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Women's Nike Black Friday Clothing Sale 2026

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Nike One Fitted
Nike One Fitted Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike One Fitted
Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
30% off
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit Women's Tight Long-Sleeve Ribbed Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit
Women's Tight Long-Sleeve Ribbed Top
30% off
ACG Smith Summit
ACG Smith Summit Women's Zip-Off Trousers
Recycled Materials
ACG Smith Summit
Women's Zip-Off Trousers
30% off
Nike One
Nike One Women's Therma-FIT Mid-Rise Fleece Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's Therma-FIT Mid-Rise Fleece Trousers
30% off
Nike Victory
Nike Victory Women's Dri-FIT Golf Polo Dress
Recycled Materials
Nike Victory
Women's Dri-FIT Golf Polo Dress
30% off
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts (Plus Size)
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro 365
Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts (Plus Size)
30% off
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
30% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Tight Ribbed Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Women's Tight Ribbed Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
30% off
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Women's Trousers
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Women's Trousers
30% off
Nike One Fitted
Nike One Fitted Women's
Recycled Materials
Nike One Fitted
Women's
30% off
Nike Swift Breathe
Nike Swift Breathe Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift Breathe
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
29% off
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit Women's Slim Wide-Ribbed Cardigan
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit
Women's Slim Wide-Ribbed Cardigan
30% off
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
30% off
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
30% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Dri-FIT Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Dri-FIT Tank Top
30% off
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's Dri-FIT T-Shirt
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's Dri-FIT T-Shirt
30% off
Nike One
Nike One Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts
30% off
Nike Sportswear Classic
Nike Sportswear Classic Women's Oversized T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear Classic
Women's Oversized T-Shirt
30% off
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit Women's Mid-Rise Tight Ribbed Skort
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit
Women's Mid-Rise Tight Ribbed Skort
30% off
Jordan Essentials
Jordan Essentials Women's Tank Top
Jordan Essentials
Women's Tank Top
30% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Oversized Jersey
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Oversized Jersey
30% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
T-Shirt
30% off
Nike One
Nike One Women's Medium-Support Padded Adjustable Sports Bra Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's Medium-Support Padded Adjustable Sports Bra Tank Top
30% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's T-shirt
Just In
Nike Sportswear
Women's T-shirt
30% off

Women's Nike Black Friday clothing 2026: smash your goals

Get your favourites for less in the Nike Black Friday women's clothing sale. Whether you're tackling a long run or stepping onto the tennis court, we've got you covered with deals on our high-performance apparel. Discover everything from supportive sports bras to leggings that flex with you.

Stay cool for longer

When your workout heats up, you can keep your cool in fabrics that offer superior ventilation. Look out for trousers and tops that come with mesh panels for maximum airflow. For more intense sessions, opt for styles made with Nike Dri-FIT technology. It wicks sweat away from the skin, so it can evaporate fast—helping you stay dry and fresh. And when the temperature drops, keep moving in clothing made with Nike Therma-FIT fabric. It's designed to retain body heat, so your muscles stay warm and cosy. Heading outdoors? Don't let the rain interrupt your training. Our weatherproof running jackets and windbreakers, made with Nike Storm-FIT fabric, keep the water out and lock warmth in.

Find your comfort zone

In our women's clothing Nike Black Friday sale, it's easy to find your perfect fit. Look for curved joggers that taper at the bottom for a clean look that shows off your trainers. Or if you prefer a roomy fit, opt for styles with pleats at the front that add volume. Need something that's squat-proof and gym-friendly? Choose leggings with an extra-wide waistband that helps them stay put, even during the toughest workouts. And when it's time to layer up, our reversible jackets, gilets and long-sleeved crop tops are ideal for mixing and matching.

Stretch your limits

Get Nike Black Friday women's clothing deals on your favourite yoga pieces. Made with breathable and lightweight materials, our stretchy gear is designed to move with you—so nothing holds you back on the mat. Discover super-soft leggings, biker shorts and sports bras that feel like a second skin. And for high-performance flexibility that lasts wash after wash, look out for clothes crafted with InfinaSmooth technology.

Details that make a difference

At Nike, we know details matter when it comes to great performance. That's why we design our leggings and shorts with handy pockets—ideal for stashing your valuables when you're on the move. When it comes to supportive gym bras, you'll find a range of options in the women's Nike Black Friday clothing sale. Choose padded or non-padded styles, depending on the coverage you need. From light support for easy stretching to high-impact bras for running, there's a range of support levels to suit every athlete and every discipline. You can also find maternity bras that are designed to flex with your changing shape and give you the support you need.