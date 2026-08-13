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Highly Rated
Nike Calm 2.0 Men's Slides - Linen/Linen/Linen

Nike Calm 2.0

Men's Slides

379,90 kr.
Linen/Linen/Linen
Black/Black/Black
Diffused Blue/Diffused Blue/Diffused Blue
Coconut Milk/Coconut Milk
Moon Particle/Moon Particle
Fir/Gum Medium Brown
Select SizeSize Guide

Klarna Available at checkout.

Enjoy a calm, comfortable experience—wherever your day off takes you. Made from soft yet supportive foam, the minimal design makes these slides easy to style with or without socks. And they've got a textured footbed to help keep your feet in place.


  • Colour Shown: Linen/Linen/Linen
  • Style: IB0183-200

Nike Calm 2.0

379,90 kr.

Enjoy a calm, comfortable experience—wherever your day off takes you. Made from soft yet supportive foam, the minimal design makes these slides easy to style with or without socks. And they've got a textured footbed to help keep your feet in place.

Benefits

  • Contoured design is made from a single piece of foam for a smooth, seamless feel.
  • Textured footbed provides grip to help keep your feet in place.
  • Outer shell is made from water-friendly foam that is easy to clean.
  • Rubber outsole gives you excellent traction even on slippery surfaces.

Product details

  • Colour Shown: Linen/Linen/Linen
  • Style: IB0183-200

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (263)

4.5 stars

  • Brian143554157

    Good color way is dirty and texture very fast to clean

  • Small

    dylan243132104

    They're very comfortable but they fit really small.

  • Runs small

    Kristina795586271

    They run small. I ordered an M8/W9 and my toes are on top of the ridge. The slides are super comfortable though but size up.

Nike Calm 2.0 Men's Slides

Nike Calm 2.0

379,90 kr.

Complete the look

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