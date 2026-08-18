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Nike Black Friday golf 2026

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Nike Alate Minimalist
Nike Alate Minimalist Dámská sportovní podprsenka s vycpávkami a lehkou oporou
Recyklované materiály
Nike Alate Minimalist
Dámská sportovní podprsenka s vycpávkami a lehkou oporou
Sleva 29 %
Nike Victory
Nike Victory Dámské golfové pološaty Dri-FIT
Recyklované materiály
Nike Victory
Dámské golfové pološaty Dri-FIT
Sleva 30 %
Nike Club
Nike Club Nestrukturovaná kšiltovka Golf Dri-FIT
Recyklované materiály
Nike Club
Nestrukturovaná kšiltovka Golf Dri-FIT
Sleva 28 %
Jordan Spizike G
Jordan Spizike G Golfové boty
Jordan Spizike G
Golfové boty
Sleva 30 %
Nike Dri-FIT
Nike Dri-FIT Pánské golfové kraťasy
Nike Dri-FIT
Pánské golfové kraťasy
Sleva 30 %
Nike Golf Club
Nike Golf Club Dámské golfové šaty Dri-FIT bez podšívky
Recyklované materiály
Nike Golf Club
Dámské golfové šaty Dri-FIT bez podšívky
Sleva 30 %
Nike
Nike Pánské golfové tričko s volným střihem
Nike
Pánské golfové tričko s volným střihem
Sleva 30 %
Nike Fairway Fresh
Nike Fairway Fresh Pánská golfová polokošile Dri-FIT s krátkým rukávem a volným střihem
Recyklované materiály
Nike Fairway Fresh
Pánská golfová polokošile Dri-FIT s krátkým rukávem a volným střihem
Sleva 30 %
Jordan Utility 2.0
Jordan Utility 2.0 Golfový ručník
Jordan Utility 2.0
Golfový ručník
Sleva 30 %
Nike Tour
Nike Tour Pánské 20cm golfové chino kraťasy
Recyklované materiály
Nike Tour
Pánské 20cm golfové chino kraťasy
Sleva 30 %
Nike Air Max '95 G
Nike Air Max '95 G Golfové boty
Nike Air Max '95 G
Golfové boty
Sleva 30 %
Nike Infinity Tour 2 GORE-TEX
Nike Infinity Tour 2 GORE-TEX Pánské voděodolné golfové boty
Nike Infinity Tour 2 GORE-TEX
Pánské voděodolné golfové boty
Sleva 30 %
Nike Golf Club
Nike Golf Club Dámské golfové kalhoty Dri-FIT
Recyklované materiály
Nike Golf Club
Dámské golfové kalhoty Dri-FIT
Sleva 30 %
Nike Velocity
Nike Velocity Pánské golfové kalhoty s pěti kapsami
Recyklované materiály
Nike Velocity
Pánské golfové kalhoty s pěti kapsami
Sleva 30 %
Nike Par
Nike Par Pánská golfová polokošile Dri-FIT
Recyklované materiály
Nike Par
Pánská golfová polokošile Dri-FIT
Sleva 30 %
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Pánská golfová polokošile
Recyklované materiály
Jordan Sport
Pánská golfová polokošile
Sleva 30 %
Nike Fairway Fresh
Nike Fairway Fresh Pánská volnější golfová mikina Therma-FIT s kapucí
Nike Fairway Fresh
Pánská volnější golfová mikina Therma-FIT s kapucí
Sleva 30 %
Nike Fairway Fresh
Nike Fairway Fresh Pánská volná golfová polokošile Dri-FIT s dlouhým rukávem
Nike Fairway Fresh
Pánská volná golfová polokošile Dri-FIT s dlouhým rukávem
Sleva 30 %
Nike Tartan
Nike Tartan Pánský volný golfový top
Nike Tartan
Pánský volný golfový top
Sleva 30 %
Jordan Air Rev
Jordan Air Rev Golfové boty
Jordan Air Rev
Golfové boty
Sleva 30 %
Nike Tailored Performance
Nike Tailored Performance Pánská golfová polokošile Dri-FIT
Recyklované materiály
Nike Tailored Performance
Pánská golfová polokošile Dri-FIT
Sleva 30 %
Nike Club
Nike Club Kšiltovka Golf Tartan
Recyklované materiály
Nike Club
Kšiltovka Golf Tartan
Sleva 29 %
Nike Velocity
Nike Velocity Pánská golfová mikina Therma-FIT s polovičním zipem
Recyklované materiály
Nike Velocity
Pánská golfová mikina Therma-FIT s polovičním zipem
Sleva 30 %
Nike Tailored Performance
Nike Tailored Performance Pánská golfová mikina s kulatým výstřihem
Nike Tailored Performance
Pánská golfová mikina s kulatým výstřihem
Sleva 30 %
Nike NEXT% TOUR 3
Nike NEXT% TOUR 3 Golfové boty
Nike NEXT% TOUR 3
Golfové boty
Sleva 30 %
Nike Fairway Fresh
Nike Fairway Fresh Pánské golfové kraťasy Dri-FIT
Recyklované materiály
Nike Fairway Fresh
Pánské golfové kraťasy Dri-FIT
Sleva 30 %
Nike Par
Nike Par Pánská golfová polokošile Dri-FIT
Recyklované materiály
Nike Par
Pánská golfová polokošile Dri-FIT
Sleva 30 %
Nike Fairway Fresh
Nike Fairway Fresh Pánská volnější golfová vesta do větru Dri-FIT
Recyklované materiály
Nike Fairway Fresh
Pánská volnější golfová vesta do větru Dri-FIT
Sleva 30 %
Nike Fairway Fresh
Nike Fairway Fresh Pánský golfový svetr s kulatým výstřihem
Nike Fairway Fresh
Pánský golfový svetr s kulatým výstřihem
Sleva 30 %
Nike Tailored Performance
Nike Tailored Performance Pánské golfové kraťasy Nike Dri-FIT
Recyklované materiály
Nike Tailored Performance
Pánské golfové kraťasy Nike Dri-FIT
Sleva 30 %
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Pánská golfová vesta
Recyklované materiály
Jordan Sport
Pánská golfová vesta
Sleva 30 %
Nike Tailored Performance Tartan
Nike Tailored Performance Tartan Pánská golfová polokošile Dri-FIT
Recyklované materiály
Nike Tailored Performance Tartan
Pánská golfová polokošile Dri-FIT
Sleva 30 %
Nike Golf Club
Nike Golf Club Dámská volná golfová sukně Dri-FIT
Recyklované materiály
Nike Golf Club
Dámská volná golfová sukně Dri-FIT
Sleva 30 %
Nike Tailored Performance
Nike Tailored Performance Pánská golfová polokošile Dri-FIT
Recyklované materiály
Nike Tailored Performance
Pánská golfová polokošile Dri-FIT
Sleva 30 %
Nike Fairway Fresh
Nike Fairway Fresh Pánské golfové kalhoty Dri-FIT ve volném střihu
Recyklované materiály
Nike Fairway Fresh
Pánské golfové kalhoty Dri-FIT ve volném střihu
Sleva 30 %
Nike Tailored Performance
Nike Tailored Performance Pánská golfová polokošile Dri-FIT
Recyklované materiály
Nike Tailored Performance
Pánská golfová polokošile Dri-FIT
Sleva 30 %
Nike Par
Nike Par Pánská golfová mikina s kapucí Therma-FIT
Recyklované materiály
Nike Par
Pánská golfová mikina s kapucí Therma-FIT
Sleva 30 %
Nike Par
Nike Par Pánské golfové kalhoty Dri-FIT
Recyklované materiály
Nike Par
Pánské golfové kalhoty Dri-FIT
Sleva 30 %
Nike Par
Nike Par Pánská golfová polokošile Dri-FIT
Recyklované materiály
Nike Par
Pánská golfová polokošile Dri-FIT
Sleva 30 %
Nike Tartan
Nike Tartan Pánská volná golfová bunda
Recyklované materiály
Nike Tartan
Pánská volná golfová bunda
Sleva 30 %
Nike Par
Nike Par Pánská golfová mikina Therma-FIT s polovičním zipem
Recyklované materiály
Nike Par
Pánská golfová mikina Therma-FIT s polovičním zipem
Sleva 30 %
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Pánský golfový top Dri-FIT se čtvrtinovým zipem
Jordan Sport
Pánský golfový top Dri-FIT se čtvrtinovým zipem
Sleva 30 %
Nike Victory
Nike Victory Dámská polokošile Dri-FIT s dlouhým rukávem
Recyklované materiály
Nike Victory
Dámská polokošile Dri-FIT s dlouhým rukávem
Sleva 30 %
Nike Par
Nike Par Pánská golfová polokošile Dri-FIT
Recyklované materiály
Nike Par
Pánská golfová polokošile Dri-FIT
Sleva 30 %

Nike Black Friday golf sale: experience total comfort

Explore our Nike Black Friday golf sale now for high-quality gear. From gilets and jackets to shoes and caps, each piece is designed to help you play at your best.

Upgrade your footwear with our Nike Black Friday golf shoe deals. Shoes with Nike React foam deliver a smooth, bouncy stride without weighing you down. Plus, shoes with external heel counters stabilise your stance as you transition into your downswing. When the mercury drops, choose tops, jackets and gilets made with Nike Therma-FIT ADV technology. The cosy fabric manages your body's natural heat, so you stay warmer outdoors. And when the game heats up, look for trousers, skirts, and shorts with Nike Dri-FIT technology. This sweat-wicking material keeps you dry and comfortable, so you can play without distractions.

You'll also find lightweight, durable gloves in our Nike Black Friday golf sale. Made from stretchy fabrics, they'll let you move naturally – and play in comfort. So, check out our Nike Black Friday golf deals today and refresh your kit.