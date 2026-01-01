Back to SearchNike ChadstoneOpen • Closes at 21.00Chadstone Shopping Centre1341 Dandenong RdShop 328Chadstone, Victoria, 3148, AU+61 3 9964 7670Get DirectionsStore HoursMon - Wed: 09.00 - 17.30Thu - Sat: 09.00 - 21.00Sun: 10.00 - 19.00ServicesTrial Zone – RunningThe most interesting way you'll ever try on running shoes.Member First AccessShop some of our hottest and most innovative products before they're available anywhere else.Reuse-A-ShoeDrop off your worn-out sneakers and we'll recycle them into Nike Grind.Click here for more information.Return InformationThis store does not accept returns for Nike.com or Nike App orders.Nearby StoresStore DirectoryNike SouthlandWestfield Southland1239-1241 Nepean Hwy.Shop 3029Cheltenham, Victoria, 3192, AUOpen • Closes at 21.00Nike Chapel Street267 Chapel StreetPrahran, Victoria, 3181, AUOpen • Closes at 18.00Nike EmporiumEmporium Melbourne287 Lonsdale StreetShop 1-027Melbourne, Victoria, 3000, AUOpen • Closes at 21.00