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Nike Club Fleece-Cargoshorts (Herren) - Dark Grey Heather/Light Smoke Grey/Weiß

Nike Club

Fleece-Cargo-Shorts für Herren

54,99 €
Dark Grey Heather/Light Smoke Grey/Weiß
Schwarz/Schwarz/Weiß
Größe auswählenGrößentabelle

Klarna An der Kasse verfügbar.

Kostenlose Abholung
Für Click and Collect beim Checkout verfügbar

Diese klassische Shorts ist clean und lässig. Außen geschmeidig und innen superweich – dieses Modell aus angerautem Fleece bietet zuverlässigen Tragekomfort.


  • Gezeigte Farbe: Dark Grey Heather/Light Smoke Grey/Weiß
  • Style: FN3525-063

Nike Club

54,99 €

Diese klassische Shorts ist clean und lässig. Außen geschmeidig und innen superweich – dieses Modell aus angerautem Fleece bietet zuverlässigen Tragekomfort.

Vorteile

  • Das Design aus mittelschwerem, angerautem Fleece ist innen besonders weich und außen geschmeidig. Dadurch ist es schön kuschelig und bleibt dennoch in Form.
  • Die Standardpassform sorgt für ein relaxtes Tragegefühl an Gesäß und Oberschenkel.
  • Die Tasche hinten und die Taschen für die Hände bieten Platz für die meisten Smartphones.

Produktinformationen

  • Aufgesticktes Nike Futura-Logo
  • Knielanger Schnitt
  • Elastischer Bund mit sichtbarem, geflochtenem Kordelzug
  • Body: 80–81 % Baumwolle / 19–20 % Polyester. Seitentasche (Handrücken zugewandte Seite) / Tasche hinten: 100 % Baumwolle
  • Maschinenwäsche
  • Importiert
  • Gezeigte Farbe: Dark Grey Heather/Light Smoke Grey/Weiß
  • Style: FN3525-063

Größe und Passform

    • Model trägt Größe 2XL bei einer Körpergröße von 188 cm
    • Standardpassform: lässig und traditionell
  • Größentabelle

Versand & Rücksendung

Für Standardlieferungen wird eine Gebühr von 5 € berechnet. Diese gilt für Gäste bei Bestellungen unter 99 € und für Nike Member bei Bestellungen unter 50 €.

Kostenlose Abholung im Store und 30 Tage kostenlose Rücksendung. Es gelten einige Ausnahmen.

Bewertungen (31)

4.4 Sterne

  • Snap buttons come off!

    teodori101942683

    Very unhappy with my purchase! Had them just for one week and the snap buttons on the cargo pockets start to come off . I will never buy again . Strongly I do not recommend this shorts.

  • Great pair of cargo shorts

    Nike 270

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Very comfortable and come down just past the knee. I would highly recommend these shorts

    Produkt kostenlos erhalten bzw. im Rahmen einer Verlosung oder als Give-away oder im Gegenzug für einen Rabatt bewertet.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Vacation gear

    Th117

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Great comfortable vacation gear that allows you to relax and be comfortable while you travel

    Produkt kostenlos erhalten bzw. im Rahmen einer Verlosung oder als Give-away oder im Gegenzug für einen Rabatt bewertet.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Nike Club Fleece-Cargoshorts (Herren)

Nike Club

54,99 €
Preise inkl. MwSt. und ggf. zzgl. Versandkosten. Einzelheiten zu den Versandkosten findest du hier

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