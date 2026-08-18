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Chelsea Jackets & Coats 22/23

(6)
Chelsea FC
Chelsea FC Bunda Nike Football s kapucí a syntetickou výplní pro větší děti
Chelsea FC
Bunda Nike Football s kapucí a syntetickou výplní pro větší děti
94,99 €
Chelsea FC Academy Pro
Chelsea FC Academy Pro Fotbalová bunda Nike Storm-FIT do deště s kapucí pro větší děti
Recyklované materiály
Chelsea FC Academy Pro
Fotbalová bunda Nike Storm-FIT do deště s kapucí pro větší děti
84,99 €
Chelsea FC Strike
Chelsea FC Strike Pleteninová fotbalová tepláková souprava Nike Dri-FIT pro větší děti
Recyklované materiály
Chelsea FC Strike
Pleteninová fotbalová tepláková souprava Nike Dri-FIT pro větší děti
109,99 €
Chelsea FC Windrunner
Chelsea FC Windrunner Dámská tkaná UV bunda Nike Football
Recyklované materiály
Chelsea FC Windrunner
Dámská tkaná UV bunda Nike Football
109,99 €
Chelsea FC Strike
Chelsea FC Strike Pleteninová fotbalová sportovní souprava Nike Dri-FIT pro malé děti
Recyklované materiály
Chelsea FC Strike
Pleteninová fotbalová sportovní souprava Nike Dri-FIT pro malé děti
79,99 €
Chelsea FC
Chelsea FC Pánská fotbalová sportovní bunda Nike Total 90
Recyklované materiály
Chelsea FC
Pánská fotbalová sportovní bunda Nike Total 90
Sleva 30 %

Chelsea jackets: not just for match days

One of London's top-rated Premier League clubs, Chelsea F.C. is known for its signature blue and white strips—earning it the nickname "The Blues". Continuing that legacy, our Chelsea F.C. jackets come in the same iconic colourway for the new season, updated with subtle branded touches and bold away kit alternatives.

Our range of Chelsea coats has something for every fan, whether you prefer hooded designs for extra warmth or water-repellent styles to protect you from the elements. Keep your cool during nail-biting moments in Dri-FIT fabrics that wick away sweat. Or go for Storm-FIT styles that are ready for any weather—because nothing should come between you and the beautiful game.

Our Chelsea F.C. jackets aren't just designed to be worn on the sidelines. They're equipped for action, thanks to lightweight mesh linings and streamlined fits that allow you to focus on the task at hand—whether that's dribbling or defending. We're also making them with more recycled fabrics than ever, in line with our commitment to sustainability.