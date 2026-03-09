Nike Academy Dri-FIT Fußball-Snood (Herren)

Cuello térmico
RamonB206274812
Ajusta muy bien al cuello y a las orejas. Buen material. No es gordito pero cumple su función. Calidad como no podía ser de otro forma, Nike. Cubre mejor que otros cuellos térmicos que he tenido antes.
Recyclingmaterialien
Klarna An der Kasse verfügbar.
Mit diesem schweißableitenden Snood bleibt dein Gesicht warm und trocken. Das Mesh um den Mund ist atmungsaktiv und liegt eng an deinen Ohren, deiner Nase und deinem Mund an, sodass nichts verrutscht.
Nike Academy
Mit diesem schweißableitenden Snood bleibt dein Gesicht warm und trocken. Das Mesh um den Mund ist atmungsaktiv und liegt eng an deinen Ohren, deiner Nase und deinem Mund an, sodass nichts verrutscht.
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4.8 Sterne
Cuello térmico
RamonB206274812
Ajusta muy bien al cuello y a las orejas. Buen material. No es gordito pero cumple su función. Calidad como no podía ser de otro forma, Nike. Cubre mejor que otros cuellos térmicos que he tenido antes.
Keeps the chilly wind off your face
VictorP953836349
Fit well enough but a bit of a tight fit when you pull the snood over your head. But will keep that chilly wind off your face.
Ottimo prodotto
MatteoRayD862315217
Fine come materiale, quindi poco ingombrante anche da mettere sotto un casco, tiene adeguatamente caldo.
Nike Academy