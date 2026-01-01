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Springboks
Men's French Terry Crew
479,90 kr.
Klarna Available at checkout.
Classic comfort meets breathable warmth in this French terry crew. Featuring embroidered Springboks crest and Swoosh.
- Colour Shown: Gorge Green/University Gold/University Gold
- Style: IU4611-330
Springboks
479,90 kr.
Classic comfort meets breathable warmth in this French terry crew. Featuring embroidered Springboks crest and Swoosh.
Product Details
- 80% cotton/20% polyester
- Machine wash
- Colour Shown: Gorge Green/University Gold/University Gold
- Style: IU4611-330
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 6′0″ (183cm approx.)
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Springboks
479,90 kr.