How to Get Rest, According to Dr Saundra Dalton-Smith

Most of us equate feeling tired with needing more sleep. But according to Saundra Dalton-Smith, MD, that only scratches the surface of what it really means to be rested. Through her research, the internal-medicine doctor and founder of Restorasis identified seven types of rest that cut across all socioeconomic, cultural and racial barriers. On this episode, she joins host Jaclyn Byrer to give us a thorough break-down of what these are and how to know when we're getting enough of each. Whether you're a worn-down athlete, a worn-out parent or an overworked employee, Dr Dalton-Smith assures us that her restorative practices aren't additions to our to-do lists, they're daily habits that can help us all become our optimal selves.