Blue Trainers & Shoes

(199)
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Men's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike P-6000
Men's Shoes
879,90 kr.
Nike P-6000 'Denim’
Nike P-6000 'Denim’ Men's Shoes
Nike P-6000 'Denim’
Men's Shoes
879,90 kr.
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Men's Shoes
Nike P-6000
Men's Shoes
949,90 kr.
Nike Free Metcon 7
Nike Free Metcon 7 Men's Training Shoes
Nike Free Metcon 7
Men's Training Shoes
979,90 kr.
NikeSKIMS Rift Satin
NikeSKIMS Rift Satin Women's Shoes
NikeSKIMS Rift Satin
Women's Shoes
1.249 kr.
Caitlin 1 'Blue'
Caitlin 1 'Blue' Basketball Shoes
Coming Soon
Caitlin 1 'Blue'
Basketball Shoes
1.049 kr.
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike P-6000
Older Kids' Shoes
699,90 kr.
KD19 'Blueberry Blast'
KD19 'Blueberry Blast' Basketball Shoes
KD19 'Blueberry Blast'
Basketball Shoes
1.199 kr.
Nike V5 RNR
Nike V5 RNR Younger Kids' Shoes
Nike V5 RNR
Younger Kids' Shoes
479,90 kr.
Book 2 'Tigers'
Book 2 'Tigers' Basketball Shoes
Just In
Book 2 'Tigers'
Basketball Shoes
1.199 kr.
Nike Revolution 7
Nike Revolution 7 Men's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Revolution 7
Men's Road Running Shoes
479,90 kr.
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Women's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Vomero 18
Women's Road Running Shoes
1.199 kr.
Nike Tennis Centre SE 'Florette'
Nike Tennis Centre SE 'Florette' Women's Shoes
Just In
Nike Tennis Centre SE 'Florette'
Women's Shoes
879,90 kr.
Nike SB React Leo
Nike SB React Leo Skate Shoes
Nike SB React Leo
Skate Shoes
699,90 kr.
Nike Vomero Plus "Keely Hodgkinson"
Nike Vomero Plus "Keely Hodgkinson" Women's Road Running Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Vomero Plus "Keely Hodgkinson"
Women's Road Running Shoes
1.399 kr.
Air Jordan 1 Low
Air Jordan 1 Low Men's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low
Men's Shoes
979,90 kr.
Air Jordan 3 Retro 'Sport Renaissance'
Air Jordan 3 Retro 'Sport Renaissance' Women's Shoes
Coming Soon
Air Jordan 3 Retro 'Sport Renaissance'
Women's Shoes
1.549 kr.
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble Men's Shoes
Just In
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
Men's Shoes
1.399 kr.
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble Men's Shoes
Launching in SNKRS
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
Men's Shoes
1.399 kr.
Jordan 1 Low Alt
Jordan 1 Low Alt Younger Kids' Shoes
Jordan 1 Low Alt
Younger Kids' Shoes
549,90 kr.
Jordan 1 Low Alt SE
Jordan 1 Low Alt SE Little Kids' Shoes
Jordan 1 Low Alt SE
Little Kids' Shoes
599,90 kr.
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Air Jordan 1 Mid Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Older Kids' Shoes
799,90 kr.
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Air Jordan 1 Mid Men's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Men's Shoes
1.049 kr.
Jordan All Game
Jordan All Game Men's Basketball Shoes
Just In
Jordan All Game
Men's Basketball Shoes
599,90 kr.
Air Force 1 '07 LV8 'Denim'
Air Force 1 '07 LV8 'Denim' Men‘s shoes
Air Force 1 '07 LV8 'Denim'
Men‘s shoes
879,90 kr.
Air Jordan 1 Low
Air Jordan 1 Low Men's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low
Men's Shoes
979,90 kr.
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Queen Phee'
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Queen Phee' Basketball Shoes
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Queen Phee'
Basketball Shoes
799,90 kr.
Nike Alphafly 3
Nike Alphafly 3 Men's Road Racing Shoes
Nike Alphafly 3
Men's Road Racing Shoes
2.299 kr.
Nike Metcon 10
Nike Metcon 10 Women's Workout Shoes
Nike Metcon 10
Women's Workout Shoes
1.049 kr.
Kobe IX Elite Low Protro
Kobe IX Elite Low Protro Basketball Shoes
Kobe IX Elite Low Protro
Basketball Shoes
1.549 kr.
Nike Ava X Mesh
Nike Ava X Mesh Men's shoes
Nike Ava X Mesh
Men's shoes
879,90 kr.
Kobe IX
Kobe IX Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Kobe IX
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
879,90 kr.
Nike Star Runner 5
Nike Star Runner 5 Younger Kids' Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Star Runner 5
Younger Kids' Running Shoes
349,90 kr.
Luka 77
Luka 77 Basketball Shoes
Luka 77
Basketball Shoes
749,90 kr.
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro x LEGO® Collection
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Low-Top Football Boots
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Low-Top Football Boots
1.149 kr.
Nike Kawa
Nike Kawa Baby & Toddler Slides
Nike Kawa
Baby & Toddler Slides
199,90 kr.
Nike GP Challenge 1.5 PRM
Nike GP Challenge 1.5 PRM Men's Clay Court Tennis Shoes
Nike GP Challenge 1.5 PRM
Men's Clay Court Tennis Shoes
1.199 kr.
Nike Vomero Plus
Nike Vomero Plus Men's Road Running Shoes
Nike Vomero Plus
Men's Road Running Shoes
1.349 kr.
Nike SB Zoom Blazer Mid
Nike SB Zoom Blazer Mid Skate Shoes
Nike SB Zoom Blazer Mid
Skate Shoes
699,90 kr.
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Men's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Vomero 18
Men's Road Running Shoes
1.199 kr.
LeBron XXIII
LeBron XXIII Basketball Shoes
LeBron XXIII
Basketball Shoes
1.499 kr.
Nike Calm 2.0
Nike Calm 2.0 Men's Slides
Nike Calm 2.0
Men's Slides
379,90 kr.
Nike Zoom Fly 6
Nike Zoom Fly 6 Men's Road Racing Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Zoom Fly 6
Men's Road Racing Shoes
1.249 kr.
Nike Vaporfly 4
Nike Vaporfly 4 Men's Road Racing Shoes
Nike Vaporfly 4
Men's Road Racing Shoes
1.949 kr.
Kobe 5 'Hyper Royal'
Kobe 5 'Hyper Royal' Basketball Shoes
Launching in SNKRS
Kobe 5 'Hyper Royal'
Basketball Shoes
1.349 kr.
Sabrina 4 By You
Sabrina 4 By You Custom Basketball Shoes
Customise
Just In
Sabrina 4 By You
Custom Basketball Shoes
1.199 kr.
Air Jordan 1 Low
Air Jordan 1 Low Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low
Older Kids' Shoes
699,90 kr.
Luka 5
Luka 5 Younger Kids' Basketball Shoes
Luka 5
Younger Kids' Basketball Shoes
599,90 kr.
Air Force 1 '07 LV8 'Denim'
Air Force 1 '07 LV8 'Denim' Men‘s shoes
Air Force 1 '07 LV8 'Denim'
Men‘s shoes
879,90 kr.
Air Jordan 1 Low
Air Jordan 1 Low Men's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low
Men's Shoes
979,90 kr.
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Queen Phee'
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Queen Phee' Basketball Shoes
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Queen Phee'
Basketball Shoes
799,90 kr.
Nike Alphafly 3
Nike Alphafly 3 Men's Road Racing Shoes
Nike Alphafly 3
Men's Road Racing Shoes
2.299 kr.
Nike Metcon 10
Nike Metcon 10 Women's Workout Shoes
Nike Metcon 10
Women's Workout Shoes
1.049 kr.
Kobe IX Elite Low Protro
Kobe IX Elite Low Protro Basketball Shoes
Kobe IX Elite Low Protro
Basketball Shoes
1.549 kr.
Nike Ava X Mesh
Nike Ava X Mesh Men's shoes
Nike Ava X Mesh
Men's shoes
879,90 kr.
Kobe IX
Kobe IX Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Kobe IX
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
879,90 kr.
Nike Star Runner 5
Nike Star Runner 5 Younger Kids' Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Star Runner 5
Younger Kids' Running Shoes
349,90 kr.
Luka 77
Luka 77 Basketball Shoes
Luka 77
Basketball Shoes
749,90 kr.
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro x LEGO® Collection
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Low-Top Football Boots
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Low-Top Football Boots
1.149 kr.
Nike Kawa
Nike Kawa Baby & Toddler Slides
Nike Kawa
Baby & Toddler Slides
199,90 kr.
Nike GP Challenge 1.5 PRM
Nike GP Challenge 1.5 PRM Men's Clay Court Tennis Shoes
Nike GP Challenge 1.5 PRM
Men's Clay Court Tennis Shoes
1.199 kr.
Nike Vomero Plus
Nike Vomero Plus Men's Road Running Shoes
Nike Vomero Plus
Men's Road Running Shoes
1.349 kr.
Nike SB Zoom Blazer Mid
Nike SB Zoom Blazer Mid Skate Shoes
Nike SB Zoom Blazer Mid
Skate Shoes
699,90 kr.
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Men's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Vomero 18
Men's Road Running Shoes
1.199 kr.
LeBron XXIII
LeBron XXIII Basketball Shoes
LeBron XXIII
Basketball Shoes
1.499 kr.
Nike Calm 2.0
Nike Calm 2.0 Men's Slides
Nike Calm 2.0
Men's Slides
379,90 kr.
Nike Zoom Fly 6
Nike Zoom Fly 6 Men's Road Racing Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Zoom Fly 6
Men's Road Racing Shoes
1.249 kr.
Nike Vaporfly 4
Nike Vaporfly 4 Men's Road Racing Shoes
Nike Vaporfly 4
Men's Road Racing Shoes
1.949 kr.
Kobe 5 'Hyper Royal'
Kobe 5 'Hyper Royal' Basketball Shoes
Launching in SNKRS
Kobe 5 'Hyper Royal'
Basketball Shoes
1.349 kr.
Sabrina 4 By You
Sabrina 4 By You Custom Basketball Shoes
Customise
Just In
Sabrina 4 By You
Custom Basketball Shoes
1.199 kr.
Air Jordan 1 Low
Air Jordan 1 Low Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low
Older Kids' Shoes
699,90 kr.
Luka 5
Luka 5 Younger Kids' Basketball Shoes
Luka 5
Younger Kids' Basketball Shoes
599,90 kr.

Blue shoes and trainers: discover your potential

From tough runs to hardcore circuits and limit-busting gym routines, our edit of blue trainers has options to suit every sport and discipline. You'll find a choice of high-profile and low-profile designs to match your movement style. You can go for close-fitting pairs for a secure, locked-in feel, or opt for the flexibility of lace-up fastenings. Underfoot, shock-absorbing cushioning gives you the protection you need to power through. We began our company journey with a pair of running shoes. So, it's no surprise that making pro-quality footwear is a core part of what we do.


Support your performance


Because honing your prowess puts unique demands on your body, we build our blue trainers with supportive cushioning underfoot. Our ReactX foam gives you a plush, comfortable ride with a lightweight feel. Plus, its energy-returning properties help drive you forward when the going gets tough. For springy, responsive wear, choose blue trainers fitted with our iconic Air units. They soak up the power of your movements. Then they snap back into place to propel you towards your goal.


Stay grounded


Find the right footwear to suit your environment in our range of blue shoes. For training on hard urban surfaces, look for durable rubber outsoles with lightly textured designs. They give you the control and confidence you need without adding unwanted bulk. Plus, they're built to stand up to plenty of wear. When it's time to head out into the open country, we have specialist trail shoes to help you enjoy the journey. Directional treads provide exceptional traction on wet or uneven ground. Meanwhile, water-resistant materials and snugly fitted collars keep out rain, dirt and debris.


Fly through your training


The right sports shoes set you free to move. That's why we make our blue sneakers with top-spec uppers that promote a natural range of movement. Look out for flexible fibres that stretch with you. We also have blue trainers with breathable properties, which allow air to flow around your feet. That means you can shed excess heat fast and stay fresh for longer. Building your strength and stamina in the gym? Choose pairs with Hyperlift plates built into the soles for added stability and confidence.


Showcase your style


You want to work hard. And you want to look good doing it. Our blue trainers come in a choice of colourways to match your vibe. Go for pale blue shoes for a softer look, or choose royal blue trainers for a vibrant, confident feel. Looking for versatile footwear that goes with anything? A pair of dark blue trainers fits the bill perfectly.


The future of sport


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join us, choose Nike blue trainers with our Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the shoes with at least 20% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill. Plus, since 2008, we've made all our Nike Air units at our Oregon and Missouri facilities with at least 25% post-manufacturing waste.