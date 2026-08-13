Nike Air Force 1 '07 "Florette" Schuh (Damen)

Gorgeous steppers
Aleshiap544157813
I love them they are sooo cute and I get to match with my baby daughter
Klarna An der Kasse verfügbar.
Bequem, langlebig und zeitlos – dieser Schuh ist aus gutem Grund die Nummer 1. Der Air Force 1 kombiniert seine klassische Silhouette mit hochwertigem Leder für einen klaren, cleanen Look.
Nike Air Force 1 '07 "Florette"
Bequem, langlebig und zeitlos – dieser Schuh ist aus gutem Grund die Nummer 1. Der Air Force 1 kombiniert seine klassische Silhouette mit hochwertigem Leder für einen klaren, cleanen Look.
Für Standardlieferungen wird eine Gebühr von 5 € berechnet. Diese gilt für Gäste bei Bestellungen unter 99 € und für Nike Member bei Bestellungen unter 50 €.
Kostenlose Abholung im Store und 30 Tage kostenlose Rücksendung. Es gelten einige Ausnahmen.
4.5 Sterne
Gorgeous steppers
Aleshiap544157813
I love them they are sooo cute and I get to match with my baby daughter
Beautiful but Loud
emh1223
I love AF1s. These are beautiful but they are the loudest pair of sneakers ever. They squeak and make so much noise they are unwearable. Disappointed because they are so lovely.
Great shoe…show stopper
rah4300
Love this shoe a mix of a classic with a bit of femininity, so comfortable and stylish I got so many compliments.
Nike Air Force 1 '07 "Florette"