Club
FFF Club Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
FFF Club
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
379,90 kr.
Boston Celtics Courtside
Boston Celtics Courtside Men's Jordan NBA Club Premium Pullover Hoodie
Boston Celtics Courtside
Men's Jordan NBA Club Premium Pullover Hoodie
599,90 kr.
Nike
Nike Baby (12–24M) 2-Piece Club Fleece Set
Nike
Baby (12–24M) 2-Piece Club Fleece Set
319,90 kr.
Team 31 Club
Team 31 Club Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie
Team 31 Club
Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie
549,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
219,90 kr.
Chelsea F.C. Club
Chelsea F.C. Club Men's Nike Football Joggers
Chelsea F.C. Club
Men's Nike Football Joggers
449,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Men's Oversized French Terry Pullover Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club
Men's Oversized French Terry Pullover Hoodie
529,90 kr.
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's French Terry Crew
Nike Club
Men's French Terry Crew
449,90 kr.
New York Knicks Courtside
New York Knicks Courtside Men's Jordan NBA Club Premium Pullover Hoodie
New York Knicks Courtside
Men's Jordan NBA Club Premium Pullover Hoodie
599,90 kr.

Nike Club Fleece clothes: clean meets casual

Go big on comfort with the Nike Club Fleece collection. Think joggers, hoodies and crew-neck sweatshirts in loopback French terry and mid-weight brushed fleece. Premium fabrics offer a clean finish, breathability and softness—so you're just as ready for the gym as you are for kicking back. Look for loose shorts that fall mid-thigh, as well as versatile cargo trousers with plenty of pockets.


Our Club Fleece hoodies layer easily, whether you want a pullover or full-zip style. Standard fits offer a more streamlined shape, while oversized designs give you plenty of room. Expect dropped sleeves for a stylish drape and loose cuts that are perfect for layering. Looking for that go-to sweatshirt? Our Club Fleece crews are wardrobe staples. Embroidered Swoosh logos on the chest give the soft fleece an elevated everyday look.


When it comes to bottoms, Nike Club Fleece has you covered. Choose from open hem joggers that rest over your shoes and neat fits with ribbed cuffs. These are roomy through the seat and thighs before tapering towards the ankles. The mid-weight brushed fleece fabric is smooth on both sides and exceptionally soft. Meanwhile, an elastic waistband and external drawcord ensure a comfortable, custom fit.


Shopping for the whole family? You'll find Nike Club Fleece in kids' sizes, too. Discover comfy hoodies and sweatshirts that feel fluffy on the inside—perfect for warming up during cold break times and winter football games. Think boxy sweatshirts that are baggy in the body with a slight crop, giving you room to move without feeling too big. Our lightweight fleece is brushed on the inside for extra softness, so it feels gentle on young skin.


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join us, choose Nike Club Fleece clothing with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.