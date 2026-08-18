Oblečení & tenisky pro ženy Nike Black Friday 2026

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Nike Pro
Nike Pro Dámské legíny se středně vysokým pasem a síťovanými díly
Recyklované materiály
Nike Pro
Dámské legíny se středně vysokým pasem a síťovanými díly
Sleva 30 %
Nike Swim HydraStrong Essential
Nike Swim HydraStrong Essential Dámské jednodílné plavky s dvojitými, zkříženými ramínky
Nike Swim HydraStrong Essential
Dámské jednodílné plavky s dvojitými, zkříženými ramínky
Sleva 30 %
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite LV8
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite LV8 Kopačky na pevný povrch
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite LV8
Kopačky na pevný povrch
Sleva 30 %
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite LV8
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite LV8 Kopačky na pevný povrch
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite LV8
Kopačky na pevný povrch
Sleva 30 %
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro „Erling Haaland“
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro „Erling Haaland“ Kopačky na pevný povrch
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro „Erling Haaland“
Kopačky na pevný povrch
Sleva 30 %
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Elite
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Elite Kopačky na pevný povrch
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Elite
Kopačky na pevný povrch
Sleva 30 %
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Academy
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Academy Kopačky na různé povrchy
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Academy
Kopačky na různé povrchy
Sleva 30 %
Sabrina 3 „Three“
Sabrina 3 „Three“ Basketbalové boty
Sabrina 3 „Three“
Basketbalové boty
Sleva 30 %
Sabrina 3
Sabrina 3 Basketbalové boty
Sabrina 3
Basketbalové boty
Sleva 30 %
Nike United Tiempo Maestro Elite
Nike United Tiempo Maestro Elite Nízké kopačky na pevný povrch
Nike United Tiempo Maestro Elite
Nízké kopačky na pevný povrch
Sleva 30 %
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite „Erling Haaland“
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite „Erling Haaland“ Kopačky na pevný povrch
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite „Erling Haaland“
Kopačky na pevný povrch
Sleva 30 %
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Dámské boty
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Dámské boty
Sleva 30 %
Nike United Phantom 6 High Elite
Nike United Phantom 6 High Elite Kopačky na pevný povrch
Nike United Phantom 6 High Elite
Kopačky na pevný povrch
Sleva 30 %
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Dámské 12,5cm kraťasy (větší velikost)
Recyklované materiály
Nike Pro 365
Dámské 12,5cm kraťasy (větší velikost)
Sleva 30 %
Nike Court Vision Low
Nike Court Vision Low Dámské boty
Nike Court Vision Low
Dámské boty
Sleva 30 %
Nike Air Max 270
Nike Air Max 270 Dámské boty
Nejprodávanější
Nike Air Max 270
Dámské boty
Sleva 30 %
Nike Zoom Vapor 12 PRM
Nike Zoom Vapor 12 PRM Dámské tenisové boty na antuku
Nike Zoom Vapor 12 PRM
Dámské tenisové boty na antuku
Sleva 30 %
Nike GP Challenge Pro PRM
Nike GP Challenge Pro PRM Dámské tenisové boty na antuku
Nike GP Challenge Pro PRM
Dámské tenisové boty na antuku
Sleva 30 %
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Dámské 20cm kraťasy
Recyklované materiály
Nike Pro 365
Dámské 20cm kraťasy
Sleva 29 %
Air Force 1 '07 Low SE
Air Force 1 '07 Low SE Dámské boty
Air Force 1 '07 Low SE
Dámské boty
Sleva 30 %
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Dámské zkrácené legíny se středně vysokým pasem a síťovanými díly
Recyklované materiály
Nike Pro
Dámské zkrácené legíny se středně vysokým pasem a síťovanými díly
Sleva 30 %
Nike G.T. Cut 4 „Rob Dillingham“
Nike G.T. Cut 4 „Rob Dillingham“ Basketbalové boty
Nike G.T. Cut 4 „Rob Dillingham“
Basketbalové boty
Sleva 30 %
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite LV8
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite LV8 Kopačky na pevný povrch
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite LV8
Kopačky na pevný povrch
Sleva 30 %
Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature
Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature Dámské boty
Nejprodávanější
Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature
Dámské boty
Sleva 30 %
Nike Sportswear Chill Poplin
Nike Sportswear Chill Poplin Dámské volné proužkované kraťasy se středně vysokým pasem
Nike Sportswear Chill Poplin
Dámské volné proužkované kraťasy se středně vysokým pasem
Sleva 30 %
Nike Maxfly 2
Nike Maxfly 2 Sprinterské tretry na lehkou atletiku
Nike Maxfly 2
Sprinterské tretry na lehkou atletiku
Sleva 30 %
NikeCourt Advantage
NikeCourt Advantage Dámské tenisové tílko Dri-FIT
Recyklované materiály
NikeCourt Advantage
Dámské tenisové tílko Dri-FIT
Sleva 30 %
Nike One
Nike One Dámské legíny Dri-FIT s vysokým pasem
Recyklované materiály
Nike One
Dámské legíny Dri-FIT s vysokým pasem
Sleva 30 %
Bota Nike P-6000 SE
Bota Nike P-6000 SE Dámské boty
Bota Nike P-6000 SE
Dámské boty
Sleva 30 %
Nike Romaleos 4
Nike Romaleos 4 Vzpěračské boty
Nike Romaleos 4
Vzpěračské boty
Sleva 30 %
Nike Flex Train
Nike Flex Train Dámské boty na cvičení
Recyklované materiály
Nike Flex Train
Dámské boty na cvičení
Sleva 30 %
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Tričko
Nike Sportswear
Tričko
Sleva 30 %
Nike Vapor Pro 3 Premium
Nike Vapor Pro 3 Premium Dámská tenisová bota na antuku
Nike Vapor Pro 3 Premium
Dámská tenisová bota na antuku
Sleva 30 %
Jordan Flight
Jordan Flight Dámské tričko s grafickým motivem
Jordan Flight
Dámské tričko s grafickým motivem
Sleva 30 %
Nike G.T. Cut 4
Nike G.T. Cut 4 Basketbalové boty
Nike G.T. Cut 4
Basketbalové boty
Sleva 30 %
Nike Zoom Rival Jump Glam
Nike Zoom Rival Jump Glam Skokanské tretry na lehkou atletiku
Nike Zoom Rival Jump Glam
Skokanské tretry na lehkou atletiku
Sleva 30 %
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Air Jordan 1 Mid Dámské boty
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Dámské boty
Sleva 30 %
Dámská bota Nike Air Max Moto 2K SE
Dámská bota Nike Air Max Moto 2K SE Dámské boty
Dámská bota Nike Air Max Moto 2K SE
Dámské boty
Sleva 30 %
Nike Zoom Rival Multi Glam
Nike Zoom Rival Multi Glam Tretra Track & Field Multi-Event
Nike Zoom Rival Multi Glam
Tretra Track & Field Multi-Event
Sleva 30 %
Jordan Heir Series 2 „Oh Sheila“
Jordan Heir Series 2 „Oh Sheila“ Basketbalové boty
Jordan Heir Series 2 „Oh Sheila“
Basketbalové boty
Sleva 30 %
Nike Tiempo Maestro Elite LV8
Nike Tiempo Maestro Elite LV8 Nízké kopačky na pevný povrch
Nike Tiempo Maestro Elite LV8
Nízké kopačky na pevný povrch
Sleva 30 %
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro „Erling Haaland“
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro „Erling Haaland“ Kopačky na umělou trávu
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro „Erling Haaland“
Kopačky na umělou trávu
Sleva 30 %
Nike Phantom 6 Low Academy „Erling Haaland“
Nike Phantom 6 Low Academy „Erling Haaland“ Kopačky na umělou trávu
Nike Phantom 6 Low Academy „Erling Haaland“
Kopačky na umělou trávu
Sleva 30 %
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Air Jordan 1 Mid Dámské boty
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Dámské boty
Sleva 30 %
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Dámské kraťasy 2 v 1
Recyklované materiály
Nike Pro
Dámské kraťasy 2 v 1
Sleva 29 %
Nike Zoom Fly 6 SE
Nike Zoom Fly 6 SE Dámské silniční závodní boty
Nike Zoom Fly 6 SE
Dámské silniční závodní boty
Sleva 30 %
Nike SB Force 58
Nike SB Force 58 Skateboardová bota
Nike SB Force 58
Skateboardová bota
Sleva 30 %
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Dámské 13cm kraťasy 2 v 1
Recyklované materiály
Nike Universa
Dámské 13cm kraťasy 2 v 1
Sleva 30 %
Nike Advantage
Nike Advantage Dámské tenisové kalhoty Dri-FIT se středně vysokým pasem
Recyklované materiály
Nike Advantage
Dámské tenisové kalhoty Dri-FIT se středně vysokým pasem
Sleva 30 %
Nike Heritage
Nike Heritage Dámské tenisové tričko s krátkým rukávem
Nike Heritage
Dámské tenisové tričko s krátkým rukávem
Sleva 30 %
Nike Alphafly 3 Glam
Nike Alphafly 3 Glam Dámské silniční závodní boty
Nike Alphafly 3 Glam
Dámské silniční závodní boty
Sleva 30 %
Mikina Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Mikina Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Dámská mikina z francouzského froté
Mikina Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Dámská mikina z francouzského froté
Sleva 30 %
Nike Air Max TL 2.5
Nike Air Max TL 2.5 Pánské boty
Nike Air Max TL 2.5
Pánské boty
Sleva 30 %
NikeCourt Heritage
NikeCourt Heritage Dámské tenisové tričko s krátkým rukávem
NikeCourt Heritage
Dámské tenisové tričko s krátkým rukávem
Sleva 30 %
LeBron XXIII „Motor King“
LeBron XXIII „Motor King“ Basketbalové boty
LeBron XXIII „Motor King“
Basketbalové boty
Sleva 30 %
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Tričko
Nike Sportswear
Tričko
Sleva 28 %
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite „Erling Haaland“
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite „Erling Haaland“ Kopačky na umělou trávu
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite „Erling Haaland“
Kopačky na umělou trávu
Sleva 30 %
Nike Swift Breathe
Nike Swift Breathe Dámské běžecké tričko Dri-FIT s krátkým rukávem
Recyklované materiály
Nike Swift Breathe
Dámské běžecké tričko Dri-FIT s krátkým rukávem
Sleva 29 %
Nike One
Nike One Dámské 8cm kraťasy Dri-FIT se středně vysokým pasem a všitými kalhotkami
Recyklované materiály
Nike One
Dámské 8cm kraťasy Dri-FIT se středně vysokým pasem a všitými kalhotkami
Sleva 30 %
Nike Dominate 8P
Nike Dominate 8P Basketbalový míč
Nike Dominate 8P
Basketbalový míč
Sleva 28 %
A'One „Stone Mauve“
A'One „Stone Mauve“ Basketbalové boty A'ja Wilson
A'One „Stone Mauve“
Basketbalové boty A'ja Wilson
Sleva 30 %
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Dámské běžecké tričko Dri-FIT s krátkým rukávem
Recyklované materiály
Nike Swift
Dámské běžecké tričko Dri-FIT s krátkým rukávem
Sleva 29 %
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Dámské volné žerzejové polo tričko s krajkou
Nike Sportswear
Dámské volné žerzejové polo tričko s krajkou
Sleva 30 %
Nike Sportswear Airreverent
Nike Sportswear Airreverent Dámský top s dlouhým rukávem
Nike Sportswear Airreverent
Dámský top s dlouhým rukávem
Sleva 30 %
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Dámské tričko Dri-FIT
Nike Pro Seamless
Dámské tričko Dri-FIT
Sleva 30 %
Jordan Skills
Jordan Skills Basketbalový míč Mini
Jordan Skills
Basketbalový míč Mini
Sleva 28 %
Nike One
Nike One Dámské dlouhé legíny s vysokým pasem.
Recyklované materiály
Nike One
Dámské dlouhé legíny s vysokým pasem.
Sleva 30 %
Nike Shox Z
Nike Shox Z Dámské boty
Nike Shox Z
Dámské boty
Sleva 30 %
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Dámské 20cm cyklistické kraťasy s vysokým pasem bez předního švu
Recyklované materiály
Nike Universa
Dámské 20cm cyklistické kraťasy s vysokým pasem bez předního švu
Sleva 30 %
Luka 5 „Luka Lifestyle“
Luka 5 „Luka Lifestyle“ Basketbalové boty
Luka 5 „Luka Lifestyle“
Basketbalové boty
Sleva 30 %
Nike Sportswear Club Essentials
Nike Sportswear Club Essentials Dámské tričko
Nike Sportswear Club Essentials
Dámské tričko
Sleva 30 %
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Dámské plisované kalhoty
Recyklované materiály
Nike Sportswear
Dámské plisované kalhoty
Sleva 30 %
Nike Advantage
Nike Advantage Dámské tenisové kalhoty Dri-FIT se středně vysokým pasem
Recyklované materiály
Nike Advantage
Dámské tenisové kalhoty Dri-FIT se středně vysokým pasem
Sleva 30 %
Nike Heritage
Nike Heritage Dámské tenisové tričko s krátkým rukávem
Nike Heritage
Dámské tenisové tričko s krátkým rukávem
Sleva 30 %
Nike Alphafly 3 Glam
Nike Alphafly 3 Glam Dámské silniční závodní boty
Nike Alphafly 3 Glam
Dámské silniční závodní boty
Sleva 30 %
Mikina Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Mikina Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Dámská mikina z francouzského froté
Mikina Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Dámská mikina z francouzského froté
Sleva 30 %
Nike Air Max TL 2.5
Nike Air Max TL 2.5 Pánské boty
Nike Air Max TL 2.5
Pánské boty
Sleva 30 %
NikeCourt Heritage
NikeCourt Heritage Dámské tenisové tričko s krátkým rukávem
NikeCourt Heritage
Dámské tenisové tričko s krátkým rukávem
Sleva 30 %
LeBron XXIII „Motor King“
LeBron XXIII „Motor King“ Basketbalové boty
LeBron XXIII „Motor King“
Basketbalové boty
Sleva 30 %
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Tričko
Nike Sportswear
Tričko
Sleva 28 %
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite „Erling Haaland“
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite „Erling Haaland“ Kopačky na umělou trávu
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite „Erling Haaland“
Kopačky na umělou trávu
Sleva 30 %
Nike Swift Breathe
Nike Swift Breathe Dámské běžecké tričko Dri-FIT s krátkým rukávem
Recyklované materiály
Nike Swift Breathe
Dámské běžecké tričko Dri-FIT s krátkým rukávem
Sleva 29 %
Nike One
Nike One Dámské 8cm kraťasy Dri-FIT se středně vysokým pasem a všitými kalhotkami
Recyklované materiály
Nike One
Dámské 8cm kraťasy Dri-FIT se středně vysokým pasem a všitými kalhotkami
Sleva 30 %
Nike Dominate 8P
Nike Dominate 8P Basketbalový míč
Nike Dominate 8P
Basketbalový míč
Sleva 28 %
A'One „Stone Mauve“
A'One „Stone Mauve“ Basketbalové boty A'ja Wilson
A'One „Stone Mauve“
Basketbalové boty A'ja Wilson
Sleva 30 %
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Dámské běžecké tričko Dri-FIT s krátkým rukávem
Recyklované materiály
Nike Swift
Dámské běžecké tričko Dri-FIT s krátkým rukávem
Sleva 29 %
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Dámské volné žerzejové polo tričko s krajkou
Nike Sportswear
Dámské volné žerzejové polo tričko s krajkou
Sleva 30 %
Nike Sportswear Airreverent
Nike Sportswear Airreverent Dámský top s dlouhým rukávem
Nike Sportswear Airreverent
Dámský top s dlouhým rukávem
Sleva 30 %
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Dámské tričko Dri-FIT
Nike Pro Seamless
Dámské tričko Dri-FIT
Sleva 30 %
Jordan Skills
Jordan Skills Basketbalový míč Mini
Jordan Skills
Basketbalový míč Mini
Sleva 28 %
Nike One
Nike One Dámské dlouhé legíny s vysokým pasem.
Recyklované materiály
Nike One
Dámské dlouhé legíny s vysokým pasem.
Sleva 30 %
Nike Shox Z
Nike Shox Z Dámské boty
Nike Shox Z
Dámské boty
Sleva 30 %
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Dámské 20cm cyklistické kraťasy s vysokým pasem bez předního švu
Recyklované materiály
Nike Universa
Dámské 20cm cyklistické kraťasy s vysokým pasem bez předního švu
Sleva 30 %
Luka 5 „Luka Lifestyle“
Luka 5 „Luka Lifestyle“ Basketbalové boty
Luka 5 „Luka Lifestyle“
Basketbalové boty
Sleva 30 %
Nike Sportswear Club Essentials
Nike Sportswear Club Essentials Dámské tričko
Nike Sportswear Club Essentials
Dámské tričko
Sleva 30 %
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Dámské plisované kalhoty
Recyklované materiály
Nike Sportswear
Dámské plisované kalhoty
Sleva 30 %

Women's Nike Black Friday sale 2026: refresh your workout wardrobe

Whether you need new running shoes, cosy joggers or supportive leggings, the women's Nike Black Friday sale has you covered. From durable outdoor gear to handy accessories, there's something for every gym bag. Plus, premium fabrics and innovative features mean every piece is designed to support your workout goals.

Innovative technology that lasts

Want to know the secret behind the sweat-wicking properties of our activewear? It's our innovative Dri-FIT technology. We use smart micro-fibre construction to move sweat away from the skin and disperse it evenly over the surface of the fabric. This way, it can evaporate more quickly—helping you stay dry and comfortable. We also test it rigorously in our labs to make sure the quality lasts for the life of the garment, so there's no limit on how hard you train. In the women's Nike Black Friday sale, you'll find a range of apparel crafted with Nike Dri-FIT fabric, from running tops to gym shorts.

Your comfort takes first place

Get women's Nike Black Friday deals on clothing designed for all-day comfort. Whether you're stretching in a yoga class or cheering your team on from the stands, our gear is made to move with you. Super stretchy and lightweight fabrics let you move in all directions, while breathable materials help regulate your temperature. Meanwhile, elasticated waistbands and adjustable drawstrings give you a snug fit and move with you to maintain it. In chilly weather, pull on a hoodie crafted from cosy Nike Tech Fleece. The soft brushed texture has a heat-locking effect, while still being extremely slimline for warmth without the weight.

Smart organisation from your class to your commute

From sleek cross-body bags to roomy holdalls, we've got plenty of options for transporting your gear in our women's Nike Black Friday sale. If you've got a busy day ahead, choose a style with a slip pocket for your laptop and room for a change of shoes. Prefer travelling light? Compact options make it easy to grab your essentials and go. Meanwhile, cushioned straps ease the pressure on your shoulders, so you can keep moving for longer. Look out for branded metalwork and contrasting colour hardware for a premium pop.

Showcase your unique style

Everything in the women's Nike Black Friday sale is designed to look as good as it feels. Choose bold colours for a stand-out look, or pick a monochrome palette for timeless style. Striking prints make a big impact, especially when finished with our iconic Nike Swoosh in a contrasting colour. Look out for branded waistbands on shorts and leggings for extra detail. Looking for your perfect fit? Relaxed silhouettes are ideal for layering, while slim-fit options look sleek.

For a greener future

At Nike, we're committed to winning the race against climate change. That's why we use sustainable materials throughout our range, wherever possible. Think recycled polyester, spun from plastic bottles, fishing nets and old carpets diverted from landfill. It's all part of Nike's Move to Zero—our mission to reach net-zero waste and net-zero carbon emissions.