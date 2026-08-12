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ACG Clothing

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ACG Solar Chase 'Chamo Camo'
ACG Solar Chase 'Chamo Camo' Men's Dri-FIT ADV Trail Running Top
Recycled Materials
ACG Solar Chase 'Chamo Camo'
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Trail Running Top
529,90 kr.
ACG 'Chamo Camo'
ACG 'Chamo Camo' Men's 15cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Trail-Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
ACG 'Chamo Camo'
Men's 15cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Trail-Running Shorts
529,90 kr.
ACG 'Chamo Camo'
ACG 'Chamo Camo' Women's Dri-FIT Trail-Running T-Shirt
ACG 'Chamo Camo'
Women's Dri-FIT Trail-Running T-Shirt
329,90 kr.
ACG "Chamo Camo"
ACG "Chamo Camo" Women's Dri-FIT 10cm (Approx.) Brief-Lined Trail-Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
ACG "Chamo Camo"
Women's Dri-FIT 10cm (Approx.) Brief-Lined Trail-Running Shorts
549,90 kr.
ACG 'Chamo Camo'
ACG 'Chamo Camo' Women's Dri-FIT Trail Running Tank Top
Recycled Materials
ACG 'Chamo Camo'
Women's Dri-FIT Trail Running Tank Top
399,90 kr.
ACG 'Wildsee'
ACG 'Wildsee' Men's Dri-FIT 1/4-Zip Long-Sleeve Hiking Top
Recycled Materials
ACG 'Wildsee'
Men's Dri-FIT 1/4-Zip Long-Sleeve Hiking Top
529,90 kr.
ACG 'High Stakes'
ACG 'High Stakes' Men's Hiking Trousers
Recycled Materials
ACG 'High Stakes'
Men's Hiking Trousers
849,90 kr.
Nike ACG 'Wildsee'
Nike ACG 'Wildsee' Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Base Layer Top
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Wildsee'
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Base Layer Top
449,90 kr.
ACG "High Stakes"
ACG "High Stakes" Women's Hiking Skort
Recycled Materials
ACG "High Stakes"
Women's Hiking Skort
679,90 kr.
ACG Five Towers
ACG Five Towers Men's UV Protection Jacket
Recycled Materials
ACG Five Towers
Men's UV Protection Jacket
999,90 kr.
ACG Wildsee
ACG Wildsee Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Base Layer Top
Recycled Materials
ACG Wildsee
Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Base Layer Top
449,90 kr.
Nike ACG 'Dolomiti'
Nike ACG 'Dolomiti' Men's Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Dolomiti'
Men's Shorts
549,90 kr.
ACG Five Towers
ACG Five Towers Women's UV Protection Jacket
Recycled Materials
ACG Five Towers
Women's UV Protection Jacket
999,90 kr.
Nike ACG 'Five Towers'
Nike ACG 'Five Towers' Women's Skort
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Five Towers'
Women's Skort
779,90 kr.
ACG 'Aireez'
ACG 'Aireez' Men's Long-Sleeve Button-Up Trail-Running Top
Recycled Materials
ACG 'Aireez'
Men's Long-Sleeve Button-Up Trail-Running Top
799,90 kr.
ACG 'Aireez'
ACG 'Aireez' Women's Button-Up Long-Sleeve Trail-Running Top
Recycled Materials
ACG 'Aireez'
Women's Button-Up Long-Sleeve Trail-Running Top
799,90 kr.
Nike ACG 'Aireez'
Nike ACG 'Aireez' Men's UV Protection Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Aireez'
Men's UV Protection Jacket
849,90 kr.
ACG 'Aireez'
ACG 'Aireez' Women's Button-Up Long-Sleeve Graphic Trail-Running Top
Recycled Materials
ACG 'Aireez'
Women's Button-Up Long-Sleeve Graphic Trail-Running Top
849,90 kr.
ACG 'Aireez'
ACG 'Aireez' Women's UV Protection Trail-Running Jacket
Recycled Materials
ACG 'Aireez'
Women's UV Protection Trail-Running Jacket
849,90 kr.
ACG Radical AirFlow NXT
ACG Radical AirFlow NXT Men's Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Trail-Running Top
Coming Soon
ACG Radical AirFlow NXT
Men's Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Trail-Running Top
1.149 kr.
ACG Radical AirFlow NXT
ACG Radical AirFlow NXT Women's Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Trail-Running Top
Coming Soon
ACG Radical AirFlow NXT
Women's Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Trail-Running Top
1.149 kr.
ACG Radical AirFlow
ACG Radical AirFlow Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Trail-Running Top
Coming Soon
ACG Radical AirFlow
Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Trail-Running Top
879,90 kr.
ACG Radical AirFlow
ACG Radical AirFlow Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Trail Running Top
Coming Soon
ACG Radical AirFlow
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Trail Running Top
879,90 kr.
ACG Radical AirFlow
ACG Radical AirFlow Men's Dri-FIT Trail-Running Tank Top
Sold Out
ACG Radical AirFlow
Men's Dri-FIT Trail-Running Tank Top
799,90 kr.
ACG 'Trailwind'
ACG 'Trailwind' Women's Dri-FIT ADV Shorts
Recycled Materials
ACG 'Trailwind'
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Shorts
649,90 kr.
Nike ACG GOAT
Nike ACG GOAT Pack Vest (5L)
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG GOAT
Pack Vest (5L)
999,90 kr.
ACG
ACG Men's Dri-FIT T-Shirt
Recycled Materials
ACG
Men's Dri-FIT T-Shirt
399,90 kr.
ACG 'Tuff Fleece'
ACG 'Tuff Fleece' Men's Dri-FIT Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
Recycled Materials
ACG 'Tuff Fleece'
Men's Dri-FIT Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
849,90 kr.
ACG Five Towers
ACG Five Towers Zip-Off Trousers
Recycled Materials
ACG Five Towers
Zip-Off Trousers
1.199 kr.
Nike ACG 'Tuff Fleece'
Nike ACG 'Tuff Fleece' Trousers
Nike ACG 'Tuff Fleece'
Trousers
699,90 kr.
ACG
ACG Men's Dri-FIT T-Shirt
Recycled Materials
ACG
Men's Dri-FIT T-Shirt
399,90 kr.
Nike ACG 'Mystery Lights'
Nike ACG 'Mystery Lights' Snow jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Mystery Lights'
Snow jacket
2.949 kr.
Nike ACG 'Dolomiti'
Nike ACG 'Dolomiti' Gilet
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Dolomiti'
Gilet
849,90 kr.
ACG
ACG Women's T-shirt
ACG
Women's T-shirt
399,90 kr.
ACG 'Wolf Lichen'
ACG 'Wolf Lichen' Crew-Neck Top
Recycled Materials
ACG 'Wolf Lichen'
Crew-Neck Top
1.149 kr.
Nike ACG 'Wolf Tree'
Nike ACG 'Wolf Tree' Full-Zip Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Wolf Tree'
Full-Zip Jacket
879,90 kr.
Nike ACG 'Phantazma'
Nike ACG 'Phantazma' Men's Storm-FIT ADV Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Phantazma'
Men's Storm-FIT ADV Jacket
1.199 kr.
Nike ACG PrimaLoft® 'Skull Peak'
Nike ACG PrimaLoft® 'Skull Peak' Men's Storm-FIT Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG PrimaLoft® 'Skull Peak'
Men's Storm-FIT Jacket
2.199 kr.
Nike ACG 'Dolomiti'
Nike ACG 'Dolomiti' Women's Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Dolomiti'
Women's Trousers
749,90 kr.
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Men's Dri-FIT Mid-Layer 1/4-Zip Trail Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG
Men's Dri-FIT Mid-Layer 1/4-Zip Trail Running Top
599,90 kr.
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Men's Dri-FIT T-Shirt
Nike ACG
Men's Dri-FIT T-Shirt
379,90 kr.
ACG Trailwind
ACG Trailwind Men's Dri-FIT ADV 8cm (approx) Brief-Lined Shorts
Recycled Materials
ACG Trailwind
Men's Dri-FIT ADV 8cm (approx) Brief-Lined Shorts
599,90 kr.
Nike ACG 'Wolf Tree'
Nike ACG 'Wolf Tree' Men's Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Wolf Tree'
Men's Trousers
949,90 kr.
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
Nike ACG
Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
379,90 kr.
Nike ACG 'Chinati'
Nike ACG 'Chinati' Men's Dri-FIT ADV Long-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Chinati'
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Long-Sleeve Top
649,90 kr.
ACG 'Tuff Fleece'
ACG 'Tuff Fleece' Women's Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
Recycled Materials
ACG 'Tuff Fleece'
Women's Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
849,90 kr.
Nike ACG 'Trailwind'
Nike ACG 'Trailwind' Men's Storm-FIT ADV Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Trailwind'
Men's Storm-FIT ADV Jacket
1.349 kr.
Nike ACG 'Lunar Lake' PrimaLoft®
Nike ACG 'Lunar Lake' PrimaLoft® Men's Therma-FIT ADV Loose Hooded Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Lunar Lake' PrimaLoft®
Men's Therma-FIT ADV Loose Hooded Jacket
2.599 kr.
ACG Dolomiti
ACG Dolomiti Men's Shorts
Recycled Materials
ACG Dolomiti
Men's Shorts
649,90 kr.
ACG
ACG Men's Dri-FIT T-Shirt
Recycled Materials
ACG
Men's Dri-FIT T-Shirt
399,90 kr.
Nike ACG 'Skull Peak Dolomite'
Nike ACG 'Skull Peak Dolomite' Storm-FIT Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Skull Peak Dolomite'
Storm-FIT Jacket
3.699 kr.
Nike ACG 'Trailwind'
Nike ACG 'Trailwind' Men's Storm-FIT ADV Waterproof Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Trailwind'
Men's Storm-FIT ADV Waterproof Trousers
1.049 kr.
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Older Kids' Dri-FIT Planet Earth T-Shirt
Nike ACG
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Planet Earth T-Shirt
219,90 kr.
Nike ACG 'Smith Summit'
Nike ACG 'Smith Summit' Women's UV-Resistant Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Smith Summit'
Women's UV-Resistant Jacket
1.499 kr.
Nike ACG 'Canwell Glacier'
Nike ACG 'Canwell Glacier' Men's Therma-FIT ADV Windproof Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Canwell Glacier'
Men's Therma-FIT ADV Windproof Jacket
1.349 kr.
ACG 'Tuff Fleece'
ACG 'Tuff Fleece' Dri-FIT Pants
Recycled Materials
ACG 'Tuff Fleece'
Dri-FIT Pants
779,90 kr.
Nike ACG 'Lava Loops'
Nike ACG 'Lava Loops' Men's Dri-FIT ADV 1/2-Length Trail Running Tights
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Lava Loops'
Men's Dri-FIT ADV 1/2-Length Trail Running Tights
649,90 kr.
Nike ACG 'Dolomiti'
Nike ACG 'Dolomiti' Women's Shorts
Just In
Nike ACG 'Dolomiti'
Women's Shorts
549,90 kr.
Nike ACG 'Phantazma'
Nike ACG 'Phantazma' Women's Storm-FIT ADV Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Phantazma'
Women's Storm-FIT ADV Jacket
1.199 kr.
ACG Smith Summit
ACG Smith Summit Men's Cargo Shorts
Recycled Materials
ACG Smith Summit
Men's Cargo Shorts
879,90 kr.
Nike ACG 'Dolomiti'
Nike ACG 'Dolomiti' Men's Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Dolomiti'
Men's Trousers
749,90 kr.
Nike ACG 'Wolf Tree'
Nike ACG 'Wolf Tree' Women's Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Wolf Tree'
Women's Trousers
949,90 kr.
Nike ACG 'Solar Chase'
Nike ACG 'Solar Chase' Men's Dri-FIT ADV Trail Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Solar Chase'
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Trail Running Top
449,90 kr.
Nike ACG Everyday Elevated
Nike ACG Everyday Elevated Crew Socks (1 Pair)
Nike ACG Everyday Elevated
Crew Socks (1 Pair)
149,90 kr.
Nike ACG 'Wolf Tree'
Nike ACG 'Wolf Tree' Printed Gilet
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Wolf Tree'
Printed Gilet
799,90 kr.
Inter Milan 'Canwell Glacier' SE
Inter Milan 'Canwell Glacier' SE Men's Nike ACG Therma-FIT ADV Football Bottoms
Recycled Materials
Inter Milan 'Canwell Glacier' SE
Men's Nike ACG Therma-FIT ADV Football Bottoms
1.349 kr.
ACG Dawn Range
ACG Dawn Range Men's Dri-FIT Trail Running Trousers
Recycled Materials
ACG Dawn Range
Men's Dri-FIT Trail Running Trousers
779,90 kr.
Inter Milan 'Wolf Tree' Plus SE
Inter Milan 'Wolf Tree' Plus SE Nike ACG Soccer Fleece Trousers
Recycled Materials
Inter Milan 'Wolf Tree' Plus SE
Nike ACG Soccer Fleece Trousers
1.149 kr.
Nike ACG 'Canwell Glacier'
Nike ACG 'Canwell Glacier' Women's Therma-FIT ADV Full-Zip Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Canwell Glacier'
Women's Therma-FIT ADV Full-Zip Jacket
1.499 kr.
ACG Trailwind
ACG Trailwind Women's Dri-FIT ADV Trail-Running Tank Top
Recycled Materials
ACG Trailwind
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Trail-Running Tank Top
649,90 kr.
Nike ACG 'Lunar Ray'
Nike ACG 'Lunar Ray' Men's Dri-FIT ADV Trail Running Tights
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Lunar Ray'
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Trail Running Tights
799,90 kr.
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Women's Dri-FIT 10cm (Approx.) Brief-Lined Trail-Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG
Women's Dri-FIT 10cm (Approx.) Brief-Lined Trail-Running Shorts
529,90 kr.
ACG Dolomiti
ACG Dolomiti Men's Shorts
Recycled Materials
ACG Dolomiti
Men's Shorts
649,90 kr.
ACG
ACG Men's Dri-FIT T-Shirt
Recycled Materials
ACG
Men's Dri-FIT T-Shirt
399,90 kr.
Nike ACG 'Skull Peak Dolomite'
Nike ACG 'Skull Peak Dolomite' Storm-FIT Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Skull Peak Dolomite'
Storm-FIT Jacket
3.699 kr.
Nike ACG 'Trailwind'
Nike ACG 'Trailwind' Men's Storm-FIT ADV Waterproof Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Trailwind'
Men's Storm-FIT ADV Waterproof Trousers
1.049 kr.
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Older Kids' Dri-FIT Planet Earth T-Shirt
Nike ACG
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Planet Earth T-Shirt
219,90 kr.
Nike ACG 'Smith Summit'
Nike ACG 'Smith Summit' Women's UV-Resistant Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Smith Summit'
Women's UV-Resistant Jacket
1.499 kr.
Nike ACG 'Canwell Glacier'
Nike ACG 'Canwell Glacier' Men's Therma-FIT ADV Windproof Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Canwell Glacier'
Men's Therma-FIT ADV Windproof Jacket
1.349 kr.
ACG 'Tuff Fleece'
ACG 'Tuff Fleece' Dri-FIT Pants
Recycled Materials
ACG 'Tuff Fleece'
Dri-FIT Pants
779,90 kr.
Nike ACG 'Lava Loops'
Nike ACG 'Lava Loops' Men's Dri-FIT ADV 1/2-Length Trail Running Tights
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Lava Loops'
Men's Dri-FIT ADV 1/2-Length Trail Running Tights
649,90 kr.
Nike ACG 'Dolomiti'
Nike ACG 'Dolomiti' Women's Shorts
Just In
Nike ACG 'Dolomiti'
Women's Shorts
549,90 kr.
Nike ACG 'Phantazma'
Nike ACG 'Phantazma' Women's Storm-FIT ADV Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Phantazma'
Women's Storm-FIT ADV Jacket
1.199 kr.
ACG Smith Summit
ACG Smith Summit Men's Cargo Shorts
Recycled Materials
ACG Smith Summit
Men's Cargo Shorts
879,90 kr.
Nike ACG 'Dolomiti'
Nike ACG 'Dolomiti' Men's Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Dolomiti'
Men's Trousers
749,90 kr.
Nike ACG 'Wolf Tree'
Nike ACG 'Wolf Tree' Women's Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Wolf Tree'
Women's Trousers
949,90 kr.
Nike ACG 'Solar Chase'
Nike ACG 'Solar Chase' Men's Dri-FIT ADV Trail Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Solar Chase'
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Trail Running Top
449,90 kr.
Nike ACG Everyday Elevated
Nike ACG Everyday Elevated Crew Socks (1 Pair)
Nike ACG Everyday Elevated
Crew Socks (1 Pair)
149,90 kr.
Nike ACG 'Wolf Tree'
Nike ACG 'Wolf Tree' Printed Gilet
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Wolf Tree'
Printed Gilet
799,90 kr.
Inter Milan 'Canwell Glacier' SE
Inter Milan 'Canwell Glacier' SE Men's Nike ACG Therma-FIT ADV Football Bottoms
Recycled Materials
Inter Milan 'Canwell Glacier' SE
Men's Nike ACG Therma-FIT ADV Football Bottoms
1.349 kr.
ACG Dawn Range
ACG Dawn Range Men's Dri-FIT Trail Running Trousers
Recycled Materials
ACG Dawn Range
Men's Dri-FIT Trail Running Trousers
779,90 kr.
Inter Milan 'Wolf Tree' Plus SE
Inter Milan 'Wolf Tree' Plus SE Nike ACG Soccer Fleece Trousers
Recycled Materials
Inter Milan 'Wolf Tree' Plus SE
Nike ACG Soccer Fleece Trousers
1.149 kr.
Nike ACG 'Canwell Glacier'
Nike ACG 'Canwell Glacier' Women's Therma-FIT ADV Full-Zip Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Canwell Glacier'
Women's Therma-FIT ADV Full-Zip Jacket
1.499 kr.
ACG Trailwind
ACG Trailwind Women's Dri-FIT ADV Trail-Running Tank Top
Recycled Materials
ACG Trailwind
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Trail-Running Tank Top
649,90 kr.
Nike ACG 'Lunar Ray'
Nike ACG 'Lunar Ray' Men's Dri-FIT ADV Trail Running Tights
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Lunar Ray'
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Trail Running Tights
799,90 kr.
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Women's Dri-FIT 10cm (Approx.) Brief-Lined Trail-Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG
Women's Dri-FIT 10cm (Approx.) Brief-Lined Trail-Running Shorts
529,90 kr.

Nike ACG clothing: tackle tough conditions with confidence

Whether you're hiking uphill or running on the road, our ACG clothing keeps you warm and protected. Discover gear that's equipped for cold-weather adventures. Think puffer jackets with PrimaLoft® technology. This effective insulation is made from small fibres that lock in heat while letting moisture escape, keeping you cosy. Plus, high-neck zips give you added protection from the cold. Look out for options with our Therma-FIT ADV apparel. Combining heat-regulating fabric with advanced engineering, these pieces ensure you're comfortable in all conditions.


Staying prepared helps you perform at your best. That's why our ACG clothing collection includes designs with a water-repellent finish to keep you dry during unexpected showers. We've also got fleece sweatshirts and trousers with windproof technology that helps you stay warm. If the sun's out, reach for our mid-weight canvas jackets with UV-blocking technology. Meanwhile, mesh-lined back vents allow extra airflow to keep you cool. You'll also find classic T-shirts crafted from lightweight sweat-wicking fabric for supreme comfort.


Need apparel that's as versatile as you? Nike ACG clothing is designed for layering, so you can easily adapt to your surroundings. Explore roomy jackets and hoodies made to wear over base layers. We've also got convenient options that fold down into their own packable bag and won't take up much space. Plus, check out puffers that pack into an internal mesh stuff sack—you can even use these as a pillow while camping.


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose the designs from our ACG clothing range with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.