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Springboks Men's French Terry Crew - Gorge Green/University Gold/University Gold

Springboks

Men's French Terry Crew

479,90 kr.
Select SizeSize Guide

Klarna Available at checkout.

Classic comfort meets breathable warmth in this French terry crew. Featuring embroidered Springboks crest and Swoosh.


  • Colour Shown: Gorge Green/University Gold/University Gold
  • Style: IU4611-330

Springboks

479,90 kr.

Classic comfort meets breathable warmth in this French terry crew. Featuring embroidered Springboks crest and Swoosh.

Product Details

  • 80% cotton/20% polyester
  • Machine wash
  • Colour Shown: Gorge Green/University Gold/University Gold
  • Style: IU4611-330

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 6′0″ (183cm approx.)
    • Standard fit: easy and traditional
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Springboks Men's French Terry Crew

    Springboks

    479,90 kr.

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