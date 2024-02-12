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Air Jordan 1 Low SE Craft Schuh für ältere Kinder - Dark Smoke Grey/Varsity Red/Schwarz

Air Jordan 1 Low SE Craft

Schuh (ältere Kinder)

99,99 €
Größe auswählenGrößentabelle

Klarna An der Kasse verfügbar.

Kostenlose Abholung
Für Click and Collect beim Checkout verfügbar

Schwarz trifft schwarz Dieser AJ1 mit Leder, Wildleder und Textil im Obermaterial besticht durch ein cooles, einfarbiges Design. Die bequeme Dämpfung ist perfekt für all deine Erkundungen. Los geht's!


  • Gezeigte Farbe: Dark Smoke Grey/Varsity Red/Schwarz
  • Style: FQ7757-001

Air Jordan 1 Low SE Craft

99,99 €

Schwarz trifft schwarz Dieser AJ1 mit Leder, Wildleder und Textil im Obermaterial besticht durch ein cooles, einfarbiges Design. Die bequeme Dämpfung ist perfekt für all deine Erkundungen. Los geht's!

Vorteile

  • Das Nike Air-Element in der Ferse gewährleistet leichtgewichtige, reaktionsfreudige Dämpfung.
  • Die Gummi-Außensohle gewährleistet Traktion auf den verschiedensten Belägen.

Produktinformationen

  • Wings-Logo an der Ferse
  • Gezeigte Farbe: Dark Smoke Grey/Varsity Red/Schwarz
  • Style: FQ7757-001

Versand & Rücksendung

Für Standardlieferungen wird eine Gebühr von 5 € berechnet. Diese gilt für Gäste bei Bestellungen unter 99 € und für Nike Member bei Bestellungen unter 50 €.

Kostenlose Abholung im Store und 30 Tage kostenlose Rücksendung. Es gelten einige Ausnahmen.

Bewertungen (2)

4 Sterne

  • GabrielleJ825944930

    Creased up really bad after first wear on left shoe. I’m guessing it’s because there were different fabrics on each shoe at the top. Overall I like the style and color, just wish I could have gotten more than one decent wear.

  • Loving the black right sneaker

    Daisy521441947

    I’m going to give these 5 stars because they are super cute and comfortable. However be advise how the pairs are different, if you look at them closely you will see, the different shades of grey and black are flipped in each shoe. For my preference I prefer the right shoe rather than the left but everyone is different.

Air Jordan 1 Low SE Craft Schuh für ältere Kinder

Air Jordan 1 Low SE Craft

99,99 €
Preise inkl. MwSt. und ggf. zzgl. Versandkosten. Einzelheiten zu den Versandkosten findest du hier

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