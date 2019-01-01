THE NIKE APP IS HERE

The wait is over. The Nike App is now available in your region. Learn More

The Nike App

    The Nike App

    The Nike App

    The Best of Nike – Personalized to You

    From the latest products to the most exciting
    stories, the Nike App is your daily destination for
    the world of sport.

    Download iOSDownload Android

    Get Rewarded For Being Active

    Enjoy early access to new releases, browse a shop filled with
    the exclusive products, and get invites to events and experiences
    just for NikePlus Members.

    Unlocks are located in your profile in the Nike App.

    Your Own Nike Store

    Shop a store that's tailored to you. Get Product
    recommendations based on what you love, plus fast
    and secure checkout, free shipping and 30-day returns.

    The Latest Content Delivered Daily

    From in-depth stories to training tips and style advice,
    there's more sport to discover than ever before.

    The Nike App Gives You Access To All
    The Benefits of Your NikePlus Membership

    One-of-a-Kind Experiences

    From courtside to race day, get priority access to
    events and sessions you won't want to miss.

    Member Exclusive Product

    Get Early Access to our latest drops, member-only
    products and your favorite gear reserved in your size.

    Expert Guidance & Advice

    Chat with real athletes with real answers to get
    recommendations on training and products.

    Birthday Reward

    We’ll help you celebrate your big day
    with a special NikePlus Unlock.

    Download iOSDownload Android