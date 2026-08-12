Women's Nike Black Friday Deals 2026

(427)
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Loose Mid-Rise Satin Trousers
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear
Women's Loose Mid-Rise Satin Trousers
30% off
Nike Swim HydraStrong Essential
Nike Swim HydraStrong Essential Women's Spiderback One-Piece
Nike Swim HydraStrong Essential
Women's Spiderback One-Piece
30% off
Nike Zoom Rival Jump Glam
Nike Zoom Rival Jump Glam Athletics Jumping Spikes
Nike Zoom Rival Jump Glam
Athletics Jumping Spikes
30% off
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Women's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Women's Shoes
30% off
Nike Air Max 270
Nike Air Max 270 Women's Shoes
Nike Air Max 270
Women's Shoes
30% off
Sabrina 3 'Three'
Sabrina 3 'Three' Basketball Shoes
Sabrina 3 'Three'
Basketball Shoes
30% off
Nike Zoom Vomero 5
Nike Zoom Vomero 5 Men's shoes
Nike Zoom Vomero 5
Men's shoes
30% off
Sabrina 3
Sabrina 3 Basketball Shoes
Sabrina 3
Basketball Shoes
30% off
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Support Lightly Lined Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's High-Support Lightly Lined Sports Bra
30% off
Nike Air Max 90 Drift
Nike Air Max 90 Drift Men's shoes
Nike Air Max 90 Drift
Men's shoes
30% off
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX Women's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX
Women's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
30% off
Nike Court Vision Alta
Nike Court Vision Alta Women's Shoes
Nike Court Vision Alta
Women's Shoes
30% off
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit Women's Tight Long-Sleeve Ribbed Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit
Women's Tight Long-Sleeve Ribbed Top
30% off
Nike Pegasus Plus
Nike Pegasus Plus Women's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Pegasus Plus
Women's Road Running Shoes
30% off
Nike Flex Train
Nike Flex Train Women's Workout Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Flex Train
Women's Workout Shoes
30% off
Nike Zoom Vapor 12 PRM
Nike Zoom Vapor 12 PRM Women's Clay Court Tennis Shoes
Nike Zoom Vapor 12 PRM
Women's Clay Court Tennis Shoes
30% off
Nike Air Max Moto 2K SE
Nike Air Max Moto 2K SE Women's Shoes
Nike Air Max Moto 2K SE
Women's Shoes
30% off
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite LV8
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite LV8 Firm-Ground Football Boot
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite LV8
Firm-Ground Football Boot
30% off
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Elite
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Elite Firm-Ground Football Boot
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Elite
Firm-Ground Football Boot
30% off
Giannis Freak 7 'Light Aqua'
Giannis Freak 7 'Light Aqua' Basketball Shoes
Giannis Freak 7 'Light Aqua'
Basketball Shoes
30% off
Nike Fly
Nike Fly Unstructured Cap
Nike Fly
Unstructured Cap
30% off
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite LV8
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite LV8 Firm-Ground Football Boot
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite LV8
Firm-Ground Football Boot
30% off
Jordan Spizike Low
Jordan Spizike Low Older Kids' Shoes
Jordan Spizike Low
Older Kids' Shoes
30% off
Nike Alate Minimalist
Nike Alate Minimalist Women's Light-Support Padded Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Alate Minimalist
Women's Light-Support Padded Sports Bra
29% off
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite 'Erling Haaland'
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite 'Erling Haaland' Firm-Ground Football Boot
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite 'Erling Haaland'
Firm-Ground Football Boot
30% off
ACG Smith Summit
ACG Smith Summit Women's Zip-Off Trousers
Recycled Materials
ACG Smith Summit
Women's Zip-Off Trousers
30% off
Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature
Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature
Women's Shoes
30% off
Nike One
Nike One Women's Therma-FIT Mid-Rise Fleece Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's Therma-FIT Mid-Rise Fleece Trousers
30% off
Nike Indy Light-Support
Nike Indy Light-Support Women's Padded Adjustable Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Indy Light-Support
Women's Padded Adjustable Sports Bra
29% off
Nike Victory
Nike Victory Women's Dri-FIT Golf Polo Dress
Recycled Materials
Nike Victory
Women's Dri-FIT Golf Polo Dress
30% off
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts (Plus Size)
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro 365
Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts (Plus Size)
30% off
Nike Vapor 12
Nike Vapor 12 Women's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
Nike Vapor 12
Women's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
30% off
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Jordan Poole'
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Jordan Poole' Basketball Shoes
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Jordan Poole'
Basketball Shoes
30% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Tight Ribbed Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Women's Tight Ribbed Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
30% off
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
30% off
Sabrina 3 'WNBA 30th'
Sabrina 3 'WNBA 30th' Basketball Shoes
Sabrina 3 'WNBA 30th'
Basketball Shoes
30% off
Nike One Fitted
Nike One Fitted Women's
Recycled Materials
Nike One Fitted
Women's
30% off
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Women's Trousers
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Women's Trousers
30% off
Air Jordan OG
Air Jordan OG Women's Shoes
Air Jordan OG
Women's Shoes
30% off
Nike United Phantom 6 High Elite
Nike United Phantom 6 High Elite Firm-Ground Football Boot
Nike United Phantom 6 High Elite
Firm-Ground Football Boot
30% off
Luka 5 'Luka Lifestyle'
Luka 5 'Luka Lifestyle' Basketball Shoes
Luka 5 'Luka Lifestyle'
Basketball Shoes
30% off
Nike Romaleos 4
Nike Romaleos 4 Weightlifting Shoes
Nike Romaleos 4
Weightlifting Shoes
30% off
A'One 'Stone Mauve'
A'One 'Stone Mauve' A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
A'One 'Stone Mauve'
A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
30% off
Nike ACG Ultrafly Trail
Nike ACG Ultrafly Trail Trail-Racing Shoes
Nike ACG Ultrafly Trail
Trail-Racing Shoes
30% off
Nike Swift Breathe
Nike Swift Breathe Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift Breathe
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
29% off
Nike Vapor Pro 3 Premium
Nike Vapor Pro 3 Premium Women's Clay Court Tennis Shoes
Nike Vapor Pro 3 Premium
Women's Clay Court Tennis Shoes
30% off
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Air Jordan 1 Mid Women's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Women's Shoes
30% off
Nike P-6000 SE
Nike P-6000 SE Women's Shoes
Nike P-6000 SE
Women's Shoes
30% off
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite 'Erling Haaland'
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite 'Erling Haaland' Firm-Ground Football Boot
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite 'Erling Haaland'
Firm-Ground Football Boot
30% off
ACG Smith Summit
ACG Smith Summit Women's Zip-Off Trousers
Recycled Materials
ACG Smith Summit
Women's Zip-Off Trousers
30% off
Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature
Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature
Women's Shoes
30% off
Nike One
Nike One Women's Therma-FIT Mid-Rise Fleece Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's Therma-FIT Mid-Rise Fleece Trousers
30% off
Nike Indy Light-Support
Nike Indy Light-Support Women's Padded Adjustable Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Indy Light-Support
Women's Padded Adjustable Sports Bra
29% off
Nike Victory
Nike Victory Women's Dri-FIT Golf Polo Dress
Recycled Materials
Nike Victory
Women's Dri-FIT Golf Polo Dress
30% off
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts (Plus Size)
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro 365
Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts (Plus Size)
30% off
Nike Vapor 12
Nike Vapor 12 Women's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
Nike Vapor 12
Women's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
30% off
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Jordan Poole'
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Jordan Poole' Basketball Shoes
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Jordan Poole'
Basketball Shoes
30% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Tight Ribbed Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Women's Tight Ribbed Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
30% off
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
30% off
Sabrina 3 'WNBA 30th'
Sabrina 3 'WNBA 30th' Basketball Shoes
Sabrina 3 'WNBA 30th'
Basketball Shoes
30% off
Nike One Fitted
Nike One Fitted Women's
Recycled Materials
Nike One Fitted
Women's
30% off
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Women's Trousers
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Women's Trousers
30% off
Air Jordan OG
Air Jordan OG Women's Shoes
Air Jordan OG
Women's Shoes
30% off
Nike United Phantom 6 High Elite
Nike United Phantom 6 High Elite Firm-Ground Football Boot
Nike United Phantom 6 High Elite
Firm-Ground Football Boot
30% off
Luka 5 'Luka Lifestyle'
Luka 5 'Luka Lifestyle' Basketball Shoes
Luka 5 'Luka Lifestyle'
Basketball Shoes
30% off
Nike Romaleos 4
Nike Romaleos 4 Weightlifting Shoes
Nike Romaleos 4
Weightlifting Shoes
30% off
A'One 'Stone Mauve'
A'One 'Stone Mauve' A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
A'One 'Stone Mauve'
A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
30% off
Nike ACG Ultrafly Trail
Nike ACG Ultrafly Trail Trail-Racing Shoes
Nike ACG Ultrafly Trail
Trail-Racing Shoes
30% off
Nike Swift Breathe
Nike Swift Breathe Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift Breathe
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
29% off
Nike Vapor Pro 3 Premium
Nike Vapor Pro 3 Premium Women's Clay Court Tennis Shoes
Nike Vapor Pro 3 Premium
Women's Clay Court Tennis Shoes
30% off
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Air Jordan 1 Mid Women's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Women's Shoes
30% off
Nike P-6000 SE
Nike P-6000 SE Women's Shoes
Nike P-6000 SE
Women's Shoes
30% off

Women's Nike Black Friday sale 2026: refresh your workout wardrobe

Whether you need new running shoes, cosy joggers or supportive leggings, the women's Nike Black Friday sale has you covered. From durable outdoor gear to handy accessories, there's something for every gym bag. Plus, premium fabrics and innovative features mean every piece is designed to support your workout goals.

Innovative technology that lasts

Want to know the secret behind the sweat-wicking properties of our activewear? It's our innovative Dri-FIT technology. We use smart micro-fibre construction to move sweat away from the skin and disperse it evenly over the surface of the fabric. This way, it can evaporate more quickly—helping you stay dry and comfortable. We also test it rigorously in our labs to make sure the quality lasts for the life of the garment, so there's no limit on how hard you train. In the women's Nike Black Friday sale, you'll find a range of apparel crafted with Nike Dri-FIT fabric, from running tops to gym shorts.

Your comfort takes first place

Get women's Nike Black Friday deals on clothing designed for all-day comfort. Whether you're stretching in a yoga class or cheering your team on from the stands, our gear is made to move with you. Super stretchy and lightweight fabrics let you move in all directions, while breathable materials help regulate your temperature. Meanwhile, elasticated waistbands and adjustable drawstrings give you a snug fit and move with you to maintain it. In chilly weather, pull on a hoodie crafted from cosy Nike Tech Fleece. The soft brushed texture has a heat-locking effect, while still being extremely slimline for warmth without the weight.

Smart organisation from your class to your commute

From sleek cross-body bags to roomy holdalls, we've got plenty of options for transporting your gear in our women's Nike Black Friday sale. If you've got a busy day ahead, choose a style with a slip pocket for your laptop and room for a change of shoes. Prefer travelling light? Compact options make it easy to grab your essentials and go. Meanwhile, cushioned straps ease the pressure on your shoulders, so you can keep moving for longer. Look out for branded metalwork and contrasting colour hardware for a premium pop.

Showcase your unique style

Everything in the women's Nike Black Friday sale is designed to look as good as it feels. Choose bold colours for a stand-out look, or pick a monochrome palette for timeless style. Striking prints make a big impact, especially when finished with our iconic Nike Swoosh in a contrasting colour. Look out for branded waistbands on shorts and leggings for extra detail. Looking for your perfect fit? Relaxed silhouettes are ideal for layering, while slim-fit options look sleek.