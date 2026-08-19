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Nike Black Friday Basketbal 2026

Sabrina 3 „Three“
Sabrina 3 „Three“ Basketbalové boty
Sabrina 3 „Three“
Basketbalové boty
Sleva 30 %
Sabrina 3
Sabrina 3 Basketbalové boty
Sabrina 3
Basketbalové boty
Sleva 30 %
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Dámské 20cm kraťasy
Recyklované materiály
Nike Pro 365
Dámské 20cm kraťasy
Sleva 29 %
Nike G.T. Cut 4 „Rob Dillingham“
Nike G.T. Cut 4 „Rob Dillingham“ Basketbalové boty
Nike G.T. Cut 4 „Rob Dillingham“
Basketbalové boty
Sleva 30 %
Nike G.T. Cut 4
Nike G.T. Cut 4 Basketbalové boty
Nike G.T. Cut 4
Basketbalové boty
Sleva 30 %
Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers Pánské tričko Nike NBA
Los Angeles Lakers
Pánské tričko Nike NBA
Sleva 30 %
LeBron XXIII „Motor King“
LeBron XXIII „Motor King“ Basketbalové boty
LeBron XXIII „Motor King“
Basketbalové boty
Sleva 30 %
Nike Dominate 8P
Nike Dominate 8P Basketbalový míč
Nike Dominate 8P
Basketbalový míč
Sleva 28 %
A'One „Stone Mauve“
A'One „Stone Mauve“ Basketbalové boty A'ja Wilson
A'One „Stone Mauve“
Basketbalové boty A'ja Wilson
Sleva 30 %
Memphis Grizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies Pánské tričko Nike NBA
Memphis Grizzlies
Pánské tričko Nike NBA
Sleva 30 %
Sabrina 3 „WNBA 30th“
Sabrina 3 „WNBA 30th“ Basketbalové boty
Sabrina 3 „WNBA 30th“
Basketbalové boty
Sleva 30 %
Giannis Freak 7 „Light Aqua“
Giannis Freak 7 „Light Aqua“ Basketbalové boty
Giannis Freak 7 „Light Aqua“
Basketbalové boty
Sleva 30 %
Nike Everyday Playground 8P
Nike Everyday Playground 8P Basketbalový míč (vyfouknutý)
Právě dorazilo
Nike Everyday Playground 8P
Basketbalový míč (vyfouknutý)
Sleva 30 %
KD18 „International Blue“
KD18 „International Blue“ Basketbalové boty
Vyprodáno
KD18 „International Blue“
Basketbalové boty
Sleva 30 %
Nike G.T. Cut 4 „Jordan Poole“
Nike G.T. Cut 4 „Jordan Poole“ Basketbalové boty
Nike G.T. Cut 4 „Jordan Poole“
Basketbalové boty
Sleva 30 %
Nike G.T. Cut 4 „WNBA 30th“
Nike G.T. Cut 4 „WNBA 30th“ Basketbalové boty
Nike G.T. Cut 4 „WNBA 30th“
Basketbalové boty
Sleva 30 %
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers 2022/23 Association Edition
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers 2022/23 Association Edition Pánský dres Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman
Recyklované materiály
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers 2022/23 Association Edition
Pánský dres Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman
Sleva 30 %
Chicago Bulls Essential
Chicago Bulls Essential Pánské tričko Nike NBA
Chicago Bulls Essential
Pánské tričko Nike NBA
Sleva 30 %
Nike
Nike Pánské basketbalové tričko
Nike
Pánské basketbalové tričko
Sleva 30 %
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Pánské síťované 13cm basketbalové kraťasy Nike Dri-FIT
Recyklované materiály
Nike Standard Issue
Pánské síťované 13cm basketbalové kraťasy Nike Dri-FIT
Sleva 30 %
NBA Essential
NBA Essential Pánské tričko NBA Nike
NBA Essential
Pánské tričko NBA Nike
Sleva 30 %
Boston Celtics Courtside
Boston Celtics Courtside Pánské tričko Jordan '85 NBA Statement
Boston Celtics Courtside
Pánské tričko Jordan '85 NBA Statement
Sleva 30 %
LeBron
LeBron Pánské tričko Nike NBA
LeBron
Pánské tričko Nike NBA
Sleva 30 %
Nike
Nike Pánské basketbalové tričko
Nike
Pánské basketbalové tričko
Sleva 30 %

Nike Black Friday basketball jerseys 2025: show your colours

Nothing says urban cool like a basketball jersey. Whether you're courtside or in the park, nothing shows your passion more than an iconic NBA jersey in your team's colours. Whatever your allegiance, each jersey has one common theme – Nike's dedication to innovation. A case in point is our Dri-FIT technology – it wicks away sweat from the skin, making for quick evaporation to keep you dry and comfortable. And with our Nike Black Friday basketball promo, now's the time to refresh your gear.

And when regular high tops just don't cut it, go for basketball shoes every time. Behind every classic Nike design – from Jordans to LeBrons – there's a whole lot of technology going on inside. From lightweight, breathable materials for total wearer comfort to the inner support and cushioning for protection and safety. We've developed traction control sole grips for rapid stop-starts to assist on court and lace innovations to keep the foot securely in place. It's no wonder that all the best players love these shoes. Take advantage of our Nike Black Friday basketball deals on jerseys and shoes and net yourself a bargain.