Are There Good Types of “Comfort” Food?

1. Get to know what feeling good really means.

Comfort is more about the state of your body after, not while, you're eating, says Krista Scott-Dixon, PhD, the director of curriculum at Precision Nutrition. "You should feel a calm and sustainable focused alertness, not a temporary numbness—or 'food coma'—or an amped-up feeling", she says. You want to feel like you're sitting on your sofa with a cup of coffee on a Sunday morning, not lethargic or jittery.



To find true feel-good foods, check in with your body immediately after eating, one hour after (as your body has started to digest), the morning after, and up to a couple of days later, recommends Scott-Dixon. Uncomfortable fullness and stomach distension might be instant, but other red flags, like increased bloating, gastrointestinal (GI) issues or fatigue, can take 12 to 24 hours to show up, she explains. Those are signs you may want to retire that "comfort" food.



2. Stick to foods that are rich in more ways than one.

Instead of choosing treats that are high in saturated or trans fat, have empty calories or are loaded with added sugar, choose foods with a better nutrient profile. Swap avocado in for butter, for example, to score a healthier type of fat and similar creaminess. Or try an antioxidant-rich "cheese" made from almonds and cashews, says Olenik. And stick to fruit (like berries and dates) instead of refined sugar whenever possible. Whole, nutrient-dense foods (fruits, vegetables, whole grains etc.) can not only help you feel good physically, they can comfort your mind too, says Olenik.



3. Mind your gut.

Experts call it the gut-brain connection: The bacteria in your GI tract, aka your gut, send signals to your central nervous system. Which is why eating not-so-healthy foods can throw your bacteria out of whack, making you more stressed or sad than usual, research suggests. Eating foods that promote the good bacteria in your gut, like fibre-full whole grains and lentils, fats rich in omega-3s (walnuts or flax and chia seeds), and fermented products (kefir, sauerkraut or kimchi), on the other hand, can benefit the body and mind, says Olenik. That's because this kind of diet, and potentially even a daily probiotic, says Olenik, could help balance your gut bacteria, leaving you more likely to feel good mentally and physically.