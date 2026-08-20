Women's Nike Black Friday clothing 2026: smash your goals
Get your favourites for less in the Nike Black Friday women's clothing sale. Whether you're tackling a long run or stepping onto the tennis court, we've got you covered with deals on our high-performance apparel. Discover everything from supportive sports bras to leggings that flex with you.
Stay cool for longer
When your workout heats up, you can keep your cool in fabrics that offer superior ventilation. Look out for trousers and tops that come with mesh panels for maximum airflow. For more intense sessions, opt for styles made with Nike Dri-FIT technology. It wicks sweat away from the skin, so it can evaporate fast—helping you stay dry and fresh. And when the temperature drops, keep moving in clothing made with Nike Therma-FIT fabric. It's designed to retain body heat, so your muscles stay warm and cosy. Heading outdoors? Don't let the rain interrupt your training. Our weatherproof running jackets and windbreakers, made with Nike Storm-FIT fabric, keep the water out and lock warmth in.
Find your comfort zone
In our women's clothing Nike Black Friday sale, it's easy to find your perfect fit. Look for curved joggers that taper at the bottom for a clean look that shows off your trainers. Or if you prefer a roomy fit, opt for styles with pleats at the front that add volume. Need something that's squat-proof and gym-friendly? Choose leggings with an extra-wide waistband that helps them stay put, even during the toughest workouts. And when it's time to layer up, our reversible jackets, gilets and long-sleeved crop tops are ideal for mixing and matching.
Stretch your limits
Get Nike Black Friday women's clothing deals on your favourite yoga pieces. Made with breathable and lightweight materials, our stretchy gear is designed to move with you—so nothing holds you back on the mat. Discover super-soft leggings, biker shorts and sports bras that feel like a second skin. And for high-performance flexibility that lasts wash after wash, look out for clothes crafted with InfinaSmooth technology.
Details that make a difference
At Nike, we know details matter when it comes to great performance. That's why we design our leggings and shorts with handy pockets—ideal for stashing your valuables when you're on the move. When it comes to supportive gym bras, you'll find a range of options in the women's Nike Black Friday clothing sale. Choose padded or non-padded styles, depending on the coverage you need. From light support for easy stretching to high-impact bras for running, there's a range of support levels to suit every athlete and every discipline. You can also find maternity bras that are designed to flex with your changing shape and give you the support you need.