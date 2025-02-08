At Least 50% Sustainable Materials – Apparel
These products feature at least 50% organic cotton, recycled polyester or a blend of organic cotton and recycled polyester. Organic cotton is grown without synthetic chemicals and uses less water than conventional, and recycled polyester reduces waste and our carbon footprint.
We obsess over what goes into our products, so you can feel great putting them on. Taking a zero-compromise approach, we look at how each material is grown, harvested and processed to create our products. We focus on the materials we use most, including polyester and cotton. Recycled polyester reduces waste and reduces carbon emissions by approximately 30% compared to virgin polyester. And organic cotton uses less water and chemicals than conventionally grown cotton. Giving you the same great quality and performance with a lower impact on the environment.
Learn more about sustainability at Nike, including how we’re working to make product responsibly and help protect the environment where we live and play.