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Club Fleece Hoodies & Sweatshirts

Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Pullover Fleece Hoodie
+4
Nike Club
Men's Pullover Fleece Hoodie
479,90 kr.
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Fleece Crew
Nike Club
Men's Fleece Crew
449,90 kr.
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Full-Zip French Terry Hoodie
Nike Club
Men's Full-Zip French Terry Hoodie
529,90 kr.
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's French Terry Pullover Hoodie
Nike Club
Men's French Terry Pullover Hoodie
479,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Oversized Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Oversized Hoodie
379,90 kr.
F.C. Barcelona Club
F.C. Barcelona Club Men's Nike Football French Terry Pullover Hoodie
F.C. Barcelona Club
Men's Nike Football French Terry Pullover Hoodie
529,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Hoodie
379,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
+8
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
329,90 kr.
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
+2
Nike Club
Men's Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
529,90 kr.
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece Older Kids' Nike Football Hoodie
Just In
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Older Kids' Nike Football Hoodie
399,90 kr.
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece Older Kids' Nike Football Oversized Crew Neck
Just In
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Older Kids' Nike Football Oversized Crew Neck
399,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
379,90 kr.
Turkey 2026 Fleece
Turkey 2026 Fleece Men's Nike Pullover Club Hoodie
Turkey 2026 Fleece
Men's Nike Pullover Club Hoodie
529,90 kr.
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Nike x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Hoodie
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Hoodie
449,90 kr.
Nike Club Rules
Nike Club Rules Men's French Terry Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
Nike Club Rules
Men's French Terry Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
749,90 kr.
England Club
England Club Men's Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
England Club
Men's Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
529,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear Athletic
Nike Sportswear Athletic Older Kids' (Boys') Oversized Pullover Hoodie
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Nike Sportswear Athletic
Older Kids' (Boys') Oversized Pullover Hoodie
399,90 kr.
Springboks
Springboks Men's French Terry Crew
Springboks
Men's French Terry Crew
479,90 kr.
FFF Club
FFF Club Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
FFF Club
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
379,90 kr.
Boston Celtics Courtside
Boston Celtics Courtside Men's Jordan NBA Club Premium Pullover Hoodie
Boston Celtics Courtside
Men's Jordan NBA Club Premium Pullover Hoodie
599,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' French Terry Hoodie
Just In
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' French Terry Hoodie
379,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Sweatshirt
+2
Just In
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Sweatshirt
299,90 kr.
Team 31 Club
Team 31 Club Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie
Team 31 Club
Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie
549,90 kr.
Netherlands Club
Netherlands Club Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
Netherlands Club
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
379,90 kr.

Nike Club Fleece sweatshirts and hoodies: crafted for comfort

Whether you're training or relaxing, a Nike Club Fleece hoodie makes every move more comfy. We've got designs for men, women and kids that feel smooth on the outside and soft on the inside. Lightweight fleece sweatshirts are an easy layer when you need a little extra warmth. You'll also find midweight brushed fleece options that help you stay cosy while keeping their structured shape. Think brushed-back textures that are soft against your skin. Want a piece that blends the cosiness of fleece with the feel of jersey? Choose hoodies and joggers crafted from French terry. Unbrushed loops on the inside give a soft, breathable texture.


Find a Nike Club Fleece sweatshirt in a cut that feels right for you. Experience ultimate relaxation in oversized designs that elevate your rest days. If flexible movement is your top priority, a cropped hoodie lets you stretch without limits. When you want to keep it classic, go for a pullover hoodie. Expect spacious pouch pockets with room for your essentials. Meanwhile, ribbing around the hem and cuffs gives a finished look while locking in heat. Need the flexibility to switch up your fit? Pick from 1/4-zip or full-zip fleece hoodies that you can wear closed for added warmth or unzipped for a breezier feel. Plus, you'll be sheltered from any unexpected drizzle, thanks to double-layer hoods that add extra insulation.


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. Want to be part of our journey? Choose Nike Club Fleece hoodies with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.