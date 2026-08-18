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  3. Elastické kalhoty a legíny

Tights & Leggings With Pockets

(30)
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Dámské 7/8 legíny s vysokým pasem bez předního švu
+1
Nejprodávanější
Nike Universa
Dámské 7/8 legíny s vysokým pasem bez předního švu
109,99 €
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Dámské 13cm cyklistické kraťasy s vysokým pasem bez předního švu
Nejprodávanější
Nike Universa
Dámské 13cm cyklistické kraťasy s vysokým pasem bez předního švu
69,99 €
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Dámské 7/8 běžecké legíny s vysokým pasem a kapsami
Nejprodávanější
Nike Swift
Dámské 7/8 běžecké legíny s vysokým pasem a kapsami
89,99 €
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Dámské 10cm přiléhavé běžecké kraťasy s vysokým pasem a kapsami
Nejprodávanější
Nike Swift
Dámské 10cm přiléhavé běžecké kraťasy s vysokým pasem a kapsami
64,99 €
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Dámské dlouhé legíny s vysokým pasem bez předního švu
+1
Nejprodávanější
Nike Zenvy
Dámské dlouhé legíny s vysokým pasem bez předního švu
99,99 €
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Dámské capri legíny s vysokým pasem
Nejprodávanější
Nike Zenvy
Dámské capri legíny s vysokým pasem
89,99 €
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Dámské 20cm cyklistické kraťasy s vysokým pasem bez předního švu
Recyklované materiály
Nike Universa
Dámské 20cm cyklistické kraťasy s vysokým pasem bez předního švu
Sleva 30 %
Nike One Seamless Front
Nike One Seamless Front Dámské dlouhé legíny s vysokým pasem.
+1
Nejprodávanější
Nike One Seamless Front
Dámské dlouhé legíny s vysokým pasem.
49,99 €
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Dámské 13cm cyklistické kraťasy s vysokým pasem
Nike Zenvy
Dámské 13cm cyklistické kraťasy s vysokým pasem
59,99 €
Nike One
Nike One Cyklistické 12,5cm kraťasy Dri-FIT pro větší děti (dívky)
Recyklované materiály
Nike One
Cyklistické 12,5cm kraťasy Dri-FIT pro větší děti (dívky)
27,99 €
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Dámské legíny Dri-FIT s vysokým pasem
Recyklované materiály
Jordan Sport
Dámské legíny Dri-FIT s vysokým pasem
59,99 €
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch Dámské 66cm legíny
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
Dámské 66cm legíny
119,99 €
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Dámské 15cm kraťasy Dri-FIT s vysokým pasem
Recyklované materiály
Jordan Sport
Dámské 15cm kraťasy Dri-FIT s vysokým pasem
49,99 €
Nike Mavn
Nike Mavn Dívčí legíny s vysokým pasem
Nike Mavn
Dívčí legíny s vysokým pasem
74,99 €
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Dámské 7/8 legíny s vysokým pasem bez předního švu
+3
Nike Zenvy
Dámské 7/8 legíny s vysokým pasem bez předního švu
99,99 €
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Dámské 10cm trailové běžecké kraťasy Dri-FIT s vysokým pasem
Recyklované materiály
Nike ACG
Dámské 10cm trailové běžecké kraťasy Dri-FIT s vysokým pasem
69,99 €
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Dámské legíny s rozšířenými nohavicemi, vysokým pasem a bez předního švu
Nike Zenvy
Dámské legíny s rozšířenými nohavicemi, vysokým pasem a bez předního švu
109,99 €
Nike One
Nike One Dívčí legíny Dri-FIT s rozšířenými nohavicemi
Nejprodávanější
Nike One
Dívčí legíny Dri-FIT s rozšířenými nohavicemi
34,99 €
Nike One
Nike One Legíny Dri-FIT s vysokým pasem pro větší děti (dívky)
Recyklované materiály
Nike One
Legíny Dri-FIT s vysokým pasem pro větší děti (dívky)
32,99 €
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Dámské 10cm přiléhavé běžecké kraťasy s vysokým pasem
Recyklované materiály
Nike Tempo
Dámské 10cm přiléhavé běžecké kraťasy s vysokým pasem
37,99 €
NikeCourt
NikeCourt Dámské tenisové kraťasy s kapsami Dri-FIT
Recyklované materiály
NikeCourt
Dámské tenisové kraťasy s kapsami Dri-FIT
44,99 €
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Pánské běžecké legíny Dri-FIT
Recyklované materiály
Nike Miler
Pánské běžecké legíny Dri-FIT
69,99 €
ACG Lava Loops
ACG Lava Loops Pánské legíny Dri-FIT ADV 1/2 na terénní běh
Recyklované materiály
ACG Lava Loops
Pánské legíny Dri-FIT ADV 1/2 na terénní běh
84,99 €
Nike Lunar Ray
Nike Lunar Ray Pánské běžecké legíny Dri-FIT ADV
Recyklované materiály
Nike Lunar Ray
Pánské běžecké legíny Dri-FIT ADV
109,99 €
Nike ACG „Lunar Ray“
Nike ACG „Lunar Ray“ Pánské legíny Dri-FIT ADV na terénní běh
Recyklované materiály
Nike ACG „Lunar Ray“
Pánské legíny Dri-FIT ADV na terénní běh
109,99 €
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Pánské běžecké legíny Dri-FIT ADV v poloviční délce
Recyklované materiály
Nike AeroSwift
Pánské běžecké legíny Dri-FIT ADV v poloviční délce
84,99 €
Nike One
Nike One Legíny Dri-FIT s rozšířenými nohavicemi pro větší děti (dívky)
Recyklované materiály
Nike One
Legíny Dri-FIT s rozšířenými nohavicemi pro větší děti (dívky)
44,99 €
Nike One
Nike One Dámské dlouhé legíny s vysokým pasem.
Recyklované materiály
Nike One
Dámské dlouhé legíny s vysokým pasem.
Sleva 30 %
Nike Pro Warm
Nike Pro Warm Pánské legíny
Recyklované materiály
Nike Pro Warm
Pánské legíny
Sleva 20 %
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Pánské fitness legíny Dri-FIT
Recyklované materiály
Nike Pro
Pánské fitness legíny Dri-FIT
Sleva 30 %
Nike ACG „Lunar Ray“
Nike ACG „Lunar Ray“ Pánské legíny Dri-FIT ADV na terénní běh
Recyklované materiály
Nike ACG „Lunar Ray“
Pánské legíny Dri-FIT ADV na terénní běh
109,99 €
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Pánské běžecké legíny Dri-FIT ADV v poloviční délce
Recyklované materiály
Nike AeroSwift
Pánské běžecké legíny Dri-FIT ADV v poloviční délce
84,99 €
Nike One
Nike One Legíny Dri-FIT s rozšířenými nohavicemi pro větší děti (dívky)
Recyklované materiály
Nike One
Legíny Dri-FIT s rozšířenými nohavicemi pro větší děti (dívky)
44,99 €
Nike One
Nike One Dámské dlouhé legíny s vysokým pasem.
Recyklované materiály
Nike One
Dámské dlouhé legíny s vysokým pasem.
Sleva 30 %
Nike Pro Warm
Nike Pro Warm Pánské legíny
Recyklované materiály
Nike Pro Warm
Pánské legíny
Sleva 20 %
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Pánské fitness legíny Dri-FIT
Recyklované materiály
Nike Pro
Pánské fitness legíny Dri-FIT
Sleva 30 %

Tights and leggings with pockets: move with freedom

Nike tights and leggings with pockets blend sportswear innovation and practical design. You need total freedom to push through your walls and our gym leggings with pockets deliver just that. They fit like a second skin and stretch in all directions, so you can deal with whatever your training throws at you.

Whether you're running a marathon or doing sprints, our workout leggings with pockets give you the support you need. These high-tech sports leggings compress your muscles to increase blood flow and reduce fatigue, so you can train harder, smarter and for longer. Our sports leggings with pockets let you keep all your essentials safely stored too, so you can stay focused on what matters.

All our designs are made with your performance in mind, and our world-class Dri-FIT leggings cleverly wick moisture away from the skin so you stay dry as you work up a sweat. Go for styles made with Nike Infinalon fabric for an extra layer of support, and high-waisted running tights for an ultra-flattering fit. Or, choose womens' sports leggings with pockets and punched mesh to increase airflow and help you smash your goals in total comfort.

What is the back pocket in leggings for?

The back pocket in leggings is a place to store your essentials, such as your keys or bank card, while you work out. Drop-in pockets are ideal for stuff you may want in a hurry, like your phone. Meanwhile, some leggings have zip-closed pockets that keep valuables secure. In our leggings, you'll find pockets in easy-access areas, including on the front of the leg or the back of the waistband.