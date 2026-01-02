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Nike AeroSwift Aerogami Storm-FIT Laufjacke (Damen) - Schwarz/Schwarz

Recyclingmaterialien

Nike AeroSwift Aerogami

Storm-FIT Laufjacke (Damen)

234,99 €
Schwarz/Schwarz
Barely Green/Schwarz
Größe auswählenGrößentabelle

Klarna An der Kasse verfügbar.

Kostenlose Abholung
Für Click and Collect beim Checkout verfügbar

Dieses Produkt besteht zu mindestens 50 % aus recycelten Polyesterfasern.

Lass dich von rauem Wetter nicht aufhalten. Diese großzügig geschnittene, leichte Jacke ist mit wind- und wasserfester Technologie ausgestattet, um dich angenehm trocken zu halten. Die innovative Belüftung sorgt für optimale Atmungsaktivität, damit du dich bei allen Läufen und bei allen Jahreszeiten kühl und frisch fühlst. Und wenn du eine Schicht ablegen musst, lässt sich die Jacke kompakt in ihrer eigenen Tasche verstauen.


  • Gezeigte Farbe: Schwarz/Schwarz
  • Style: FZ3396-010

Nike AeroSwift Aerogami

234,99 €

Lass dich von rauem Wetter nicht aufhalten. Diese großzügig geschnittene, leichte Jacke ist mit wind- und wasserfester Technologie ausgestattet, um dich angenehm trocken zu halten. Die innovative Belüftung sorgt für optimale Atmungsaktivität, damit du dich bei allen Läufen und bei allen Jahreszeiten kühl und frisch fühlst. Und wenn du eine Schicht ablegen musst, lässt sich die Jacke kompakt in ihrer eigenen Tasche verstauen.

Schweiß hat keine Chance

Nike Aerogami-Technologie erzeugt einen Luftstrom mit winzigen geflügelten Belüftungsöffnungen, die sich öffnen, wenn sich Schweiß ansammelt, und schließen, wenn Schweiß verdunstet. So bleibst du stets angenehm trocken.

Für jedes Wetter gemacht

Die Nike Storm-FIT-Technologie schützt dich vor Wind und Regen, wodurch du bei jedem Wetter hohen Tragekomfort genießen kannst.

Sicherer Halt

Personalisiere deine Passform mit Kordelzügen an Kragen, Kapuze und Ärmelbündchen. Mit der Schlaufe hinten an der Kapuze kannst du die Kapuze sichern, wenn du sie nicht benötigst.

Weitere Vorteile

  • Weiches, elastisches Material an den Ärmelbündchen verhindert Reibung.
  • Mesh-Taschen mit Reißverschluss bieten Stauraum.

Produktinformationen

  • Body: 100 % Polyester; Mesh: 82 % Polyester / 18 % Elastan
  • Maschinenwäsche
  • Importiert
  • Gezeigte Farbe: Schwarz/Schwarz
  • Style: FZ3396-010

Größe und Passform

    • Model trägt Größe S bei einer Körpergröße von 170 cm
    • Lockere Passform: locker und lässig
  • Größentabelle

Versand & Rücksendung

Für Standardlieferungen wird eine Gebühr von 5 € berechnet. Diese gilt für Gäste bei Bestellungen unter 99 € und für Nike Member bei Bestellungen unter 50 €.

Kostenlose Abholung im Store und 30 Tage kostenlose Rücksendung. Es gelten einige Ausnahmen.

Herstellungsinformationen

    • Der recycelte Polyester, der in Nike Produkten verwendet wird, besteht aus recycelten Plastikflaschen, die gereinigt, zerkleinert und in Pellets umgewandelt werden. Diese Pellets werden zu neuem, hochwertigem Garn versponnen, das wiederum in unseren Produkten eingesetzt wird. So reduzieren wir die Auswirkungen unserer Performance-Produkte auf die Umwelt.
    • Neben der Reduzierung von Abfällen reduziert recycelter Polyester die Kohlenstoff-Emissionen um bis zu 30 % im Vergleich zu neu produziertem Polyester. Nike verwendet jährlich durchschnittlich 1 Milliarde Plastikflaschen, die sonst auf Mülldeponien und letztendlich im Meer gelandet wären.

Bewertungen (2)

4.5 Sterne

  • Lovely jacket - great to run in - shame about the pockets!

    Lynseyo769428461

    Lovely jacket, really well thought out and excellent quality. I have ran in it a few times and found it really comfortable to run in. Nice and roomy and not restricting in any way. The only down side is that that pockets are right on the sides of the jacket. A couple of times I wanted to put my gloves in my pockets, as my hands had gotten too warm whilst running and this was a bit tricky to do so ended because of the position of the pockets so just keeping hold of them whilst I ran.

  • Anjad7998f53e82d4a53b5396c0eb4ae0e36

    Super Passform, sitzt locker und ist auch beim Laufen, wenn man schwitzt, nicht unangenehm. Würde ich auf jeden Fall empfehlen

Nike AeroSwift Aerogami Storm-FIT Laufjacke (Damen)

Nike AeroSwift Aerogami

234,99 €
Preise inkl. MwSt. und ggf. zzgl. Versandkosten. Einzelheiten zu den Versandkosten findest du hier

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