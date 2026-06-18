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Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch Cropped-Jacke mit weiter Passform und Dri-FIT-Technologie (Damen) - Midnight Navy/Schwarz/Dark Obsidian

Recyclingmaterialien

Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch

Cropped-Jacke mit weiter Passform und Dri-FIT-Technologie (Damen)

129,99 €
Midnight Navy/Schwarz/Dark Obsidian
Schwarz/Schwarz/Dark Smoke Grey
Größe auswählenGrößentabelle

Klarna An der Kasse verfügbar.

Kostenlose Abholung
Für Click and Collect beim Checkout verfügbar

Dieses Produkt besteht zu mindestens 75 % aus recycelten Polyesterfasern.

Passgenau und bereit für Bewegung. Unsere PerfectStretch Jacke hält mit ihrem leichten Vier-Wege-Stretch-Material und der schweißableitenden Technologie den ganzen Tag mit dir Schritt. Die großzügige Passform und der luftige, plissierte Rücken sorgen für optimalen Tragekomfort bei jeder Aktivität.


  • Gezeigte Farbe: Midnight Navy/Schwarz/Dark Obsidian
  • Style: IB8986-410

Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch

129,99 €

Passgenau und bereit für Bewegung. Unsere PerfectStretch Jacke hält mit ihrem leichten Vier-Wege-Stretch-Material und der schweißableitenden Technologie den ganzen Tag mit dir Schritt. Die großzügige Passform und der luftige, plissierte Rücken sorgen für optimalen Tragekomfort bei jeder Aktivität.

Vorteile

  • Nike Dri-FIT-Technologie leitet Schweiß von der Haut ab, wodurch er schneller verdunstet und du angenehm trocken bleibst.
  • Dank der Druckknöpfe kannst du die Bündchen auch unterwegs anpassen.

Produktinformationen

  • Verdeckter Druckknopfverschluss an der Vorderseite
  • Saumtaschen
  • Signature-Aufhängeschlaufe hinten am Kragen
  • Body: 83–88 % Polyester / 12–17 % Elastan; Einsätze/Taschenbeutel auf der Knöchelseite: 83 % Polyester / 17 % Elastan; Mesh: 91 % Polyester / 9 % Elastan.
  • Material-Prozentangaben können variieren. Genaue Angaben findest du auf dem Label.
  • Maschinenwäsche
  • Importiert
  • Gezeigte Farbe: Midnight Navy/Schwarz/Dark Obsidian
  • Style: IB8986-410

Größe und Passform

    • Model trägt Größe S bei einer Körpergröße von 175 cm
    • Lockere Passform: locker und lässig
  • Größentabelle

Versand & Rücksendung

Für Standardlieferungen wird eine Gebühr von 5 € berechnet. Diese gilt für Gäste bei Bestellungen unter 99 € und für Nike Member bei Bestellungen unter 50 €.

Kostenlose Abholung im Store und 30 Tage kostenlose Rücksendung. Es gelten einige Ausnahmen.

Herstellungsinformationen

    • Der recycelte Polyester, der in Nike Produkten verwendet wird, besteht aus recycelten Plastikflaschen, die gereinigt, zerkleinert und in Pellets umgewandelt werden. Diese Pellets werden zu neuem, hochwertigem Garn versponnen, das wiederum in unseren Produkten eingesetzt wird. So reduzieren wir die Auswirkungen unserer Performance-Produkte auf die Umwelt.
    • Neben der Reduzierung von Abfällen reduziert recycelter Polyester die Kohlenstoff-Emissionen um bis zu 30 % im Vergleich zu neu produziertem Polyester. Nike verwendet jährlich durchschnittlich 1 Milliarde Plastikflaschen, die sonst auf Mülldeponien und letztendlich im Meer gelandet wären.

Bewertungen (23)

4.6 Sterne

  • very nice!

    LucianeB762639165

    Dresses really well and it is very pretty!

  • Just not for me

    KM

    Cropped outwear is not what I would normally add to my wardrobe, but it has some good qualities I like. Pros: I’ve always appreciated The Nike Dri-Fit material it does what it's designed to do—it's effective, stylish and looks great. I love the adjustable wrists they’re such a great touch, it keeps the loose-fit aesthetic functional so my arms aren't drowning in the sleeves. Cons: I question the pleated section in the back, it feels unnecessary to me, making it a personal no. Final Thoughts: Overall it's a solid product, not a bad jacket by any means, just not a personal choice I would make but definitely a great piece to fit your style.

    Produkt kostenlos erhalten bzw. im Rahmen einer Verlosung oder als Give-away oder im Gegenzug für einen Rabatt bewertet.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Wierd fit

    Jamie3030

    I am not a big fan of this cropped jacket. It does say loose fit so I would size down if you want it to be more form fitting. In my opinion the width of the jacket is very large but the arms are only slightly larger. It looked wierd when I tried it on because the jacket looked huge but its cropped so it ended up feeling off. I do wish I got a smaller size because I think that would have made a huge difference. The material feels nice, well made and looked the same after I washed it.

    Produkt kostenlos erhalten bzw. im Rahmen einer Verlosung oder als Give-away oder im Gegenzug für einen Rabatt bewertet.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch Cropped-Jacke mit weiter Passform und Dri-FIT-Technologie (Damen)

Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch

129,99 €
Preise inkl. MwSt. und ggf. zzgl. Versandkosten. Einzelheiten zu den Versandkosten findest du hier

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