At Least 50% Sustainable Materials Clothing

F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
109,99 €
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Bestseller
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
42,99 €
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Women's Dri-FIT ADV Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
+1
Bestseller
Nike AeroSwift
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
79,99 €
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away Older Kids' Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
84,99 €
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
84,99 €
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's Light-Support Padded Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's Light-Support Padded Sports Bra
42,99 €
Nike Alate Minimalist
Nike Alate Minimalist Women's Light-Support Padded Convertible Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Alate Minimalist
Women's Light-Support Padded Convertible Sports Bra
47,99 €
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away Men's Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
Men's Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
109,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Long Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Long Shorts
37,99 €
Nike Form
Nike Form Men's Dri-FIT 23cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Form
Men's Dri-FIT 23cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
42,99 €
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Women's Dri-FIT ADV Cropped Running Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Cropped Running Tank Top
84,99 €
Nike
Nike Men's 9" (23cm approx.) Training Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike
Men's 9" (23cm approx.) Training Shorts
37,99 €
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Match Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Match Home Men's Nike Aero-FIT Football Authentic Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Match Home
Men's Nike Aero-FIT Football Authentic Shirt
159,99 €
Paris Saint-Germain 2025/26 Stadium Home
Paris Saint-Germain 2025/26 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
Paris Saint-Germain 2025/26 Stadium Home
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
99,99 €
Nike Victory
Nike Victory Women's Dress
Recycled Materials
Nike Victory
Women's Dress
74,99 €
Nike One Classic
Nike One Classic Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
+2
Recycled Materials
Nike One Classic
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
34,99 €
ACG Solar Chase 'Chamo Camo'
ACG Solar Chase 'Chamo Camo' Men's Dri-FIT ADV Trail Running Top
Recycled Materials
ACG Solar Chase 'Chamo Camo'
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Trail Running Top
69,99 €
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Away
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
42,99 €
Nike DNA Academy
Nike DNA Academy Men's Dri-FIT 20.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike DNA Academy
Men's Dri-FIT 20.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
34,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Dri-FIT 7.5cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Girls' Dri-FIT 7.5cm (approx.) Shorts
34,99 €
NikeCourt Slam
NikeCourt Slam Men's Dri-FIT ADV Tennis Top
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Slam
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Tennis Top
89,99 €
Nike One Fitted
Nike One Fitted Women's
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike One Fitted
Women's
34,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Top
37,99 €
Nike One
Nike One Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT High-Waisted Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT High-Waisted Leggings
32,99 €

At least 50% sustainable materials clothes: for every workout

Our clothing made with sustainable materials feature at least 50% organic cotton, recycled polyester or a blend of both. Taking a zero-compromise approach, we look at how each material is grown, harvested and processed to create our clothing. Recycled polyester reduces waste and carbon emissions by approximately 30% compared to virgin polyester. Organic cotton uses less water and chemicals than conventionally grown cotton. This means you get the same great quality and performance with a lower impact on the environment.


Fabrics that help you move freely


Find clothes with sustainable materials that support your goals. Think lightweight leggings with plenty of stretch, so you can bend, jump and lunge with freedom. Our smooth materials also dry quickly, so you stay fresh until your last rep. Want workout gear that keeps you warm? It doesn't get much cosier than pieces made from fleece. With their smooth-on-both-sides texture, our fleece joggers and hoodies give you all of the softness with none of the bulk. In our collection, you'll also find jackets with woven shells that feature a water-repellent finish to help keep you dry in wet weather.


Stay cool when it gets tough


When you're pushing hard, you need clothes that can keep up. That's why our clothing made with at least 50% sustainable materials features innovative technology that helps you feel in control. Nike Dri-FIT technology wicks sweat away from your skin so it evaporates faster, keeping you dry. Meanwhile, look out for designs with mesh inserts that let moisture escape. When it comes to keeping warm, Nike Therma-FIT technology is ready for the challenge. This clever technology helps manage your body's natural heat, so you stay cosy in cold weather.


Fits for every athlete


Streamlined or relaxed, we've got sustainable materials clothing in almost every kind of cut. Discover standard-fit trousers with gently tapered legs. They're versatile enough to take you from the gym to your weekend plans. You'll also find slim-fit options that are streamlined through the legs and seat, for a polished look. When it comes to hoodies and tops, explore relaxed-fit styles that are baggy throughout the body.


The convenience you need


Our clothes with sustainable materials are made with the thoughtful details you'd expect, so you can test your limits with no distractions. This includes a range of jackets with handy front pockets, so you can keep your essentials close. Look out for styles with zip pockets on the arms, ideal for holding your card or keys. Hooded designs keep you protected from light rain, so you're always prepared for changing conditions. Plus, we've also got trousers and jackets with stretchy elastic cuffs that keep heat locked in when you're feeling the chill.


A better future


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join our journey, choose clothing with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.