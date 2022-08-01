Get School-Ready: Boost Kids' Positive Mindsets

Ever felt so nervous it seems like people can hear your heart thumping in your chest? Clammy hands and shaky knees making it difficult to do the things you want?

This is all part of the pressure many kids feel to perform.

Whether it's running a 100-metre race, dancing in the school talent show, or presenting to an entire classroom, wanting to do something just right is a powerful drive—but one that comes with pressure. Fear of not doing something well can be overwhelming and get in the way of kids performing as well as they want.

Talking them through their feelings and letting them know it's ok to feel nervous helps. Nerves arise because we care about what we're doing. We can stop nerves from escalating with a simple technique.

When we feel anxious, our breathing changes and we take in shorter, sharper breaths. This triggers our 'fight or flight or freeze' response.

To combat this, tell your kid to focus on exhaling: blowing out long, slow, controlled breaths. This will help bring about calmness, activating the body's 'rest and digest' system. As they breathe out, it can help kids to imagine they're exhaling a golden thread, pushing it further and further into the horizon as anxiety fades.