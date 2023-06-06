Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      At Least 50% Sustainable Materials - Apparel

      Gender 
      (1)
      Men
      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      Sale & Offers 
      (0)
      Size 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Fleece 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (0)
      Brand 
      (0)
      Athletes 
      (0)
      Icon 
      (0)
      Fit 
      (0)
      More Sizes 
      (0)
      Sleeve Length 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      Benefits 
      (1)
      Sustainable Materials
      Material 
      (1)
      Sustainable Materials
      Features 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      Lined 
      (0)
      Club Football Teams 
      (0)
      Countries 
      (0)
      Length 
      (0)
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport Breakfast Club
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport Breakfast Club Men's Diamond Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport Breakfast Club
      Men's Diamond Shorts
      €59.99
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Men's Fleece Hoodie
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear
      Men's Fleece Hoodie
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport Men's Graphic Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport
      Men's Graphic Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
      NikeCourt Dri-FIT Slam
      NikeCourt Dri-FIT Slam Men's Tennis Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      NikeCourt Dri-FIT Slam
      Men's Tennis Shorts
      €69.99
      Nike Dri-FIT DNA
      Nike Dri-FIT DNA Men's Basketball Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT DNA
      Men's Basketball Shorts
      €42.99
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Nike Dri-FIT Men's 23cm (approx.) Woven Training Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Men's 23cm (approx.) Woven Training Shorts
      €32.99
      Nike
      Nike Men's Dri-FIT 1/2-zip Running Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike
      Men's Dri-FIT 1/2-zip Running Top
      €64.99
      Boston Celtics Statement Edition
      Boston Celtics Statement Edition Men's Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Basketball Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Boston Celtics Statement Edition
      Men's Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Basketball Shorts
      €69.99
      Jordan Flight MVP
      Jordan Flight MVP Men's Woven Trousers
      Member Access
      Jordan Flight MVP
      Men's Woven Trousers
      €99.99
      Jordan Essential Winter
      Jordan Essential Winter Men's Fleece Hoodie
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Essential Winter
      Men's Fleece Hoodie
      F.C. Barcelona Academy Pro
      F.C. Barcelona Academy Pro Men's Knit Football Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      F.C. Barcelona Academy Pro
      Men's Knit Football Jacket
      Nike Dri-FIT Tour
      Nike Dri-FIT Tour Men's Jacquard Golf Polo
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Tour
      Men's Jacquard Golf Polo
      €74.99
      Nike Miler
      Nike Miler Men's Repel Running Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Miler
      Men's Repel Running Jacket
      €79.99
      F.C. Barcelona 2022/23 Match Home
      F.C. Barcelona 2022/23 Match Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      F.C. Barcelona 2022/23 Match Home
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Shirt
      €139.99
      NikeCourt
      NikeCourt Men's Fleece Tennis Hoodie
      Sustainable Materials
      NikeCourt
      Men's Fleece Tennis Hoodie
      €74.99
      Los Angeles Lakers Statement Edition
      Los Angeles Lakers Statement Edition Men's Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Basketball Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Los Angeles Lakers Statement Edition
      Men's Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Basketball Shorts
      €69.99
      Nike Therma-FIT Repel Challenger
      Nike Therma-FIT Repel Challenger Men's Running Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Therma-FIT Repel Challenger
      Men's Running Trousers
      Nike ACG "Cinder Cone"
      Nike ACG "Cinder Cone" Men's Windproof Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike ACG "Cinder Cone"
      Men's Windproof Jacket
      €144.99
      Nike ACG Smith Summit
      Nike ACG Smith Summit Men's Cargo Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike ACG Smith Summit
      Men's Cargo Trousers
      €189.99
      Nike Therma-FIT
      Nike Therma-FIT Men's Fleece Fitness Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Therma-FIT
      Men's Fleece Fitness Top
      Nike Sportswear Premium Essentials
      Nike Sportswear Premium Essentials Men's Oversized T-shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear Premium Essentials
      Men's Oversized T-shirt
      €49.99
      Nike Sportswear Everyday Essential
      Nike Sportswear Everyday Essential Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear Everyday Essential
      Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
      €17.99
      Nike Dri-FIT Unscripted
      Nike Dri-FIT Unscripted Men's Golf Polo
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Unscripted
      Men's Golf Polo
      €59.99
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport Men's Woven Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport
      Men's Woven Shorts
      €39.99

      At Least 50% Sustainable Materials – Apparel

      These products feature at least 50% organic cotton, recycled polyester or a blend of organic cotton and recycled polyester. Organic cotton is grown without synthetic chemicals and uses less water than conventional, and recycled polyester reduces waste and our carbon footprint.

      We obsess over what goes into our products, so you can feel great putting them on. Taking a zero-compromise approach, we look at how each material is grown, harvested and processed to create our products. We focus on the materials we use most, including polyester and cotton. Recycled polyester reduces waste and reduces carbon emissions by approximately 30% compared to virgin polyester. And organic cotton uses less water and chemicals than conventionally grown cotton. Giving you the same great quality and performance with a lower impact on the environment.

      Learn more about sustainability at Nike, including how we’re working to make product responsibly and help protect the environment where we live and play.