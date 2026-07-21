Nike Air Max 95 By You Custom Men's Shoe

KG custom 96s
keving318764108
I love my black and white custom 95s with KG on the back! Fire
Klarna Available at checkout.
Celebrate workwear's wide appeal with a new take on the Nike Air Max 95 By You. Utilitarian materials like polished twill and leather are rugged and durable with an undeniable nod to runway style. Perfectly understated details like contrast stitching and gradient layers add a new level of depth to this long-time favourite.
Nike Air Max 95 By You
WORK IN PROGRESS.
Celebrate workwear's wide appeal with a new take on the Nike Air Max 95 By You. Utilitarian materials like polished twill and leather are rugged and durable with an undeniable nod to runway style. Perfectly understated details like contrast stitching and gradient layers add a new level of depth to this long-time favourite.
The workwear world crosses over with style inspiration from the '00s with durable materials like polished twill that has the slightest shine or classic leather for the iconic layers.
You have to look closely to appreciate the tonal and flooded colour plays designed for this shoe. The optional contrast stitching gives novice and professional designers an opportunity to let their stylistic sensibilities shine.
Add a personalised message with up to 3 characters on each heel or keep the original "Air" logo.
Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
4.9 stars
KG custom 96s
keving318764108
I love my black and white custom 95s with KG on the back! Fire
Bryantfa190c7d01f646c892183d187946c24c
Awesome shoe pattern is awesome
SimmH550387323
I love being able to customize my shoes, I get a lot of compliments on having one of a kind thank you for the customization options
Nike Air Max 95 By You
This is a customized product. Customized product orders cannot be cancelled after 15 minutes, and are not eligible for return unless the item is defective.