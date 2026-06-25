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Nike AeroSwift "Keely Hodgkinson" verkürztes Lauf-Tanktop mit Dri-FIT-ADV-Technologie (Damen) - Thunder Blue/Linen

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Nike AeroSwift "Keely Hodgkinson"

Verkürztes Lauf-Tanktop mit Dri-FIT ADV-Technologie (Damen)

69,99 €
Größe auswählenGrößentabelle

Klarna An der Kasse verfügbar.

Dieses Produkt ist von Rabatten und Angeboten vor Ort ausgeschlossen.
Kostenlose Abholung
Für Click and Collect beim Checkout verfügbar

Wir haben diesem figurbetonten Oberteil zu Ehren von Keely Hodgkinsons Ehrgeiz bei der Jagd nach den Medaillen einen Hauch von Gold verpasst. Es wurde ganz für den Wettkampf entwickelt und verfügt über eine moderne schweißableitende Technologie und mehrere Eingrifftaschen, in denen du problemlos deine Snacks verstauen kannst. Das dehnbare, gerippte Material verfügt über ein seidig weiches Futter und einen elastischen Saum, die von der Start- bis zur Ziellinie für eine sichere, bequeme Passform sorgen.


  • Gezeigte Farbe: Thunder Blue/Linen
  • Style: IM7561-437

Nike AeroSwift "Keely Hodgkinson"

69,99 €

Wir haben diesem figurbetonten Oberteil zu Ehren von Keely Hodgkinsons Ehrgeiz bei der Jagd nach den Medaillen einen Hauch von Gold verpasst. Es wurde ganz für den Wettkampf entwickelt und verfügt über eine moderne schweißableitende Technologie und mehrere Eingrifftaschen, in denen du problemlos deine Snacks verstauen kannst. Das dehnbare, gerippte Material verfügt über ein seidig weiches Futter und einen elastischen Saum, die von der Start- bis zur Ziellinie für eine sichere, bequeme Passform sorgen.

Vorteile

  • Die Nike Dri-FIT ADV-Technologie kombiniert feuchtigkeitsableitendes Material mit einer fortschrittlichen Konstruktion und Designelementen, was dich angenehm trocken hält.
  • In den Eingrifftaschen auf der Rückseite kannst du ganz einfach deine Gels verstauen.

Produktinformationen

  • Nicht reflektierende Swoosh-Logos
  • Body: 89 % Polyester / 11 % Elastan; Futter: 88 % Polyester / 12 % Elastan
  • Maschinenwäsche
  • Importiert
  • Gezeigte Farbe: Thunder Blue/Linen
  • Style: IM7561-437

Größe und Passform

    • Model trägt Größe S bei einer Körpergröße von 178 cm
    • Enge Passform: eng anliegend und passgenau
  • Größentabelle

Versand & Rücksendung

Für Standardlieferungen wird eine Gebühr von 5 € berechnet. Diese gilt für Gäste bei Bestellungen unter 99 € und für Nike Member bei Bestellungen unter 50 €.

Kostenlose Abholung im Store und 30 Tage kostenlose Rücksendung. Es gelten einige Ausnahmen.

Bewertungen (1)

5 Sterne

  • Perfect race top, highly recommended

    Anonyma

    Awesome shirt, body hugging but not too tight, bit stretchy but not too much. Not see through, light, but not too thin. I like that this top does not have a built in bra. Plus it has slim pockets for gel and does not ride up. Perfect top for my next marathon, will buy the black one, too. I bought my usual size S and it fits perfectly, it’s true to size in my opinion. Btw: this green is such a cool color, waiting for the whole Illusion green Aeroswift line launching in Europe (looking at you Nike…!). Big love, Highly recommended👍

Nike AeroSwift "Keely Hodgkinson" verkürztes Lauf-Tanktop mit Dri-FIT-ADV-Technologie (Damen)

Nike AeroSwift "Keely Hodgkinson"

69,99 €
Preise inkl. MwSt. und ggf. zzgl. Versandkosten. Einzelheiten zu den Versandkosten findest du hier

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