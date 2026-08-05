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Nike Air Superfly Schuh (Damen) - Metallic Silver/Anthracite/Volt/Schwarz

Nike Air Superfly

Schuh (Damen)

30 % Rabatt
Metallic Silver/Anthracite/Volt/Schwarz
Light Khaki/Light Army
Vast Grey/Photon Dust/Dark Smoke Grey/Barely Rose
Metallic Silver/Schwarz
Burgundy Crush/Tattoo/University Blue
Größe auswählenGrößentabelle

Klarna An der Kasse verfügbar.

Kostenlose Abholung
Für Click and Collect beim Checkout verfügbar

Mit dem Superfly beginnt eine neue Ära des vom Laufsport inspirierten Designs. Der Schuh hat ein neues Air-Element – und einen neuen Look. Das flache Profil und die Außensohle erinnern an die Leichtathletik-Tradition des Schuhs, während die texturierten Finishes für einen modernen Style sorgen.


  • Gezeigte Farbe: Metallic Silver/Anthracite/Volt/Schwarz
  • Style: IB5824-001

Nike Air Superfly

30 % Rabatt

Mit dem Superfly beginnt eine neue Ära des vom Laufsport inspirierten Designs. Der Schuh hat ein neues Air-Element – und einen neuen Look. Das flache Profil und die Außensohle erinnern an die Leichtathletik-Tradition des Schuhs, während die texturierten Finishes für einen modernen Style sorgen.

Vorteile

  • Das Obermaterial aus perforiertem Leder mit Wildlederakzenten ist atmungsaktiv und strapazierfähig.
  • Die Konstruktion mit unversäuberten Kanten am Kragen sorgt für Struktur.
  • Die Nike Air-Technologie in der Ferse absorbiert Stöße und bietet Dämpfung bei jedem Schritt.
  • Die Gummi-Außensohle sorgt für Traktion und das Muster im Vorfußbereich erinnert an Leichtathletik-Spikes.

Produktinformationen

  • Gezeigte Farbe: Metallic Silver/Anthracite/Volt/Schwarz
  • Style: IB5824-001

Nike Air

Nike Air ist der Vorreiter in Sachen Dämpfungstechnologie und bietet Aufprallschutz bei jedem Schritt. Die Technologie wurde entwickelt, um das Gewicht des Schuhs zu reduzieren, ohne dabei die Performance zu beeinträchtigen. Außerdem bietet sie Halt und wirkt sich positiv auf die Lebensdauer des Schuhs aus.

Versand & Rücksendung

Für Standardlieferungen wird eine Gebühr von 5 € berechnet. Diese gilt für Gäste bei Bestellungen unter 99 € und für Nike Member bei Bestellungen unter 50 €.

Kostenlose Abholung im Store und 30 Tage kostenlose Rücksendung. Es gelten einige Ausnahmen.

Bewertungen (33)

4.3 Sterne

  • Great buy. Very comfortable.

    MaimaiT395176293

    Very comfortable shoes. Won’t leave a blister, material is very soft. True to size. I went with my feet measurement as to the sizing because it says runs small but i still went with my usual size in my nike shoes and it just fits right. I have a few nike shoes and it does vary with the sizing, depending on the style of the shoes. I would not recommend if your feet is wide since it fits snug. The main reason why I was drawn to this shoes is the slip on design. Wasn’t hard to put on. Overall, this is a good buy for me and would recommend to others.

  • Stylish

    glaej758257504

    Very nice stylish and comfortable. Love the feel and made durable

  • The most Comfortable footwear ever .

    Brenda36cc370d6bdd4bde9cbb7c4b41d506b8

    They are very comfortable so far I ordered for 6 in different colors, the Cow pattern was a conversation piece in Whole Foods I go so much compliment and said where I buy them. I wear a 9 . I when up half size . I like good comfortable footwear and these are it for me.

Nike Air Superfly Schuh (Damen)

Nike Air Superfly

30 % Rabatt
Preise inkl. MwSt. und ggf. zzgl. Versandkosten. Einzelheiten zu den Versandkosten findest du hier

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