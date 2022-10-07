Jordan 23 Engineered Collection

STAND OUT AND STAY PROTECTED IN HI-VIS, TECHNICAL STYLE

FUTURE STREET

The bold look of search and rescue apparel inspired the look of the Jordan 23 Engineered Collection, with oversized silhouettes and bold prints that layer up in utilitarian style.

Shop the Collection

Jordan 23 Engineered Collection

PARKA OUTSIDE, PLUSH INSIDE

With an ultralight woven shell and detachable quilted lining, the Jordan 23 Engineered Parka is equipped for layering up or down. The packable hood and key loop at the chest pocket provide real-world functionality, while the water-repellent body brings an allover reflective print.

Shop

Jordan 23 Engineered Collection

ELEVATE YOUR LOOK

The Jordan 23 Engineered Pullover Hoodie expresses the brand’s heritage while pushing streetwear boundaries. Premium plush fabric is paired with pieced-in, flexible, woven accents and reflective graphics for a look that is truly next level.

Shop

Jordan 23 Engineered Collection

EQUIPPED AND ULTRALIGHT

The 23 Engineered Printed Cargo Pants combine premium, water-repellent materials with functional design features. The lightweight woven fabric provides durability and comfort with an allover reflective print. Bungee drawcords with cord locks let you customize the fit that suits your style.

Shop

