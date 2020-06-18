Classic Veggies with Dip

By Nike Training
A tried-and-tested tasty snack in just 5 minutes. Serves 4.
Really quick and easy, this tasty snack is a tried-and-tested hero full of vitamins. Give it a go.
A delicious snack that delivers vitamins and minerals. Vegetarian. Gluten and nut- free.
Ingredients
4 carrots
200g sugar snap peas
200g radish
2 cups Greek yogurt
Olive oil
Salt
Your choice of spices
Instructions
Cut the veggies in half or into smaller stalks. Mix Greek yogurt, olive oil, salt and optional spices like garlic powder or fresh herbs. Then let the dippin' begin!
Nutritional Information per Serving
223 calories
21g carbs
9g protein
13g fat