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Nike Ava Rover Schuh (ältere Kinder) - Schwarz/Schwarz/Sequoia/Anthracite

Nike Ava Rover

Schuh (ältere Kinder)

30 % Rabatt
Größe auswählenGrößentabelle

Klarna An der Kasse verfügbar.

Kostenlose Abholung
Für Click and Collect beim Checkout verfügbar

Leistungsfähige Innovation, ideal für die Stadt. Der Nike Ava Rover ist mit seiner ReactX-Mittelsohle und der ultraleichten, straßentauglichen Außensohle ein echter Hingucker für den Alltag. Abgerundet wird das Ganze durch ein elegantes, atmungsaktives Obermaterial, das genauso gut aussieht, wie es sich anfühlt.


  • Gezeigte Farbe: Schwarz/Schwarz/Sequoia/Anthracite
  • Style: HF6331-001

Nike Ava Rover

30 % Rabatt

Leistungsfähige Innovation, ideal für die Stadt. Der Nike Ava Rover ist mit seiner ReactX-Mittelsohle und der ultraleichten, straßentauglichen Außensohle ein echter Hingucker für den Alltag. Abgerundet wird das Ganze durch ein elegantes, atmungsaktives Obermaterial, das genauso gut aussieht, wie es sich anfühlt.

Sichere Passform

Der Schlammschutz umschließt das leichte Obermaterial und sorgt für ein sicheres Tragegefühl. Perforationen im Obermaterial bieten Atmungsaktivität.

Dämpfung auf neuem Level

Die Oversize-Mittelsohle sorgt mit leistungsfähigem ReactX-Schaumstoff für eine ultrabequeme Dämpfung.

Technisch ausgereifte Traktion

Eine dünne Gummischicht an der Außensohle sorgt nur dort für Grip, wo du ihn benötigst. Damit bleibt der Schuh leicht und flexibel.

Produktinformationen

  • Klassische Schnürsenkel
  • Fersenschlaufe
  • Gezeigte Farbe: Schwarz/Schwarz/Sequoia/Anthracite
  • Style: HF6331-001

Versand & Rücksendung

Für Standardlieferungen wird eine Gebühr von 5 € berechnet. Diese gilt für Gäste bei Bestellungen unter 99 € und für Nike Member bei Bestellungen unter 50 €.

Kostenlose Abholung im Store und 30 Tage kostenlose Rücksendung. Es gelten einige Ausnahmen.

Bewertungen (33)

4.8 Sterne

  • Good for wider feet

    WhaleStar

    A lot of the more popular styles were too narrow for my son’s feet. I don’t think my son’s feet is particularly wide but he seems to have a hard time with Nike’s fit. He spotted this one in store and liked how it looked. It is spacious at the widest point of the feet and requires no break-in. The sole is thick and well cushioned. Since we have the same feet size, I tried it on as well and can attest it’s definitely roomier and comfortable. I’m just happy he’s happy with his new shoes.

  • good shoes and fit

    caps

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] my kids liked the shoes alot. good style, fit, and price point.

    Produkt kostenlos erhalten bzw. im Rahmen einer Verlosung oder als Give-away oder im Gegenzug für einen Rabatt bewertet.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Great show

    KingNoMoney23

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] My kid loves these shoes. Very cushioned and feel good and comfortable

    Produkt kostenlos erhalten bzw. im Rahmen einer Verlosung oder als Give-away oder im Gegenzug für einen Rabatt bewertet.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Nike Ava Rover Schuh (ältere Kinder)

Nike Ava Rover

30 % Rabatt
Preise inkl. MwSt. und ggf. zzgl. Versandkosten. Einzelheiten zu den Versandkosten findest du hier

Vervollständige den Look

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Built to Move Different

Der Nike Ava Rover hat den ReactX-Schaumstoff von den Nike Laufschuhen übernommen. Damit meistern Kids den Tag mit spielerischer Leichtigkeit.

Leichtgewichtige Traktion

Von glattem Asphalt zu schnellen Richtungswechseln: Die leichte Gummisohle gibt auf jedem Untergrund festen Halt und hält Kids auf den Beinen. Sie ist flexibel, wie gemacht für Bewegung und meistert alles, was der Tag bringt.

Sichere Passform

Die eng anliegende Passform gibt Kids Halt, egal was passiert. Drehungen und Wendungen? Aber immer doch!