  1. ACG
    2. /
  2. Clothing
    3. /
  3. Trousers & Tights

ACG Trousers & Tights

(24)
ACG 'High Stakes'
ACG 'High Stakes' Men's Hiking Trousers
Recycled Materials
ACG 'High Stakes'
Men's Hiking Trousers
849,90 kr.
Nike ACG 'Five Towers'
Nike ACG 'Five Towers' Zip-Off Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Five Towers'
Zip-Off Trousers
1.199 kr.
Nike ACG 'Dolomiti'
Nike ACG 'Dolomiti' Women's Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Dolomiti'
Women's Trousers
749,90 kr.
Nike ACG 'Dolomiti'
Nike ACG 'Dolomiti' Men's Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Dolomiti'
Men's Trousers
749,90 kr.
Nike ACG 'Trailwind'
Nike ACG 'Trailwind' Men's Storm-FIT ADV Waterproof Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Trailwind'
Men's Storm-FIT ADV Waterproof Trousers
1.049 kr.
Nike ACG 'Wolf Tree'
Nike ACG 'Wolf Tree' Men's Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Wolf Tree'
Men's Trousers
949,90 kr.
Nike ACG 'Mystery Lights'
Nike ACG 'Mystery Lights' Storm-FIT ADV Bibs
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Mystery Lights'
Storm-FIT ADV Bibs
3.349 kr.
ACG 'Wolf Grid'
ACG 'Wolf Grid' Men's Therma-FIT Hiking Trousers
Recycled Materials
ACG 'Wolf Grid'
Men's Therma-FIT Hiking Trousers
679,90 kr.
Nike ACG 'Tuff Fleece'
Nike ACG 'Tuff Fleece' Trousers
Nike ACG 'Tuff Fleece'
Trousers
699,90 kr.
Nike ACG 'Wolf Tree'
Nike ACG 'Wolf Tree' Women's Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Wolf Tree'
Women's Trousers
949,90 kr.
Nike ACG 'Dawn Range'
Nike ACG 'Dawn Range' Men's Dri-FIT Trail Running Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Dawn Range'
Men's Dri-FIT Trail Running Trousers
779,90 kr.
ACG 'Tuff Fleece'
ACG 'Tuff Fleece' Dri-FIT Pants
Recycled Materials
ACG 'Tuff Fleece'
Dri-FIT Pants
779,90 kr.
Nike ACG 'Lava Loops'
Nike ACG 'Lava Loops' Men's Dri-FIT ADV 1/2-Length Trail Running Tights
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Lava Loops'
Men's Dri-FIT ADV 1/2-Length Trail Running Tights
649,90 kr.
Nike ACG 'Smith Summit'
Nike ACG 'Smith Summit' Men's UV-Protective Repel Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Smith Summit'
Men's UV-Protective Repel Trousers
1.449 kr.
Inter Milan 'Canwell Glacier' SE
Inter Milan 'Canwell Glacier' SE Men's Nike ACG Therma-FIT ADV Football Bottoms
Recycled Materials
Inter Milan 'Canwell Glacier' SE
Men's Nike ACG Therma-FIT ADV Football Bottoms
1.349 kr.
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 7/8 Trail Running Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 7/8 Trail Running Leggings
699,90 kr.
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 10cm (approx) Trail Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 10cm (approx) Trail Running Shorts
529,90 kr.
Nike ACG 'Lunar Ray'
Nike ACG 'Lunar Ray' Men's Dri-FIT ADV Trail Running Tights
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Lunar Ray'
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Trail Running Tights
799,90 kr.
Inter Milan 'Wolf Tree' Plus SE
Inter Milan 'Wolf Tree' Plus SE Nike ACG Soccer Fleece Trousers
Recycled Materials
Inter Milan 'Wolf Tree' Plus SE
Nike ACG Soccer Fleece Trousers
1.149 kr.
Nike Lunar Ray
Nike Lunar Ray Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running Tights
Recycled Materials
Nike Lunar Ray
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running Tights
799,90 kr.
Nike ACG 'Lava Flow'
Nike ACG 'Lava Flow' Therma-FIT ADV Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Lava Flow'
Therma-FIT ADV Trousers
1.849 kr.
Nike ACG 'Skull Peak'
Nike ACG 'Skull Peak' Storm-FIT Dolomite Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Skull Peak'
Storm-FIT Dolomite Trousers
2.949 kr.
ACG High Stakes
ACG High Stakes Women's Hiking Trousers
Recycled Materials
ACG High Stakes
Women's Hiking Trousers
849,90 kr.
Nike ACG 'Smith Summit'
Nike ACG 'Smith Summit' Women's Zip-Off Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Smith Summit'
Women's Zip-Off Trousers
27% off

Nike ACG tights & trousers: scale every challenge with ease

Wind and rain are no match for Nike ACG trousers. Whether you're scaling a mountain or smashing your park run, our technology puts you at the top of your game. We're talking stretchy fabric that allows you to move with ease, along with heat-locking fibres that keep your muscles cosy. On the chilliest days, reach for trousers featuring Nike Therma-FIT ADV technology. This combines heat-regulating fabric with advanced engineering to help keep you warm in cold-weather conditions—from taped seams to stretchy cuffs and plush fleece. That means you stay cosy without excess bulk, so nothing is holding you back.



Stay dry in a downpour when you choose ACG trousers with a water-repellent finish. Styles with zipped pockets help keep your belongings dry, too. Elasticated waistbands create a comfortable fit and stop moisture from creeping in when you're on the move. Look out for sturdy belt loops that can be used to attach a carabiner—so you have everything you need for the challenge ahead. For added durability, go for trousers with reinforced patches at the knees, which give you added resistance to abrasion during extended wear. You'll spot our iconic Nike Swoosh across the collection, bringing a premium pop to your outfit. And sizes for all ages mean that everyone can be part of the expedition.


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose Nike ACG trousers with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.