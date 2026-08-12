Nike Black Friday football shirts: play at your peak 2026
Refresh your football gear with our Black Friday football shirts. We create our designs in streamlined silhouettes for comfortable wear, using super-stretchy materials that allow for easy movement. Keep cool in short-sleeved styles, or layer up for challenging conditions in all-weather training tops and base layers.
From the kick-off to the final whistle, showing up for the team means working up a sweat. That's why we craft the apparel in our collection with innovative Nike Dri-FIT technology. The engineered fibres wick moisture away from your skin, then move it to the surface of the clothing so it can dry fast. Plus, breathable weaves provide excellent air circulation, so you can shed heat quickly—keeping you cool and collected, no matter how intense the on-pitch action gets.
Cheering your team on from the sofa? Supporting them from the stands? Wherever you're watching from, Nike Black Friday football jerseys help you feel closer to the match-day action. You'll find a selection of home, away and third designs inspired by iconic clubs from across the globe. If you're shopping for a junior fan, look out for named-player styles, so they can show their allegiance. Because players of the beautiful game come in every size and body type, you'll find a wide selection to choose from.