Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch Cropped-Jacke mit weiter Passform und Dri-FIT-Technologie (Damen)

very nice!
LucianeB762639165
Dresses really well and it is very pretty!
Recyclingmaterialien
Klarna An der Kasse verfügbar.
Dieses Produkt besteht zu mindestens 75 % aus recycelten Polyesterfasern.
Passgenau und bereit für Bewegung. Unsere PerfectStretch Jacke hält mit ihrem leichten Vier-Wege-Stretch-Material und der schweißableitenden Technologie den ganzen Tag mit dir Schritt. Die großzügige Passform und der luftige, plissierte Rücken sorgen für optimalen Tragekomfort bei jeder Aktivität.
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Passgenau und bereit für Bewegung. Unsere PerfectStretch Jacke hält mit ihrem leichten Vier-Wege-Stretch-Material und der schweißableitenden Technologie den ganzen Tag mit dir Schritt. Die großzügige Passform und der luftige, plissierte Rücken sorgen für optimalen Tragekomfort bei jeder Aktivität.
Für Standardlieferungen wird eine Gebühr von 5 € berechnet. Diese gilt für Gäste bei Bestellungen unter 99 € und für Nike Member bei Bestellungen unter 50 €.
Kostenlose Abholung im Store und 30 Tage kostenlose Rücksendung. Es gelten einige Ausnahmen.
4.6 Sterne
very nice!
LucianeB762639165
Dresses really well and it is very pretty!
Just not for me
KM
Cropped outwear is not what I would normally add to my wardrobe, but it has some good qualities I like. Pros: I’ve always appreciated The Nike Dri-Fit material it does what it's designed to do—it's effective, stylish and looks great. I love the adjustable wrists they’re such a great touch, it keeps the loose-fit aesthetic functional so my arms aren't drowning in the sleeves. Cons: I question the pleated section in the back, it feels unnecessary to me, making it a personal no. Final Thoughts: Overall it's a solid product, not a bad jacket by any means, just not a personal choice I would make but definitely a great piece to fit your style.
Produkt kostenlos erhalten bzw. im Rahmen einer Verlosung oder als Give-away oder im Gegenzug für einen Rabatt bewertet.
#productsprovidedbynike
Wierd fit
Jamie3030
I am not a big fan of this cropped jacket. It does say loose fit so I would size down if you want it to be more form fitting. In my opinion the width of the jacket is very large but the arms are only slightly larger. It looked wierd when I tried it on because the jacket looked huge but its cropped so it ended up feeling off. I do wish I got a smaller size because I think that would have made a huge difference. The material feels nice, well made and looked the same after I washed it.
Produkt kostenlos erhalten bzw. im Rahmen einer Verlosung oder als Give-away oder im Gegenzug für einen Rabatt bewertet.
#productsprovidedbynike
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch