|

      1. Oblečení
        2. /
      2. Mikiny S Kapucí A Mikiny Přes Hlavu

      Chelsea FC Mikiny s kapucí a mikiny přes hlavu

      Chelsea FC Travel
      Chelsea FC Travel Pánská flísová fotbalová mikina s kapucí
      Chelsea FC Travel
      Pánská flísová fotbalová mikina s kapucí
      Chelsea FC Club Fleece
      Chelsea FC Club Fleece Pánská mikina s kapucí
      Chelsea FC Club Fleece
      Pánská mikina s kapucí
      Chelsea FC Repeat
      Chelsea FC Repeat Mikina Nike Dri-FIT s kapucí a zipem po celé délce pro větší děti
      Chelsea FC Repeat
      Mikina Nike Dri-FIT s kapucí a zipem po celé délce pro větší děti
      69,99 €
      Chelsea FC
      Chelsea FC Pánská flísová fotbalová mikina s kapucí a polovičním zipem
      Vyprodáno
      Chelsea FC
      Pánská flísová fotbalová mikina s kapucí a polovičním zipem
      84,99 €
      Chelsea FC Club Fleece
      Chelsea FC Club Fleece Pánská mikina s kapucí
      Chelsea FC Club Fleece
      Pánská mikina s kapucí
      Chelsea FC Repeat
      Chelsea FC Repeat Pánská mikina Nike s kapucí a zipem po celé délce
      Udržitelné materiály
      Chelsea FC Repeat
      Pánská mikina Nike s kapucí a zipem po celé délce
      74,99 €
      Chelsea FC Academy Pro
      Chelsea FC Academy Pro Fotbalová mikina s kapucí Nike Dri-FIT pro malé děti
      Udržitelné materiály
      Chelsea FC Academy Pro
      Fotbalová mikina s kapucí Nike Dri-FIT pro malé děti
      Chelsea FC
      Chelsea FC Dámská mikina Nike Dri-FIT s kapucí
      Udržitelné materiály
      Chelsea FC
      Dámská mikina Nike Dri-FIT s kapucí
      Chelsea FC Club Fleece
      Chelsea FC Club Fleece Mikina s kapucí a zipem po celé délce pro větší děti
      Chelsea FC Club Fleece
      Mikina s kapucí a zipem po celé délce pro větší děti

      Chelsea hoodies & sweatshirts: bring the heat

      What does it mean to be a Chelsea fan? The team's followers have one thing in common: showing their unwavering support at every opportunity. It's now easier than ever to rep your team colours with pride, thanks to our Chelsea F.C. hoodies. These hoodies and sweatshirts are fit for the pros—expect to see the club's iconic lion crest alongside our statement Swoosh.

      Our Chelsea sweatshirts and zip-up hoodies are the perfect partners for chilly outdoor games. Look out for designs with roomy hoods to keep your head and ears covered, or choose options made from soft fleece fabrics that trap heat inside. If you struggle to keep your hands warm in the stands, a Chelsea sweatshirt with added pockets is a must.

      Training with your own squad? We've got plenty of options designed with our Dri-FIT technology, moving sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation. Pull them on over your team strip to build heat during warm-ups before the action begins. They're great for cool-downs as well—helping to protect your muscles after a training session.