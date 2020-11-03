Which Yoga Poses Help You Relax?

The magic happens when you let your muscles completely relax, allowing them and the connective tissue around them, or your fascia, to loosen up, says Hoguet. A bonus byproduct: Any physical tension you may be carrying begins to melt away.



In order for a pose to be truly restorative, it needs to be passive — as in, no muscle contractions or bracing. You should be able to hold it for at least three minutes, says Hoguet. And “aim for only 50 to 70 percent of your range of motion,” because going too deep into a posture can actually cause your muscles to tense up. That’s why many restorative poses use props, like a yoga block, folded blanket or pillow, which help you stay within a comfortable and supported range of motion.



Whenever you’re cranky or creaky and tight on time, here’s your guide for finding quick relief.